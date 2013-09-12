Indian markets closed on Tuesday for market holiday
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
MUMBAI Foreign funds bought $85.72 million in Indian equities and sold $136.68 million in debt on September 11, stock market regulator data showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
WASHINGTON Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.
Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions.