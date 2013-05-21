May 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE141A16KW5 OBC 24-May-13 99.9368 7.6942 1 100 99.9368 7.6942 INE695A16GA4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 24-May-13 99.9372 7.6455 1 50 99.9372 7.6455 INE648A16FG2 SBBJ 24-May-13 99.9368 7.6942 1 25 99.9368 7.6942 INE040A16875 HDFC BK 24-May-13 99.9368 7.6942 1 5 99.9368 7.6942 INE171A16DF2 THE FEDERAL BK 27-May-13 99.8736 7.6991 1 50 99.8736 7.6991 INE695A16GF3 UNITED BK OF INDIA 27-May-13 99.8719 7.8027 1 50 99.8719 7.8027 INE705A16FP1 VIJAYA BK 27-May-13 99.8736 7.6991 1 50 99.8736 7.6991 INE166A16HW8 ING VYSYA BK 27-May-13 99.8719 7.8027 1 25 99.8719 7.8027 INE090A16TW5 ICICI BK 27-May-13 99.8728 7.7479 1 25 99.8728 7.7479 INE237A16TR2 KOTAK MAH BK 28-May-13 99.8516 7.7495 1 25 99.8516 7.7495 INE651A16EB0 STATE BK OF MYSORE 28-May-13 99.8535 7.6501 1 25 99.8535 7.6501 INE652A16FQ3 STATE BK OF PATIALA 28-May-13 99.8535 7.6501 1 25 99.8535 7.6501 INE008A16OS6 IDBI BK 29-May-13 99.8516 7.7495 2 150 99.8516 7.7495 INE652A16EK9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 29-May-13 99.8326 7.6504 2 150 99.8326 7.6504 INE008A16OS6 IDBI BK 29-May-13 99.8326 7.6504 1 100 99.8326 7.6504 INE141A16LA9 OBC 29-May-13 99.8265 7.9297 1 3 99.8265 7.9297 INE141A16KJ2 OBC 30-May-13 99.8095 7.7397 3 125 99.8116 7.6551 INE705A16GB9 VIJAYA BK 31-May-13 99.7899 7.6836 2 150 99.7895 7.6995 INE166A16HU2 ING VYSYA BK 31-May-13 99.7889 7.7214 1 25 99.7889 7.7214 INE141A16KF0 OBC 31-May-13 99.7889 7.7214 1 25 99.7889 7.7214 INE562A16BJ8 INDIAN BK 3-Jun-13 99.7247 7.7509 2 200 99.7247 7.7509 INE237A16TP6 KOTAK MAH BK 3-Jun-13 99.7234 7.7890 2 100 99.7230 7.7989 INE434A16CD1 ANDHRA BK 3-Jun-13 99.7247 7.7509 1 100 99.7247 7.7509 INE649A16CK9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Jun-13 99.7040 7.7401 1 75 99.7040 7.7401 INE008A16PD5 IDBI BK 5-Jun-13 99.6793 7.8288 1 95 99.6793 7.8288 INE652A16DV8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 5-Jun-13 99.6875 7.6280 1 25 99.6875 7.6280 INE648A16FN8 SBBJ 5-Jun-13 99.6846 7.6990 1 25 99.6846 7.6990 INE565A16749 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Jun-13 99.6615 7.7483 3 175 99.6621 7.7345 INE160A16IZ2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 6-Jun-13 99.6640 7.6908 1 100 99.6640 7.6908 INE095A16HC1 INDUSIND BK 6-Jun-13 99.6590 7.8057 1 15 99.6590 7.8057 INE166A16IA2 ING VYSYA BK 7-Jun-13 99.6353 7.8590 1 190 99.6353 7.8590 INE166A16IA2 ING VYSYA BK 7-Jun-13 99.6680 7.5990 1 5 99.6680 7.5990 INE141A16JT3 OBC 10-Jun-13 99.5771 7.7507 1 100 99.5771 7.7507 INE095A16HE7 INDUSIND BK 10-Jun-13 99.5728 7.8298 1 100 99.5728 7.8298 INE476A16JI6 CANARA BK 11-Jun-13 99.5481 7.8901 1 5 99.5481 7.8901 INE095A16FZ6 INDUSIND BK 13-Jun-13 99.5090 7.8304 1 75 99.5090 7.8304 INE649A16CM5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 13-Jun-13 99.5153 7.7294 1 25 99.5153 7.7294 INE476A16JJ4 CANARA BK 14-Jun-13 99.4879 7.8283 3 150 99.4843 7.8836 INE040A16826 HDFC BK 14-Jun-13 99.4871 7.8402 2 90 99.4839 7.8897 INE238A16RS2 AXIS BK 14-Jun-13 99.4939 7.7358 2 55 99.4996 7.6485 INE428A16JO5 ALLAHABAD BK 14-Jun-13 99.4897 7.8006 1 50 99.4897 7.8006 INE171A16ER5 THE FEDERAL BK 14-Jun-13 99.4878 7.8298 1 50 99.4878 7.8298 INE112A16CX1 CORPORATION BK 14-Jun-13 99.4960 7.7038 1 50 