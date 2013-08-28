PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on stronger dollar, but geopolitical tensions support
* Stronger U.S. dollar drags on gold demand * But geopolitical worries buoy its safe-haven appeal * Speculators raise net long positions in gold in week to April 4 * Spot gold may fall to $1,241/oz -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 10 SendinGold inched down on Monday on a stronger dollar, moving away from a 5-month high hit n the previous session, although geopolitical tensions continued to buoy safe-haven demand for the prec