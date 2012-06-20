MUMBAI, June 20 Foreign investor interest in India's unrestricted and unutilised corporate and government bond limits auction was strong, but longer maturity papers were under-subscribed, four market sources told Reuters.

The stock market regulator auctioned 14.64 billion rupees ($260 million) in government bonds under the no-residual maturity restriction category, and 38.37 billion rupees for debt with residual maturity of over 5 years.

The limit for federal bonds with no restrictions was over-subscribed at 29.02 billion rupees, though the limits for long-term category debt was under-subscribed at 24.37 billion rupees. The cut-offs came in at 0.0610 percent and 0.000010 percent, respectively.

For corporate bonds with no residual maturity or sector restriction, the unused limit to be sold was 15.99 billion rupees, while the amount to be sold for corporate bonds in the long-term infrastructure category was 78.02 billion rupees.

The bids received in the unrestricted category totalled 35.33 billion rupees at a cut-off of 0.2420 percent, compared with 0.135 percent in last month's auction.

The cut-off on the long-term corporate bonds under the infrastructure category was 0.000020 percent with a total of 63.81 billion rupees in bids received.

"Most of the foreign investors who sold their investments in equities are left with cash and deployed this in debt as they will incur a huge loss if they take their money out of India now due to the rupee's depreciation," said a foreign bank dealer involved with the auction. ($1 = 56.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Shamik Paul and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)