99.4960 7.7038 INE008A16OV0 IDBI BK 14-Jun-13 99.4897 7.8006 1 50 99.4897 7.8006 INE667A16BD8 SYNDICATE BK 14-Jun-13 99.4897 7.8006 1 50 99.4897 7.8006 INE160A16JE5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 14-Jun-13 99.4865 7.8498 1 25 99.4865 7.8498 INE141A16HV3 OBC 14-Jun-13 99.4865 7.8498 1 25 99.4865 7.8498 INE705A16GK0 VIJAYA BK 14-Jun-13 99.4884 7.8206 1 25 99.4884 7.8206 INE667A16BG1 SYNDICATE BK 15-Jun-13 99.4897 7.8006 1 50 99.4897 7.8006 INE565A16764 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 17-Jun-13 99.4341 7.6937 1 63 99.4341 7.6937 INE028A16607 BK OF BARODA 17-Jun-13 99.4510 7.7497 1 25 99.4510 7.7497 INE652A16DX4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 17-Jun-13 99.4300 7.7497 1 25 99.4300 7.7497 INE667A16AQ2 SYNDICATE BK 18-Jun-13 99.4128 7.6998 1 25 99.4128 7.6998 INE695A16GI7 UNITED BK OF INDIA 19-Jun-13 99.3919 7.7005 1 25 99.3919 7.7005 INE649A16DJ9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 19-Jun-13 99.3880 7.7502 1 25 99.3880 7.7502 INE476A16JP1 CANARA BK 21-Jun-13 99.3589 7.8504 1 25 99.3589 7.8504 INE476A16JP1 CANARA BK 21-Jun-13 99.3280 7.9658 1 4 99.3280 7.9658 INE476A16JH8 CANARA BK 24-Jun-13 99.2787 7.7996 2 100 99.2787 7.7996 INE040A16883 HDFC BK 24-Jun-13 99.2814 7.7702 1 50 99.2814 7.7702 INE652A16DZ9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-Jun-13 99.2833 7.7495 1 25 99.2833 7.7495 INE649A16DM3 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 24-Jun-13 99.2878 7.7005 1 25 99.2878 7.7005 INE652A16DZ9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-Jun-13 99.3176 7.5996 1 5 99.3176 7.5996 INE695A16GG1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 25-Jun-13 99.2576 7.8001 1 75 99.2576 7.8001 INE008A16OW8 IDBI BK 26-Jun-13 99.2368 7.7977 3 155 99.2385 7.7800 INE705A16GH6 VIJAYA BK 26-Jun-13 99.2356 7.8099 1 100 99.2356 7.8099 INE683A16BC7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 27-Jun-13 99.2511 7.6503 1 5 99.2511 7.6503 INE166A16IE4 ING VYSYA BK 28-Jun-13 99.2112 7.6369 1 40 99.2112 7.6369 INE040A16917 HDFC BK 19-Jul-13 98.7336 7.9350 8 375 98.7336 7.9350 INE695A16GZ1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 19-Jul-13 98.7339 7.9330 3 250 98.7344 7.9299 INE084A16AD8 BK OF INDIA 26-Jul-13 98.5872 7.9252 3 200 98.5872 7.9252 INE040A16925 HDFC BK 30-Jul-13 98.5010 7.9352 4 400 98.5010 7.9352 INE562A16DN6 INDIAN BK 30-Jul-13 98.4908 7.9900 3 250 98.4908 7.9900 INE695A16HA2 UNITED BK OF INDIA 30-Jul-13 98.4992 7.9448 1 100 98.4992 7.9448 INE562A16DL0 INDIAN BK 5-Aug-13 98.3555 8.0300 1 50 98.3555 8.0300 INE695A16GX6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 5-Aug-13 98.3545 8.0349 1 50 98.3545 8.0349 INE649A16DG5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 29-Aug-13 97.8840 7.9701 1 50 97.8840 7.9701 INE008A16PE3 IDBI BK 3-Sep-13 97.7713 8.0002 1 50 97.7713 8.0002 INE160A16IE7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 3-Sep-13 97.7532 7.9898 1 25 97.7532 7.9898 INE090A16WE7 ICICI BK 6-Sep-13 97.2939 9.4000 5 17.63 97.2939 9.4000 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 97.6069 7.9902 2 75 97.6069 7.9902 INE008A16PA1 IDBI BK 12-Sep-13 97.5569 8.0181 4 125 97.5593 8.0100 INE667A16BS6 SYNDICATE BK 13-Sep-13 97.5414 8.0001 1 25 97.5414 8.0001 INE090A16WH0 ICICI BK 16-Sep-13 97.4774 8.0049 1 3 97.4774 8.0049 INE457A16BG7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Sep-13 