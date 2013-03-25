Mar 25 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE428A16GM5 ALLAHABAD BK 26-Mar-13 99.9774 8.2509 4 475 99.9774 8.2509 INE649A16CE2 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 26-Mar-13 99.9781 7.9953 2 75 99.9781 7.9953 INE160A16HX9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 26-Mar-13 99.9752 9.0602 2 52.95 99.9750 9.1273 INE084A16782 BK OF INDIA 26-Mar-13 99.9753 9.0177 1 25 99.9753 9.0177 INE652A16FG4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 26-Mar-13 99.9753 9.0177 1 25 99.9753 9.0177 INE476A16HL4 CANARA BK 27-Mar-13 99.9480 9.4949 1 60 99.9480 9.4949 INE008A16JP2 IDBI BK 28-Mar-13 99.9201 9.7254 4 459 99.9220 9.4974 INE238A16OK6 AXIS BK 28-Mar-13 99.9220 9.4974 1 410 99.9220 9.4974 INE705A16EY6 VIJAYA BK 28-Mar-13 99.9199 9.7533 2 225 99.9199 9.7533 INE649A16CH5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 28-Mar-13 99.9199 9.7533 1 200 99.9199 9.7533 INE434A16BP7 ANDHRA BK 28-Mar-13 99.9220 9.4974 1 200 99.9220 9.4974 INE476A16HP5 CANARA BK 28-Mar-13 99.9230 9.3725 3 100 99.9220 9.4974 INE160A16HW1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 28-Mar-13 99.9249 9.1441 2 100 99.9336 8.0840 INE141A16HE9 OBC 28-Mar-13 99.9220 9.4974 1 25 99.9220 9.4974 INE695A16EX1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 28-Mar-13 99.9261 8.9978 1 5 99.9261 8.9978 INE483A16CO5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 28-Mar-13 99.9261 8.9978 1 5 99.9261 8.9978 INE434A16BO0 ANDHRA BK 29-Mar-13 99.9138 7.8757 2 150 99.9015 8.9970 INE705A16FA3 VIJAYA BK 29-Mar-13 99.9199 7.3150 1 50 99.9199 7.3150 INE008A16NI9 IDBI BK 2-Apr-13 99.7798 10.0703 4 570 99.7813 10.0001 INE483A16EI3 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Apr-13 99.7813 10.0001 2 535 99.7813 10.0001 INE562A16CU3 INDIAN BK 2-Apr-13 99.7649 10.7517 6 283 99.7649 10.7517 INE476A16IW9 CANARA BK 2-Apr-13 99.7693 10.5500 2 100 99.7693 10.5500 INE667A16BK3 SYNDICATE BK 2-Apr-13 99.7649 10.7517 2 100 99.7649 10.7517 INE095A16FO0 INDUSIND BK 2-Apr-13 99.8061 8.8639 1 62 99.8061 8.8639 INE457A16BW4 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 2-Apr-13 99.7649 10.7517 1 25 99.7649 10.7517 INE476A16IX7 CANARA BK 3-Apr-13 99.7730 9.2271 2 100 99.7730 9.2271 INE428A16II9 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Apr-13 99.7418 10.4986 2 100 99.7418 10.4986 INE077A16976 DENA BK 3-Apr-13 99.7320 10.8974 2 60 99.7356 10.7513 INE562A16CS7 INDIAN BK 3-Apr-13 99.7431 11.7513 1 50 99.7431 11.7513 INE562A16CS7 INDIAN BK 3-Apr-13 99.7111 11.7504 1 50 99.7111 11.7504 INE667A16BA4 SYNDICATE BK 3-Apr-13 99.7431 11.7513 1 50 99.7431 11.7513 INE608A16EC8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Apr-13 99.7431 11.7513 1 50 99.7431 11.7513 INE457A16BQ6 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 3-Apr-13 99.7418 10.4986 1 5 99.7418 10.4986 INE428A16IE8 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Apr-13 99.6791 11.7506 3 150 99.6791 11.7506 INE434A16CW1 ANDHRA BK 4-Apr-13 99.6791 11.7506 2 100 99.6791 11.7506 INE168A16FE6 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 4-Apr-13 99.7572 8.8838 1 50.6 99.7572 8.8838 INE141A16JS5 