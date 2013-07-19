MUMBAI, July 19 * India will sell 236.610
billion rupees ($3.97 billion) worth of government debt limits
to overseas investors on Monday, amid sharp selling in bonds
owing to uncertain policy environment.
* These quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in
debt up to the limit bought.
* The recent sell-off in bonds come after the Reserve Bank
of India raised short-term borrowing costs, restricted funds
available to banks and said it would sell 120 billion rupees in
bonds on Monday, effectively draining cash from the market, to
protect a rupee that had hit a record low last week.
* Dealers say demand for the debt limits is expected to be
poor as the recent measures have lifted interest rates in the
economy wiping out hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut
interest rates in the near term.
* Foreign investors have sold $1.77 billion in debt so far
this month, according to data at the market regulators website.
* India will not auction corporate bonds after doing away
with auctions for this segment of debt until 90 percent foreign
ownership is reached.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose more
than 50 basis points after RBI measures on Monday.
($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)