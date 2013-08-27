MUMBAI Aug 27 Foreign institutional investors sold $86.11 million in Indian equities, but bought $131.2 million in debt on Aug. 26, data from the stock market regulator showed on Tuesday.

The total inflows into equities in 2013 now stand at $11.94 billion, while in debt the net sales stand at $4.50 billion. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)