OBC 4-Apr-13 99.7111 11.7504 1 25 99.7111 11.7504 INE434A16CR1 ANDHRA BK 5-Apr-13 99.6799 11.7205 3 125 99.6791 11.7506 INE562A16CQ1 INDIAN BK 5-Apr-13 99.6441 11.8516 1 100 99.6441 11.8516 INE434A16CR1 ANDHRA BK 5-Apr-13 99.6516 11.6010 1 25 99.6516 11.6010 INE008A16NL3 IDBI BK 10-Apr-13 99.6180 8.7478 1 10 99.6180 8.7478 INE168A16FH9 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK15-Apr-13 99.4874 8.9554 1 50 99.4874 8.9554 INE166A16HM9 ING VYSYA BK 15-Apr-13 99.4868 8.9659 1 50 99.4868 8.9659 INE434A16BS1 ANDHRA BK 15-Apr-13 99.4137 10.2506 1 0.1 99.4137 10.2506 INE695A16GC0 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Apr-13 99.3079 9.0849 1 50 99.3079 9.0849 INE476A16IY5 CANARA BK 22-Apr-13 99.3105 9.0505 2 25 99.3105 9.0505 INE476A16IY5 CANARA BK 22-Apr-13 99.3350 9.0500 1 20 99.3350 9.0500 INE428A16JA4 ALLAHABAD BK 25-Apr-13 99.1848 9.9998 1 25 99.1848 9.9998 INE008A16OJ5 IDBI BK 26-Apr-13 99.2372 9.0504 1 25 99.2372 9.0504 INE095A16GS9 INDUSIND BK 26-Apr-13 99.0922 10.4495 1 5 99.0922 10.4495 INE705A16FO4 VIJAYA BK 29-Apr-13 99.1320 9.3998 1 25 99.1320 9.3998 INE476A16JE5 CANARA BK 3-May-13 99.0475 9.0001 1 25 99.0475 9.0001 INE476A16JC9 CANARA BK 6-May-13 98.9992 8.9996 1 25 98.9992 8.9996 INE476A16JC9 CANARA BK 6-May-13 98.9147 9.5353 1 25 98.9147 9.5353 INE483A16EM5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 7-May-13 98.9637 9.0999 2 75 98.9750 9.0000 INE565A16723 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 7-May-13 98.9335 9.1504 1 75 98.9335 9.1504 INE008A16KB0 IDBI BK 13-May-13 98.8167 8.9199 1 25 98.8167 8.9199 INE237A16OX1 KOTAK MAH BK 14-May-13 98.7888 8.9502 1 5 98.7888 8.9502 INE084A16923 BK OF INDIA 15-May-13 98.7690 8.9199 1 40 98.7690 8.9199 INE648A16GA3 SBBJ 16-May-13 98.6674 9.4802 1 50 98.6674 9.4802 INE695A16FZ3 UNITED BK OF INDIA 17-May-13 98.6860 9.1697 1 5 98.6860 9.1697 INE095A16HJ6 INDUSIND BK 17-May-13 98.7001 9.0700 1 5 98.7001 9.0700 INE141A16KB9 OBC 20-May-13 98.6609 8.8465 2 150 98.6604 8.8499 INE652A16GB3 STATE BK OF PATIALA 20-May-13 98.6537 8.8947 2 50 98.6537 8.8947 INE008A16OU2 IDBI BK 21-May-13 98.5487 9.4303 1 75 98.5487 9.4303 INE428A16IW0 ALLAHABAD BK 21-May-13 98.6335 9.0300 1 5 98.6335 9.0300 INE428A16IX8 ALLAHABAD BK 22-May-13 98.5988 8.9431 4 60 98.5981 8.9477 INE160A16IX7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-May-13 98.4845 9.5198 1 100 98.4845 9.5198 INE040A16875 HDFC BK 24-May-13 98.5582 8.8992 13 1485 98.5597 8.8899 INE695A16GA4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 24-May-13 98.4916 9.3168 8 550 98.5485 8.9600 INE084A16964 BK OF INDIA 24-May-13 98.4638 9.4911 6 400 98.4640 9.4898 INE652A16GC1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-May-13 98.4943 9.2997 4 325 98.4943 9.2997 INE141A16KW5 OBC 24-May-13 98.5573 8.9049 1 225 98.5573 8.9049 INE648A16FG2 SBBJ 24-May-13 98.5629 8.8698 2 200 98.5629 8.8698 INE166A16HS6 ING VYSYA BK 24-May-13 98.4592 9.5199 2 100 98.4592 9.5199 INE652A16EK9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 29-May-13 98.4432 8.8803 1 200 98.4432 8.8803 INE141A16KJ2 OBC 30-May-13 98.4184 8.8873 2 100 98.4184 8.8873 INE428A16JS6 ALLAHABAD BK 31-May-13 98.3810 8.9651 1 300 98.3810 8.9651 INE705A16GB9 VIJAYA BK 31-May-13 98.3810 8.9651 2 