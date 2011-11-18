MUMBAI Nov 18 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt via auction on Nov. 30.

"The bidding of this limit shall be done on the BSE from 15:30 hours (1000 GMT) to 17:30 hours (1200 GMT) on November 30, 2011," SEBI said in the notification placed on its website.

The SEBI confirmed the announcement of increasing FII limits in both government and corporate debt by $5 billion each to $15 billion and $20 billion respectively.

India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)