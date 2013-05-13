May 13 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16RM5 AXIS BK 14-May-13 99.9790 7.6666 2 200 99.9790 7.6666 INE166A16HV0 ING VYSYA BK 15-May-13 99.9578 7.7048 1 100 99.9578 7.7048 INE476A16JD7 CANARA BK 15-May-13 99.9578 7.7048 1 75 99.9578 7.7048 INE008A16OK3 IDBI BK 15-May-13 99.9581 7.6500 1 75 99.9581 7.6500 INE084A16923 BK OF INDIA 15-May-13 99.9578 7.7048 1 25 99.9578 7.7048 INE008A16KH7 IDBI BK 17-May-13 99.9174 7.5435 1 100 99.9174 7.5435 INE434A16BQ5 ANDHRA BK 17-May-13 99.9158 7.6897 1 100 99.9158 7.6897 INE695A16FZ3 UNITED BK OF INDIA 17-May-13 99.9157 7.6989 1 50 99.9157 7.6989 INE141A16KC7 OBC 21-May-13 99.8315 7.7005 3 250 99.8315 7.7000 INE428A16IX8 ALLAHABAD BK 22-May-13 99.8045 7.9441 1 10 99.8045 7.9441 INE040A16875 HDFC BK 24-May-13 99.7672 7.7435 2 45 99.7686 7.6961 INE141A16KW5 OBC 24-May-13 99.7685 7.6994 1 15 99.7685 7.6994 INE237A16TD2 KOTAK MAH BK 24-May-13 99.7670 7.7494 1 15 99.7670 7.7494 INE028A16557 BK OF BARODA 27-May-13 99.7048 7.7191 1 25 99.7048 7.7191 INE648A16FY5 SBBJ 28-May-13 99.6890 7.5913 1 25 99.6890 7.5913 INE652A16EK9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 29-May-13 99.6639 7.6926 3 200 99.6636 7.7000 INE238A16QD6 AXIS BK 30-May-13 99.6380 7.8006 1 25 99.6380 7.8006 INE428A16JS6 ALLAHABAD BK 31-May-13 99.6127 7.8841 1 85 99.6127 7.8841 INE171A16EU9 THE FEDERAL BK 31-May-13 99.6207 7.7206 1 25 99.6207 7.7206 INE141A16KF0 OBC 31-May-13 99.6193 7.7493 1 25 99.6193 7.7493 INE667A16AZ3 SYNDICATE BK 31-May-13 99.6163 7.8106 1 10 99.6163 7.8106 INE562A16BJ8 INDIAN BK 3-Jun-13 99.5562 7.7478 7 245 99.5561 7.7498 INE692A16BO3 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Jun-13 99.5291 7.8496 1 75 99.5291 7.8496 INE008A16PI4 IDBI BK 4-Jun-13 99.5392 7.6805 1 50 99.5392 7.6805 INE238A16QC8 AXIS BK 6-Jun-13 99.4910 7.7806 1 100 99.4910 7.7806 INE141A16HQ3 OBC 6-Jun-13 99.4976 7.6792 2 100 99.4976 7.6792 INE008A16KY2 IDBI BK 6-Jun-13 99.4930 7.7499 1 50 99.4930 7.7499 INE565A16749 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Jun-13 99.4943 7.7299 2 50 99.4943 7.7299 INE434A16CE9 ANDHRA BK 6-Jun-13 99.4962 7.7008 1 25 99.4962 7.7008 INE008A16KV8 IDBI BK 7-Jun-13 99.4943 7.7300 2 25 99.4943 7.7300 INE166A16IA2 ING VYSYA BK 7-Jun-13 99.4884 7.8206 1 5 99.4884 7.8206 INE008A16OB2 IDBI BK 12-Jun-13 99.3904 7.7196 1 50 99.3904 7.7196 INE171A16FC4 THE FEDERAL BK 12-Jun-13 99.3670 7.7506 1 25 99.3670 7.7506 INE171A16FC4 THE FEDERAL BK 12-Jun-13 99.3880 7.7502 1 25 99.3880 7.7502 INE040A16826 HDFC BK 14-Jun-13 99.3119 7.9030 1 128 99.3119 7.9030 INE112A16CX1 CORPORATION BK 14-Jun-13 99.3295 7.6995 2 125 99.3295 7.6995 INE171A16ER5 THE FEDERAL BK 