200 98.3810 8.9651 INE095A16HA5 INDUSIND BK 31-May-13 98.3038 9.3999 1 100 98.3038 9.3999 INE476A16JL0 CANARA BK 3-Jun-13 98.3106 9.0903 1 100 98.3106 9.0903 INE171A16EK0 THE FEDERAL BK 3-Jun-13 98.3362 8.9502 1 50 98.3362 8.9502 INE238A16PZ1 AXIS BK 3-Jun-13 98.3125 8.9501 1 25 98.3125 8.9501 INE705A16FK2 VIJAYA BK 4-Jun-13 98.1621 9.6253 2 500 98.1621 9.6253 INE428A16JC0 ALLAHABAD BK 5-Jun-13 98.2632 8.9602 2 50 98.2632 8.9602 INE008A16PD5 IDBI BK 5-Jun-13 98.1909 9.3401 1 50 98.1909 9.3401 INE483A16EQ6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Jun-13 98.2627 8.8401 1 200 98.2627 8.8401 INE483A16DE4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 7-Jun-13 98.2646 8.8302 1 25 98.2646 8.8302 INE141A16JT3 OBC 10-Jun-13 98.0927 9.2169 2 75 98.0555 9.4002 INE428A16JM9 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Jun-13 98.1511 9.0469 2 50 98.1618 8.9935 INE428A16JM9 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Jun-13 98.1154 9.1051 2 50 98.1164 9.1002 INE008A16LB8 IDBI BK 10-Jun-13 98.0555 9.4002 1 25 98.0555 9.4002 INE008A16OB2 IDBI BK 12-Jun-13 98.1089 9.0200 1 5 98.1089 9.0200 INE160A16JE5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 14-Jun-13 98.0947 8.7524 1 300 98.0947 8.7524 INE040A16826 HDFC BK 14-Jun-13 98.0739 8.8498 2 200 98.0739 8.8498 INE036D16DA2 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 14-Jun-13 98.0418 9.0002 4 140 98.0418 9.0002 INE476A16JJ4 CANARA BK 14-Jun-13 98.0845 8.8001 1 100 98.0845 8.8001 INE112A16CX1 CORPORATION BK 14-Jun-13 98.0845 8.8001 1 25 98.0845 8.8001 INE691A16GQ9 UCO BK 14-Jun-13 98.0781 8.8301 1 25 98.0781 8.8301 INE667A16BG1 SYNDICATE BK 15-Jun-13 98.0845 8.8001 1 25 98.0845 8.8001 INE667A16BG1 SYNDICATE BK 15-Jun-13 98.0484 8.8599 1 25 98.0484 8.8599 INE565A16764 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 17-Jun-13 98.0150 8.8000 2 200 98.0150 8.8000 INE667A16AP4 SYNDICATE BK 17-Jun-13 97.9189 9.2351 2 50 97.9189 9.2351 INE141A16HX9 OBC 17-Jun-13 98.0017 8.8601 1 25 98.0017 8.8601 INE692A16BH7 UNION BK OF INDIA 17-Jun-13 98.0017 8.8601 1 25 98.0017 8.8601 INE528G16PL2 YES BK 17-Jun-13 97.9774 8.9701 1 5 97.9774 8.9701 INE695A16GI7 UNITED BK OF INDIA 19-Jun-13 97.8580 9.2900 2 200 97.8580 9.2900 INE428A16JR8 ALLAHABAD BK 19-Jun-13 97.9506 8.8800 1 100 97.9506 8.8800 INE476A16JP1 CANARA BK 21-Jun-13 97.8844 8.9647 3 475 97.8702 9.0261 INE040A16842 HDFC BK 21-Jun-13 97.8955 8.9167 3 300 97.8947 8.9200 INE667A16BF3 SYNDICATE BK 21-Jun-13 97.8202 9.2427 2 75 97.8202 9.2427 INE476A16JH8 CANARA BK 24-Jun-13 97.7298 9.3174 10 900 97.8221 8.9300 INE084A16956 BK OF INDIA 24-Jun-13 97.6744 9.5501 3 300 97.6744 9.5501 INE040A16883 HDFC BK 24-Jun-13 97.8525 8.8026 1 250 97.8525 8.8026 INE036D16DN5 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 24-Jun-13 97.7935 9.0499 2 200 97.7935 9.0499 INE141A16KZ8 OBC 24-Jun-13 97.8298 8.8979 2 100 97.8293 8.8998 INE654A16DD2 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 24-Jun-13 97.8507 8.8102 1 100 97.8507 8.8102 INE649A16DM3 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 24-Jun-13 97.8615 8.7649 1 100 97.8615 8.7649 INE695A16GS6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 24-Jun-13 97.8340 8.8801 1 100 97.8340 8.8801 INE040A16859 HDFC