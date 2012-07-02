Jul 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE040A16784 HDFC BK 13-Aug-12 99.0157 8.8498 1 50 99.0157 8.8498 INE008A16KD6 IDBI BK 13-Aug-12 99.0168 8.8398 1 25 99.0168 8.8398 INE705A16BT2 VIJAYA BK 24-Aug-12 98.7479 8.9002 1 25 98.7479 8.9002 INE112A16AG0 CORPORATION BK 27-Aug-12 98.6818 8.8649 1 50 98.6818 8.8649 INE608A16BS0 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 17-Sep-12 98.1705 8.9502 1 25 98.1705 8.9502 INE483A16DI5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 27-Sep-12 97.8219 9.4501 1 150 97.8219 9.4501 INE476A16FL8 CANARA BK 14-Dec-12 95.9848 9.3101 2 175 95.9848 9.3101 INE008A16IN9 IDBI BK 20-Dec-12 95.8355 9.3300 1 50 95.8355 9.3300 INE476A16FQ7 CANARA BK 21-Dec-12 95.8206 9.3100 1 75 95.8206 9.3100 INE160A16HA7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Feb-13 94.6773 9.5000 1 25 94.6773 9.5000 INE084A16675 BK OF INDIA 15-Feb-13 94.4214 9.5000 1 75 94.4214 9.5000 INE028A16391 BK OF BARODA 27-Feb-13 94.1437 9.5001 1 50 94.1437 9.5001 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com