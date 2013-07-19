MUMBAI, July 19 The trading band for Indian government bonds has been removed for Friday, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India, or FIMMDA, said on its website, for a fourth day in a row after the central bank announced measures to curb the rupee's decline.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday raised short-term borrowing costs, restricted funds available to banks and said it would sell 120 billion rupees ($2 billion) in bonds, effectively draining cash from the market, to protect a rupee that had hit a record low last week.

Usually, government bonds have a trading band of 15, 10 and 7.5 basis points depending on maturity.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 7.99 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)