BK 2-Jul-13 97.5525 9.2500 1 20 97.5525 9.2500 INE166A16FY8 ING VYSYA BK 18-Jul-13 97.2388 9.0127 1 0.1 97.2388 9.0127 INE008A16PR5 IDBI BK 28-Aug-13 96.3534 8.8550 4 400 96.3534 8.8550 INE141A16KX3 OBC 29-Aug-13 96.3356 8.8431 3 540 96.3449 8.8199 INE008A16ON7 IDBI BK 6-Sep-13 96.0553 9.0844 3 200 96.0572 9.0800 INE649A16DK7 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 6-Sep-13 96.1605 8.8326 2 100 96.1605 8.8326 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 96.0850 8.8000 1 25 96.0850 8.8000 INE090A16WN8 ICICI BK 15-Sep-13 95.9299 8.9001 1 0.1 95.9299 8.9001 INE008A16MM3 IDBI BK 16-Sep-13 95.7336 9.2951 2 500 95.7336 9.2951 INE095A16GW1 INDUSIND BK 16-Sep-13 95.7007 9.3700 1 75 95.7007 9.3700 INE652A16GK4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 18-Sep-13 95.9073 8.7999 3 100 95.9073 8.7999 INE141A16KQ7 OBC 24-Sep-13 95.5461 9.2976 2 200 95.5461 9.2976 INE090A16XB1 ICICI BK 9-Dec-13 94.1022 8.8325 2 0.05 94.1022 8.8325 INE141A16IY5 OBC 11-Dec-13 94.0508 8.8800 1 25 94.0508 8.8800 INE112A16DC3 CORPORATION BK 17-Dec-13 93.9605 8.8200 1 50 93.9605 8.8200 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 93.8883 8.7999 1 25 93.8883 8.7999 INE160A16IR9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Dec-13 93.8245 8.8001 1 25 93.8245 8.8001 INE434A16CU5 ANDHRA BK 23-Dec-13 93.7933 8.8800 1 25 93.7933 8.8800 INE160A16IS7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 30-Dec-13 93.7645 8.7000 1 1 93.7645 8.7000 INE705A16FN6 VIJAYA BK 16-Jan-14 93.2737 8.8624 1 0.1 93.2737 8.8624 INE457A16BV6 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 29-Jan-14 93.0384 8.8100 1 50 93.0384 8.8100 INE457A16BY0 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 7-Feb-14 92.8771 8.7751 2 186 92.8771 8.7751 INE008A16NX8 IDBI BK 13-Feb-14 92.7146 8.8250 1 0.1 92.7146 8.8250 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 92.5795 8.9194 1 25 92.5795 8.9194 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 92.1889 9.4001 1 5 92.1889 9.4001 INE090A16YB9 ICICI BK 21-Feb-14 92.5499 8.8500 1 100 92.5499 8.8500 INE476A16IZ2 CANARA BK 24-Feb-14 92.5426 8.7800 2 125 92.5426 8.7800 INE090A16YC7 ICICI BK 24-Feb-14 92.4275 8.9000 1 25 92.4275 8.9000 INE008A16OF3 IDBI BK 25-Feb-14 91.9341 9.5025 1 19 91.9341 9.5025 INE141A16JY3 OBC 26-Feb-14 92.4698 8.8200 2 25 92.4698 8.8200 INE238A16RO1 AXIS BK 27-Feb-14 92.3651 8.9000 1 25 92.3651 8.9000 INE084A16881 BK OF INDIA 28-Feb-14 91.9882 9.3500 1 5 91.9882 9.3500 INE112A16DP5 CORPORATION BK 3-Mar-14 92.3941 8.7600 1 25 92.3941 8.7600 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 92.0425 9.2000 1 25 92.0425 9.2000 INE008A16OP2 IDBI BK 4-Mar-14 92.3214 8.8250 2 300 92.3214 8.8250 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 92.0211 9.2000 1 25 92.0211 9.2000 INE141A16KI4 OBC 5-Mar-14 92.3129 8.8100 1 25 92.3129 8.8100 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 92.2807 8.8499 1 5 92.2807 8.8499 INE036D16DF1 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 10-Mar-14 92.1239 8.9159 2 55 92.1083 8.9350 INE141A16KK0 OBC 10-Mar-14 91.9338 9.1499 1 25 91.9338 9.1499 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 92.3039 8.7200 1 25 92.3039 8.7200 INE528G16TQ3 YES BK 10-Mar-14 92.1368 8.9000 