14-Jun-13 99.3225 7.7804 1 50 99.3225 7.7804 INE008A16OV0 IDBI BK 14-Jun-13 99.3486 7.7200 1 50 99.3486 7.7200 INE160A16JE5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 14-Jun-13 99.3345 7.6417 1 30 99.3345 7.6417 INE036D16DA2 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 14-Jun-13 99.3251 7.7504 1 25 99.3251 7.7504 INE428A16JO5 ALLAHABAD BK 14-Jun-13 99.3225 7.7804 1 25 99.3225 7.7804 INE238A16RS2 AXIS BK 14-Jun-13 99.3251 7.7504 1 25 99.3251 7.7504 INE667A16BG1 SYNDICATE BK 15-Jun-13 99.2933 7.8722 1 2 99.2933 7.8722 INE667A16AP4 SYNDICATE BK 17-Jun-13 99.2576 7.8001 1 50 99.2576 7.8001 INE565A16764 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 17-Jun-13 99.2623 7.7503 1 25 99.2623 7.7503 INE705A16FX5 VIJAYA BK 17-Jun-13 99.2833 7.7495 1 25 99.2833 7.7495 INE648A16FV1 SBBJ 18-Jun-13 99.2492 7.6702 2 75 99.2511 7.6503 INE705A16FY3 VIJAYA BK 18-Jun-13 99.2414 7.7502 1 50 99.2414 7.7502 INE649A16DJ9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 19-Jun-13 99.2268 7.6866 3 75 99.2255 7.7000 INE476A16JP1 CANARA BK 21-Jun-13 99.1856 7.6845 1 25 99.1856 7.6845 INE476A16JH8 CANARA BK 24-Jun-13 99.0890 7.9898 1 100 99.0890 7.9898 INE652A16DZ9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-Jun-13 99.1218 7.6996 1 5 99.1218 7.6996 INE160A16IW9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Jun-13 99.0895 7.7997 3 105 99.0895 7.7997 INE652A16DY2 STATE BK OF PATIALA 25-Jun-13 99.1033 7.6804 1 75 99.1033 7.6804 INE654A16CX2 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 26-Jun-13 99.0827 7.6799 2 125 99.0827 7.6799 INE008A16OW8 IDBI BK 26-Jun-13 99.0952 7.7504 1 25 99.0952 7.7504 INE705A16GH6 VIJAYA BK 26-Jun-13 99.0952 7.7504 1 25 99.0952 7.7504 INE141A16ID9 OBC 27-Jun-13 99.0563 7.7272 3 275 99.0560 7.7299 INE434A16CI0 ANDHRA BK 27-Jun-13 99.0593 7.7026 2 100 99.0584 7.7100 INE141A16JF2 OBC 5-Jul-13 98.8870 7.9003 1 5 98.8870 7.9003 INE695A16GT4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 12-Jul-13 98.7055 7.9779 5 700 98.7124 7.9351 INE483A16FG4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 15-Jul-13 98.6338 8.0249 2 500 98.6338 8.0249 INE457A16CF7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 26-Jul-13 98.4099 7.9698 2 50 98.4099 7.9698 INE141A16LH4 OBC 29-Jul-13 98.3414 8.1000 1 25 98.3414 8.1000 INE040A16867 HDFC BK 6-Aug-13 98.1628 8.0366 2 75 98.1643 8.0301 INE483A16FH2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 12-Aug-13 98.0235 8.0876 6 500 98.0235 8.0876 INE528G16QN6 YES BK 12-Aug-13 97.9723 8.3015 2 300 97.9720 8.3027 INE008A16MF7 IDBI BK 12-Aug-13 98.0181 8.1101 1 50 98.0181 8.1101 INE654A16DE0 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 12-Aug-13 98.0379 8.0275 2 50 98.0379 8.0275 INE008A16PR5 IDBI BK 28-Aug-13 97.6655 