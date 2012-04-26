By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
MUMBAI, April 26
MUMBAI, April 26 Political thrillers are not
that common in Bollywood but then director and producer Dibakar
Banerjee rarely chooses conventional subjects for his films.
Banerjee, 42, explored sexual attitudes in small-town India
with "Love Sex aur Dhokha", "Love, Sex and Betrayal," in 2010.
His latest film puts the spotlight on the dark underbelly of
urban development in rapidly modernising India.
The filmmaker spoke to Reuters about his new project, the
political film "Shanghai" about the mysterious death of a social
activist and the bureaucrat investigating it.
Q: What would you say is the core theme of "Shanghai"?
A: "'Shanghai' is about the strength of the individual,
because unless and until the individual stands up, there will be
no public. The public is very fickle. They change their leaders.
Even Gandhi didn't have a following forever. By the time he
finished telling everyone not to partition the country, the
partition had happened. The country just wanted a quick-fix
solution and they steamrolled all over him.
"Collective will can change - 'Shanghai' also shows that -
the power of the mob. How the mob can be used to say anything
and let it be construed to be in national interest ... I've
spoken to and read so many accounts of those who have been in
mobs and robbed and pillaged, and they are as defeated and as
forgotten as the victims. 'Shanghai' talks about how our lives,
more often than not, are controlled by powers that we don't
recognise."
Q: What's in the name "Shanghai"?
A: "The core of 'Shanghai' is this belief by educated
Indians that we have to be like China or we have to beat China
or that China is better than us or that China is stronger than
us. It's a pet peeve that the educated middle-class has, and it
shows how we are trying to define ourselves by someone else's
yardstick. It's easy because it gives you a quick-fix solution
that we have to be like China, or we don't have to be like
China. But I have travelled extensively in China, and I know
that they have their own problems and they are sorting them out
in their own way."
Q: Is it difficult to bring all these ideas and thoughts
into a film?
A: "It's not difficult, it's impossible. What you say a
movie is, is completely different from what the movie is. All
the ideas that you think the film is about, it cannot be about
them - the film is about the characters in the film and whatever
they discover, the audience discovers. So some of it is
discovered in a big way, some of it in a small way and some of
it not at all. But you have to have those ideas to make the
film. It's like a boxer who, before a bout, also runs or skips.
The audience won't see it, but you need to do it...
"Then you hope that the audience will get it. I know for a
fact that Michael Bay has a much larger audience than Woody
Allen or the Coen brothers, but that has never stopped the Coen
brothers or Allen from making films. I believe that we all have
our place in the world, as long as there's a budget for us."
Q: Can you segregate the producer personality from the
director personality?
A: "You have to. As a director, as a creative person, I am
making the film for myself; as a producer, I want it to succeed.
To make a successful film, you have to segregate these two
personalities. If this one doesn't work, I may not get the money
to make my next film."
Q: Do you think there'll be a time when you won't have to
think of budgets and profits and just make what you want?
A: "I'll be scared. I know there's no free lunch. If someone
gives you money and says do what you want, it means that he
doesn't know what he's doing and tomorrow it's going to come
back and bite you. I'm very happy if someone tells me that there
is very little money, but market forces tell you that you can't
go wrong."
Q: What's your next project?
A: "My next one is without any social subtext."
Q: Really? How is that possible?
A: "(Laughs) It's creeping in, as we write it. It's a
detective whodunit thriller set in Kolkata of the 1940s. It's
about good versus evil -- good man and bad man and epic struggle
between them."