97.3893 8.0201 2 55 97.3893 8.0201 INE112A16CS1 CORPORATION BK 22-Nov-13 96.0845 8.0400 1 25 96.0845 8.0400 INE654A16CO1 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Nov-13 96.0845 8.0400 1 25 96.0845 8.0400 INE434A16CQ3 ANDHRA BK 12-Dec-13 95.6997 8.0399 1 25 95.6997 8.0399 INE692A16BS4 UNION BK OF INDIA 13-Dec-13 95.6593 8.0400 1 85 95.6593 8.0400 INE141A16JB1 OBC 16-Dec-13 95.5937 8.0499 3 100 95.5937 8.0499 INE483A16EA0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 16-Dec-13 95.5937 8.0499 1 100 95.5937 8.0499 INE141A16JD7 OBC 19-Dec-13 95.5332 8.0501 2 25 95.5332 8.0501 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 95.5291 8.0200 1 100 95.5291 8.0200 INE160A16IR9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Dec-13 95.4555 8.0450 1 50 95.4555 8.0450 INE667A16BJ5 SYNDICATE BK 27-Dec-13 95.3670 8.0600 1 50 95.3670 8.0600 INE483A16EC6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 27-Dec-13 95.3725 8.0500 1 25 95.3725 8.0500 INE565A16707 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 16-Jan-14 94.9751 8.0800 2 100 94.9751 8.0800 INE008A16NW0 IDBI BK 14-Feb-14 94.3667 8.1000 1 10 94.3667 8.1000 INE028A16532 BK OF BARODA 25-Feb-14 94.2034 8.0500 1 100 94.2034 8.0500 INE084A16881 BK OF INDIA 28-Feb-14 94.1447 8.0500 1 100 94.1447 8.0500 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 94.0540 8.0400 3 85 94.0540 8.0400 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 94.0805 8.0300 2 75 94.0874 8.0200 INE695A16GJ5 UNITED BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 94.0471 8.0500 1 50 94.0471 8.0500 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 94.0679 8.0201 1 25 94.0679 8.0201 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 94.0471 8.0500 1 100 94.0471 8.0500 INE457A16CA8 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 5-Mar-14 94.0276 8.0500 1 50 94.0276 8.0500 INE691A16GT3 UCO BK 5-Mar-14 94.0276 8.0500 1 50 94.0276 8.0500 INE028A16581 BK OF BARODA 5-Mar-14 94.0610 8.0300 1 25 94.0610 8.0300 INE562A16DC9 INDIAN BK 6-Mar-14 94.0415 8.0300 1 25 94.0415 8.0300 INE238A16RY0 AXIS BK 6-Mar-14 93.9644 8.1125 1 20 93.9644 8.1125 INE084A16931 BK OF INDIA 7-Mar-14 94.0081 8.0500 1 25 94.0081 8.0500 INE084A16931 BK OF INDIA 7-Mar-14 93.9956 8.0400 1 25 93.9956 8.0400 INE434A16DK4 ANDHRA BK 7-Mar-14 93.9868 8.0526 2 13 93.9868 8.0526 INE141A16KH6 OBC 7-Mar-14 93.9746 8.0699 1 5 93.9746 8.0699 INE649A16DF7 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 11-Mar-14 93.9249 8.0301 2 50 93.9391 8.0101 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 93.9004 8.0100 1 100 93.9004 8.0100 INE565A16756 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 14-Mar-14 93.8739 8.0200 3 200 93.8739 8.0200 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 93.8739 8.0200 1 50 93.8739 8.0200 INE691A16GZ0 UCO BK 18-Mar-14 93.7942 8.0500 1 25 93.7942 8.0500 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 93.7554 8.0500 1 100 93.7554 8.0500 INE434A16DP3 ANDHRA BK 24-Mar-14 93.6585 8.0501 1 25 93.6585 8.0501 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 93.0258 8.9134 3 150 93.0264 8.9126 INE695A16HD6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 8-Apr-14 93.2962 8.1451 3 150 93.2962 8.1451 INE166A16II5 ING VYSYA BK 8-Apr-14 93.2425 8.2150 3 110 93.2425 8.2150 INE528G16UQ1 YES BK 15-May-14 92.5367 8.2000 1 *: Crores