MUMBAI Feb 6 Foreign institutional investors can buy up to 49 percent shares in Infrastructure Developers Ltd and up to 30 percent in Radico Khaitan Ltd, the Reserve Bank of India said, raising the limits under portfolio investment scheme.

Foreign funds currently hold 22 percent in Infrastructure Developers and 26.6 percent in Radico, data from the Bombay Stock Exchange showed. (Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)