8.1539 4 125 97.6526 8.2000 INE141A16KV7 OBC 2-Sep-13 97.5748 8.1000 1 50 97.5748 8.1000 INE667A16BO5 SYNDICATE BK 3-Sep-13 97.5517 8.1066 3 150 97.5478 8.1199 INE008A16PJ2 IDBI BK 10-Sep-13 97.3770 8.1932 4 375 97.3749 8.1999 INE008A16PJ2 IDBI BK 10-Sep-13 97.3993 8.1900 6 275 97.3962 8.2000 INE667A16BU2 SYNDICATE BK 10-Sep-13 97.4029 8.1100 2 100 97.3998 8.1201 INE008A16PA1 IDBI BK 12-Sep-13 97.3482 8.1498 1 75 97.3482 8.1498 INE652A16EC6 STATE BK OF PATIALA 12-Sep-13 97.3735 8.0699 1 25 97.3735 8.0699 INE141A16KS3 OBC 13-Sep-13 97.3429 8.1001 1 50 97.3429 8.1001 INE090A16WH0 ICICI BK 16-Sep-13 97.2668 8.1401 1 100 97.2668 8.1401 INE562A16CH0 INDIAN BK 16-Sep-13 97.2864 8.0801 2 100 97.2864 8.0801 INE238A16QY2 AXIS BK 16-Sep-13 97.2668 8.1401 1 75 97.2668 8.1401 INE238A16QY2 AXIS BK 16-Sep-13 97.2879 8.1401 1 50 97.2879 8.1401 INE649A16DN1 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 18-Sep-13 97.2479 8.0699 2 50 97.2479 8.0699 INE457A16BG7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Sep-13 97.1960 8.0999 1 125 97.1960 8.0999 INE648A16EV4 SBBJ 23-Sep-13 97.0301 8.3999 1 15 97.0301 8.3999 INE667A16BT4 SYNDICATE BK 24-Sep-13 97.0603 8.2499 1 50 97.0603 8.2499 INE648A16EW2 SBBJ 24-Sep-13 97.1226 8.0699 1 25 97.1226 8.0699 INE238A16QZ9 AXIS BK 24-Sep-13 97.0084 8.4001 1 11 97.0084 8.4001 INE112A16DA7 CORPORATION BK 5-Dec-13 95.6025 8.1500 1 25 95.6025 8.1500 INE652A16ER4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 10-Dec-13 95.5006 8.1500 2 100 95.5006 8.1500 INE112A16DB5 CORPORATION BK 10-Dec-13 95.4901 8.1699 1 25 95.4901 8.1699 INE648A16FP3 SBBJ 10-Dec-13 95.5006 8.1500 1 25 95.5006 8.1500 INE692A16BR6 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Dec-13 95.5026 8.1850 1 25 95.5026 8.1850 INE141A16JB1 OBC 16-Dec-13 95.3624 8.1799 1 100 95.3624 8.1799 INE160A16IQ1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 16-Dec-13 95.3732 8.1600 1 75 95.3732 8.1600 INE608A16EI5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 16-Dec-13 95.3272 8.2451 1 0.02 95.3272 8.2451 INE112A16DC3 CORPORATION BK 17-Dec-13 95.3420 8.1800 1 25 95.3420 8.1800 INE028A16482 BK OF BARODA 17-Dec-13 95.3474 8.1700 1 25 95.3474 8.1700 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 95.3013 8.1799 1 100 95.3013 8.1799 INE434A16CT7 ANDHRA BK 20-Dec-13 95.2424 8.2501 1 50 95.2424 8.2501 INE160A16IR9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Dec-13 95.2291 8.1634 2 150 95.2310 8.1601 INE434A16CV3 ANDHRA BK 27-Dec-13 95.0991 8.2501 1 25 95.0991 8.2501 INE434A16DF4 ANDHRA BK 23-Jan-14 94.5504 8.2500 1 50 94.5504 8.2500 INE434A16DF4 ANDHRA BK 23-Jan-14 94.5768 8.2401 1 50 94.5768 8.2401 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 94.0751 8.2100 1 50 94.0751 8.2100 