Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investor (FII) stock ownership of India's top 75 companies rose to 20.4 percent in the Jan-March quarter, from 19.5 percent in the previous quarter, according to Morgan Stanley.

FIIs appear to have been overweight in financials, followed by consumer discretionary and telecoms, Morgan Stanley says. Their biggest underweight positions were in materials, industrials, and utilities, the U.S. bank adds.

The Sensex and the Nifty hit their 2012 peak on February 22nd, but have fallen 6 percent since then as of Monday's close after a tough March marked by the government's proposed taxation for foreign investors.

FIIs have bought a net of 439.51 billion rupees in Indian equities in the Jan-March quarter, according to regulator SEBI and National Stock Exchange data, but have sold 6.29 billion rupees in April.