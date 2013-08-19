(Corrects headline to say foreign funds sell 'Indian' debt, shares)

MUMBAI Aug 19 Foreign institutional investors sold a net $81.33 million in Indian equities and $26.56 million in debt on Friday, the stock market regulator's website showed on Monday.

Foreign funds have sold nearly a net $12 billion in equities and debt since May 22. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)