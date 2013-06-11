Jun 11 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE654A16CW4 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 13-Jun-13 99.9595 7.3942 1 50 99.9595 7.3942 INE608A16EM7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 13-Jun-13 99.9594 7.4125 1 25 99.9594 7.4125 INE428A16JO5 ALLAHABAD BK 14-Jun-13 99.9401 7.2922 3 100 99.9404 7.2557 INE036D16DA2 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 14-Jun-13 99.9400 7.3044 1 100 99.9400 7.3044 INE652A16FD1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 14-Jun-13 99.9392 7.4018 1 25 99.9392 7.4018 INE160A16JE5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 14-Jun-13 99.9392 7.4018 1 25 99.9392 7.4018 INE112A16CX1 CORPORATION BK 14-Jun-13 99.9395 7.3653 1 10 99.9395 7.3653 INE692A16BQ8 UNION BK OF INDIA 14-Jun-13 99.9393 7.3897 1 10 99.9393 7.3897 INE705A16FX5 VIJAYA BK 17-Jun-13 99.8773 7.4704 2 100 99.8769 7.4978 INE654A16CT0 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 17-Jun-13 99.8760 7.5527 1 50 99.8760 7.5527 INE692A16BH7 UNION BK OF INDIA 17-Jun-13 99.8760 7.5527 1 50 99.8760 7.5527 INE095A16HK4 INDUSIND BK 17-Jun-13 99.8769 7.4978 2 50 99.8769 7.4978 INE028A16607 BK OF BARODA 17-Jun-13 99.8980 7.4536 1 25 99.8980 7.4536 INE565A16764 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 17-Jun-13 99.8747 7.6320 1 0.5 99.8747 7.6320 INE667A16AQ2 SYNDICATE BK 18-Jun-13 99.8562 7.5100 2 125 99.8571 7.4619 INE705A16FY3 VIJAYA BK 18-Jun-13 99.8571 7.4619 2 75 99.8571 7.4619 INE705A16GA1 VIJAYA BK 19-Jun-13 99.8359 7.4994 1 50 99.8359 7.4994 INE036D16DJ3 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 19-Jun-13 99.8359 7.4994 2 50 99.8359 7.4994 INE434A16CY7 ANDHRA BK 20-Jun-13 99.8122 7.6307 1 100 99.8122 7.6307 INE036D16DK1 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 20-Jun-13 99.8154 7.5004 1 25 99.8154 7.5004 INE008A16PN4 IDBI BK 20-Jun-13 99.8154 7.5004 1 25 99.8154 7.5004 INE476A16JP1 CANARA BK 21-Jun-13 99.7918 7.6164 3 150 99.7914 7.6298 INE667A16BF3 SYNDICATE BK 21-Jun-13 99.7914 7.6298 1 75 99.7914 7.6298 INE562A16BQ3 INDIAN BK 21-Jun-13 99.7914 7.6298 1 50 99.7914 7.6298 INE476A16JH8 CANARA BK 24-Jun-13 99.7308 7.5787 1 50 99.7308 7.5787 INE160A16IW9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Jun-13 99.7082 7.6299 3 150 99.7082 7.6299 INE695A16GG1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 25-Jun-13 99.7170 7.3992 1 25 99.7170 7.3992 INE483A16DJ3 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Jun-13 99.7082 7.6299 1 25 99.7082 7.6299 INE160A16HZ4 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 26-Jun-13 99.6779 7.8622 3 467.5 99.6874 7.6305 INE705A16GH6 VIJAYA BK 26-Jun-13 99.6948 7.4493 1 25 99.6948 7.4493 INE434A16CI0 ANDHRA BK 27-Jun-13 99.6675 7.6105 1 100 99.6675 7.6105 INE649A16CN3 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 27-Jun-13 99.6688 7.5806 1 50 99.6688 7.5806 