MUMBAI, July 18 India's fixed income association said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and other securities on Thursday, a third day in a row after the central bank takes steps to curb the rupee's decline.

Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India raised short-term borrowing costs, restricted funds available to banks and said it would sell 120 billion rupees ($2 billion) in bonds, effectively draining cash from the market, to protect a rupee that had hit a record low last week.

Market participants will now keenly watch the outcome of the open market sale of bonds on Thursday, which will be the key in providing near-term direction for the market.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year, but he left open the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook shifted. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)