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 94.1018 8.1999 1 25 94.1018 8.1999 INE090A16YB9 ICICI BK 21-Feb-14 93.9880 8.2500 1 25 93.9880 8.2500 INE238A16RK9 AXIS BK 24-Feb-14 93.9143 8.2700 1 25 93.9143 8.2700 INE649A16DC4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 24-Feb-14 93.9627 8.2000 1 25 93.9627 8.2000 INE565A16715 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 25-Feb-14 93.9429 8.2000 1 50 93.9429 8.2000 INE008A16OF3 IDBI BK 25-Feb-14 93.9082 8.2500 1 25 93.9082 8.2500 INE008A16OL1 IDBI BK 27-Feb-14 93.8449 8.2550 1 10 93.8449 8.2550 INE112A16DP5 CORPORATION BK 3-Mar-14 93.8311 8.1900 1 50 93.8311 8.1900 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 93.7892 8.1934 4 225 93.7916 8.1901 INE692A16BX4 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 93.7916 8.1901 1 100 93.7916 8.1901 INE649A16DP6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Mar-14 93.8114 8.1900 1 50 93.8114 8.1900 INE692A16BX4 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 93.8061 8.1974 1 50 93.8061 8.1974 INE112A16DQ3 CORPORATION BK 4-Mar-14 93.8043 8.2000 1 25 93.8043 8.2000 INE028A16581 BK OF BARODA 5-Mar-14 93.7688 8.1944 2 100 93.7808 8.1775 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 93.7719 8.1900 1 50 93.7719 8.1900 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 93.7987 8.1801 1 25 93.7987 8.1801 INE457A16CA8 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 5-Mar-14 93.7648 8.2000 1 25 93.7648 8.2000 INE112A16DS9 CORPORATION BK 6-Mar-14 93.7522 8.1900 1 25 93.7522 8.1900 INE434A16DQ1 ANDHRA BK 6-Mar-14 93.7648 8.2000 1 25 93.7648 8.2000 INE090A16YL8 ICICI BK 10-Mar-14 93.6498 8.2500 1 50 93.6498 8.2500 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 93.6107 8.1950 4 100 93.6143 8.1900 INE084A16AA4 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-14 93.6143 8.1900 1 100 93.6143 8.1900 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 93.6267 8.2000 1 50 93.6267 8.2000 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 93.6020 8.1800 1 50 93.6020 8.1800 INE428A16JG1 ALLAHABAD BK 17-Mar-14 93.5284 8.1999 1 4.75 93.5284 8.1999 INE691A16GZ0 UCO BK 18-Mar-14 93.4921 8.2224 1 10 93.4921 8.2224 INE238A16SB6 AXIS BK 19-Mar-14 93.4297 8.2800 1 5 93.4297 8.2800 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 93.4620 8.2100 2 50 93.4620 8.2100 INE652A16GI8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 21-Mar-14 93.4769 8.1900 1 50 93.4769 8.1900 INE483A16EW4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Mar-14 93.3337 8.2500 1 5 93.3337 8.2500 INE171A16FE0 THE FEDERAL BK 3-Apr-14 93.0002 8.4530 2 50 93.0002 8.4530 INE166A16IH7 ING VYSYA BK 15-Apr-14 92.8822 8.3000 1 5 92.8822 8.3000 INE528G16UP3 YES BK 12-May-14 92.2620 8.4100 1 35 92.2620 8.4100 