1 15 92.1368 8.9000 INE077A16AA8 DENA BK 10-Mar-14 92.2020 8.8200 1 2.3 92.2020 8.8200 INE562A16DD7 INDIAN BK 12-Mar-14 91.8507 9.2000 1 25 91.8507 9.2000 INE160A16JC9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 12-Mar-14 92.1773 8.8000 1 25 92.1773 8.8000 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 91.8468 9.1787 7 1000 91.8478 9.1775 INE084A16AA4 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-14 92.1937 8.7800 1 25 92.1937 8.7800 INE705A16FT3 VIJAYA BK 13-Mar-14 91.8294 9.2001 1 25 91.8294 9.2001 INE652A16GE7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 13-Mar-14 92.1240 8.8400 2 9.25 92.1240 8.8400 INE691A16GY3 UCO BK 14-Mar-14 92.0037 8.9867 3 150 92.1568 8.8000 INE036D16DH7 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 14-Mar-14 92.0294 8.9301 2 25 92.0294 8.9301 INE705A16FU1 VIJAYA BK 14-Mar-14 92.1815 8.7700 1 25 92.1815 8.7700 INE565A16756 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 14-Mar-14 92.1733 8.7799 1 25 92.1733 8.7799 INE428A16JG1 ALLAHABAD BK 17-Mar-14 91.9397 8.9634 3 75 92.0833 8.7900 INE077A16AD2 DENA BK 18-Mar-14 92.0234 8.8375 2 100 92.0234 8.8375 INE036D16DI5 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 18-Mar-14 91.9425 8.9350 2 83.5 91.9425 8.9350 INE691A16GZ0 UCO BK 18-Mar-14 91.9225 8.9591 2 53.8 92.0421 8.8150 INE483A16EU8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 18-Mar-14 92.0712 8.7800 2 50 92.0712 8.7800 INE562A16DE5 INDIAN BK 18-Mar-14 91.9798 8.8900 1 50 91.9798 8.8900 INE095A16HO6 INDUSIND BK 18-Mar-14 91.8472 9.0500 1 22.9 91.8472 9.0500 INE614B16578 THE KARNATAKA BK 19-Mar-14 91.7564 9.1344 1 50 91.7564 9.1344 INE008A16PB9 IDBI BK 19-Mar-14 92.0462 8.8101 1 25 92.0462 8.8101 INE008A16PB9 IDBI BK 19-Mar-14 92.0091 8.8301 1 25 92.0091 8.8301 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 92.0196 8.7929 3 350 92.0137 8.8000 INE428A16JT4 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Mar-14 91.9908 8.8274 3 200 91.9908 8.8274 INE608A16EO3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 20-Mar-14 92.0283 8.7825 1 75 92.0283 8.7825 INE008A16PQ7 IDBI BK 21-Mar-14 91.9808 8.8149 2 50 91.9808 8.8149 INE652A16GI8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 21-Mar-14 92.0352 8.7500 1 25 92.0352 8.7500 INE090A16YT1 ICICI BK 21-Mar-14 91.8846 8.9300 2 11 91.8846 8.9300 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 91.4884 9.3290 6 500 91.4876 9.3300 INE084A16998 BK OF INDIA 24-Mar-14 91.9230 8.8109 6 275 91.9195 8.8150 INE008A16PK0 IDBI BK 24-Mar-14 91.8697 8.8741 5 235 91.9195 8.8150 INE683A16AZ0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 24-Mar-14 91.8240 8.9285 9 215 91.8269 8.9250 INE705A16GD5 VIJAYA BK 24-Mar-14 91.9196 8.8149 4 170 91.9178 8.8170 INE428A16JV0 ALLAHABAD BK 24-Mar-14 91.9140 8.8215 2 125 91.9090 8.8275 INE434A16DP3 ANDHRA BK INE668A16600 TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BK 25-Mar-14 91.0457 9.8350 3 100 91.0457 9.8350 INE652A16GH0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 25-Mar-14 91.8548 8.8675 2 100 91.8548 8.8675 INE683A16AY3 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 25-Mar-14 91.7536 8.9875 2 50 91.7536 8.9875 INE976G16307 THE RATNAKAR BK 25-Mar-14 91.0747 9.8000 1 25 91.0747 9.8000