INE141A16ID9 OBC 27-Jun-13 99.6666 7.6311 1 50 99.6666 7.6311 INE695A16GH9 UNITED BK OF INDIA 27-Jun-13 99.6680 7.5990 1 25 99.6680 7.5990 INE090A16VC3 ICICI BK 28-Jun-13 99.6277 8.0234 1 1 99.6277 8.0234 INE695A16GT4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 12-Jul-13 99.3201 8.0601 1 25 99.3201 8.0601 INE651A16EW6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 2-Aug-13 98.8536 8.1402 2 50 98.8536 8.1402 INE667A16BW8 SYNDICATE BK 5-Aug-13 98.8020 8.0468 1 30 98.8020 8.0468 INE428A16KC8 ALLAHABAD BK 5-Aug-13 98.7901 8.1277 1 3 98.7901 8.1277 INE084A16AI7 BK OF INDIA 8-Aug-13 98.7378 8.0447 3 200 98.7378 8.0447 INE141A16LT9 OBC 8-Aug-13 98.7300 8.0950 2 100 98.7300 8.0950 INE141A16LV5 OBC 12-Aug-13 98.6436 8.0951 4 250 98.6436 8.0951 INE695A16HL9 UNITED BK OF INDIA 12-Aug-13 98.6387 8.1247 2 100 98.6387 8.1247 INE503A16BY1 DEVELOPMENT CREDIT BK 12-Aug-13 98.6015 8.3499 1 50 98.6015 8.3499 INE428A16KH7 ALLAHABAD BK 16-Aug-13 98.5574 8.0948 2 100 98.5574 8.0948 INE428A16KF1 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Aug-13 98.2995 8.0951 7 225 98.2995 8.0951 INE008A16PR5 IDBI BK 28-Aug-13 98.2913 8.1348 1 50 98.2913 8.1348 INE008A16MK7 IDBI BK 29-Aug-13 98.2700 8.1337 2 250 98.2697 8.1352 INE562A16CD9 INDIAN BK 2-Sep-13 98.1695 8.2999 1 5 98.1695 8.2999 INE667A16BX6 SYNDICATE BK 6-Sep-13 98.1105 8.0799 2 200 98.1105 8.0799 INE565A16772 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Sep-13 98.0944 8.1501 1 25 98.0944 8.1501 INE434A16EA3 ANDHRA BK 6-Sep-13 98.0819 8.3000 1 5 98.0819 8.3000 INE652A16GA5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 10-Sep-13 98.0145 8.1252 3 100 98.0109 8.1402 INE667A16BU2 SYNDICATE BK 10-Sep-13 98.0133 8.1302 1 50 98.0133 8.1302 INE141A16KT1 OBC 10-Sep-13 98.0217 8.0951 3 50 98.0217 8.0951 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 98.0181 8.1101 1 50 98.0181 8.1101 INE090A16WF4 ICICI BK 10-Sep-13 97.9846 8.2500 1 20 97.9846 8.2500 INE141A16KT1 OBC 10-Sep-13 97.9945 8.2999 1 5 97.9945 8.2999 INE160A16IJ6 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 17-Sep-13 97.8638 8.1299 1 50 97.8638 8.1299 INE457A16BG7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Sep-13 97.8054 8.1900 2 25 97.8054 8.1900 INE028A16466 BK OF BARODA 6-Dec-13 96.1774 8.1500 1 50 96.1774 8.1500 INE434A16CP5 ANDHRA BK 9-Dec-13 96.1102 8.1615 1 100 96.1102 8.1615 INE652A16ET0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 11-Dec-13 96.0835 8.1300 1 25 96.0835 8.1300 INE160A16IP3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 12-Dec-13 96.0490 8.1600 1 25 96.0490 8.1600 INE141A16JA3 OBC 12-Dec-13 96.0443 8.1701 1 25 96.0443 8.1701 INE692A16BS4 UNION BK OF INDIA 13-Dec-13 96.0424 8.1299 2 100 96.0284 8.1599 INE238A16RT0 AXIS BK 13-Dec-13 96.0072 8.2499 1 50 96.0072 8.2499 INE483A16EA0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 16-Dec-13 95.9618 8.1700 1 100 95.9618 8.1700 INE667A16BC0 SYNDICATE BK 16-Dec-13 95.9571 8.1800 1 25 95.9571 8.1800 INE028A16482 BK OF BARODA 17-Dec-13 95.9476 8.1567 2 75 95.9507 8.1501 INE652A16FE9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 17-Dec-13 95.9507 8.1501 1 50 95.9507 8.1501 INE648A16FT5 SBBJ 17-Dec-13 95.9507 8.1501 1 25 95.9507 8.1501 INE652A16FA7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 19-Dec-13 95.9097 8.1499 1 25 95.9097 8.1499 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 95.8778 8.1734 2 75 95.8746 8.1800 INE434A16CT7 ANDHRA BK 20-Dec-13 95.8649 8.2001 1 25 95.8649 8.2001 INE160A16IR9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Dec-13 95.8178 8.1699 1 25 95.8178 8.1699 INE028A16508 BK OF BARODA 23-Dec-13 95.8178 8.1699 1 25 95.8178 8.1699 INE160A16IS7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 30-Dec-13 95.6690 8.1801 1 25 95.6690 8.1801 INE565A16707 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 16-Jan-14 95.2672 8.2799 1 25 95.2672 8.2799 INE090A16YC7 ICICI BK 24-Feb-14 94.4583 8.3000 1 100 94.4583 8.3000 INE008A16OF3 IDBI BK 25-Feb-14 94.4443 8.2900 1 25 94.4443 8.2900 INE483A16ER4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 26-Feb-14 94.4495 8.2500 2 100 94.4495 8.2500 INE238A16RQ6 AXIS BK 28-Feb-14 94.3772 8.3000 1 100 94.3772 8.3000 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 94.3811 8.2000 1 50 94.3811 8.2000 INE692A16BX4 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 94.3611 8.2000 2 100 94.3611 8.2000 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 94.3351 8.2401 1 50 94.3351 8.2401 INE112A16DQ3 CORPORATION BK 4-Mar-14 94.3611 8.2000 1 50 94.3611 8.2000 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 94.3611 8.2000 1 50 94.3611 8.2000 INE238A16RV6 AXIS BK 4-Mar-14 94.2962 8.3001 2 50 94.2962 8.3001 INE090A16YL8 ICICI BK 10-Mar-14 94.1751 8.3000 1 100 94.1751 8.3000 INE428A16JI7 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Mar-14 94.2282 8.2500 1 25 94.2282 8.2500 INE077A16AA8 DENA BK 10-Mar-14 94.1916 8.2750 1 0.1 94.1916 8.2750 INE077A16AB6 DENA BK 14-Mar-14 94.1213 8.2599 2 200 94.1213 8.2599 INE077A16AB6 DENA BK 14-Mar-14 94.1413 8.2600 1 100 94.1413 8.2600 INE008A16PG8 IDBI BK 14-Mar-14 94.1079 8.2800 1 75 94.1079 8.2800 INE565A16756 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 14-Mar-14 94.1615 8.2000 1 50 94.1615 8.2000 INE691A16GY3 UCO BK 14-Mar-14 94.1112 8.2750 1 5 94.1112 8.2750 INE691A16GZ0 UCO BK 18-Mar-14 94.0276 8.2800 2 2.1 94.0276 8.2800 INE008A16PC7 IDBI BK 20-Mar-14 93.9875 8.2800 1 25 93.9875 8.2800 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 93.9248 8.2838 2 100 93.9171 8.2950 INE040A16891 HDFC BK 9-May-14 92.9411 8.3500 1 25 92.9411 8.3500 INE040A16909 HDFC BK 16-May-14 92.8029 8.3501 2 50 92.8029 8.3501 INE476A16KC7 CANARA BK 10-Jun-14 92.3484 8.3084 3 150 92.3257 8.3350 INE608A16EV8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Jun-14 92.3683 8.2849 1 25 92.3683 8.2849 INE528G16UW9 YES BK 10-Jun-14 92.2663 8.4050 1 18 92.2663 8.4050 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com