Jun 26 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE166A16IE4 ING VYSYA BK 28-Jun-13 99.9600 7.3029 1 100 99.9600 7.3029 INE141A16LD3 OBC 2-Jul-13 99.8654 8.1992 2 225 99.8654 8.1992 INE428A16JY4 ALLAHABAD BK 8-Jul-13 99.7369 8.0237 2 300 99.7369 8.0237 INE695A16GW8 UNITED BK OF INDIA 8-Jul-13 99.7369 8.0237 2 269.1 99.7369 8.0237 INE040A16917 HDFC BK 19-Jul-13 99.4891 8.1494 1 50 99.4891 8.1494 INE238A16QQ8 AXIS BK 24-Jul-13 99.3794 8.1405 1 30 99.3794 8.1405 INE090A16VP5 ICICI BK 24-Jul-13 99.3794 8.1405 1 5 99.3794 8.1405 INE166A16FZ5 ING VYSYA BK 25-Jul-13 99.3214 8.5994 1 5 99.3214 8.5994 INE705A16GN4 VIJAYA BK 29-Jul-13 99.2685 8.1505 1 50 99.2685 8.1505 INE040A16933 HDFC BK 29-Jul-13 99.2708 8.1246 1 25 99.2708 8.1246 INE651A16EV8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 29-Jul-13 99.2730 8.0999 1 25 99.2730 8.0999 INE651A16EW6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 2-Aug-13 99.1856 8.0999 2 175 99.1856 8.0999 INE483A16FL4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Aug-13 99.1826 8.1300 1 50 99.1826 8.1300 INE705A16GR5 VIJAYA BK 2-Aug-13 99.2113 8.0601 1 5 99.2113 8.0601 INE428A16KC8 ALLAHABAD BK 5-Aug-13 99.1201 8.1004 1 50 99.1201 8.1004 INE695A16GX6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 5-Aug-13 99.1419 8.1004 1 50 99.1419 8.1004 INE483A16FN0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Aug-13 99.1201 8.1004 1 50 99.1201 8.1004 INE141A16LT9 OBC 8-Aug-13 99.0582 8.0704 1 50 99.0582 8.0704 INE483A16FH2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 12-Aug-13 98.9668 8.1073 4 200 98.9665 8.1099 INE090A16VW1 ICICI BK 12-Aug-13 98.9652 8.1202 2 100 98.9652 8.1202 INE434A16EB1 ANDHRA BK 13-Aug-13 98.9447 8.1103 1 50 98.9447 8.1103 INE654A16DF7 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 16-Aug-13 98.8945 8.0004 1 25 98.8945 8.0004 INE141A16MB5 OBC 19-Aug-13 98.8363 8.1082 2 30 98.8347 8.1198 INE483A16FJ8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 21-Aug-13 98.7912 8.1202 1 25 98.7912 8.1202 INE238A16SJ9 AXIS BK 23-Aug-13 98.7433 8.1497 1 5 98.7433 8.1497 INE434A16ED7 ANDHRA BK 26-Aug-13 98.6682 8.0763 3 200 98.6693 8.0698 INE503A16CC5 DEVELOPMENT CREDIT BK 27-Aug-13 98.5750 8.6499 1 5 98.5750 8.6499 INE428A16KF1 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Aug-13 98.5742 8.3801 2 150 98.5742 8.3801 INE171A16DT3 THE FEDERAL BK 3-Sep-13 98.4790 8.1701 1 50 98.4790 8.1701 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 98.3454 8.0801 1 25 98.3454 8.0801 INE562A16CG2 INDIAN BK 10-Sep-13 98.3495 8.0598 1 25 98.3495 8.0598 INE652A16EC6 STATE BK OF PATIALA 12-Sep-13 98.3047 8.0699 2 50 98.3047 8.0699 INE141A16KS3 OBC 13-Sep-13 98.2964 8.1100 1 50 98.2964 8.1100 INE095A16GW1 INDUSIND BK 16-Sep-13 98.2020 8.1498 1 25 98.2020 8.1498 INE040A16982 HDFC BK 17-Sep-13 98.1716 8.1903 2 25 98.1716 8.1903 INE651A16EF1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 18-Sep-13 98.1744 8.0802 1 25 98.1744 8.0802 INE028A16631 BK OF BARODA 23-Sep-13 98.0790 8.0326 2 150 98.0790 8.0326 INE683A16BK0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 23-Sep-13 98.0274 8.2527 1 50 98.0274 8.2527 INE691A16HD5 UCO BK 23-Sep-13 98.0644 8.0948 2 50 98.0644 8.0948 INE705A16HH4 VIJAYA BK 24-Sep-13 98.0276 8.1601 3 300 98.0359 8.1251 INE084A16AJ5 BK OF INDIA 24-Sep-13 98.0804 7.9374 2 50 98.0804 7.9374 INE654A16CM5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 25-Sep-13 98.0205 8.1001 1 25 98.0205 8.1001 INE141A16IN8 OBC 14-Oct-13 97.6098 8.1999 1 8 97.6098 8.1999 INE648A16FP3 SBBJ 10-Dec-13 96.3881 8.1901 1 25 96.3881 8.1901 INE654A16CS2 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 13-Dec-13 96.3375 8.1626 2 125 96.3375 8.1626 INE141A16JD7 OBC 19-Dec-13 96.1830 8.2301 1 25 96.1830 8.2301 INE028A16508 BK OF BARODA 23-Dec-13 96.1133 8.2001 2 50 96.1133 8.2001 INE434A16CU5 ANDHRA BK 23-Dec-13 96.1133 8.2001 1 50 96.1133 8.2001 INE483A16EC6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 27-Dec-13 96.0304 8.2000 1 50 96.0304 8.2000 INE434A16DC1 ANDHRA BK 9-Jan-14 95.7578 8.2500 1 50 95.7578 8.2500 INE008A16NX8 IDBI BK 13-Feb-14 95.0117 8.2600 1 0.1 95.0117 8.2600 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 94.9447 8.2699 1 25 94.9447 8.2699 INE008A16OH9 IDBI BK 21-Feb-14 94.8395 8.3099 1 50 94.8395 8.3099 INE238A16RK9 AXIS BK 24-Feb-14 94.7423 8.3701 1 50 94.7423 8.3701 INE565A16715 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 25-Feb-14 94.7732 8.2500 1 25 94.7732 8.2500 INE238A16RQ6 AXIS BK 28-Feb-14 94.6782 8.3400 1 50 94.6782 8.3400 INE141A16JZ0 OBC 28-Feb-14 94.7123 8.2500 1 50 94.7123 8.2500 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 94.6221 8.2649 1 25 94.6221 8.2649 INE028A16573 BK OF BARODA 6-Mar-14 94.6281 8.1899 3 100 94.6281 8.1899 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 94.6018 8.2650 1 50 94.6018 8.2650 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 94.5321 8.2149 2 150 94.5257 8.2250 INE649A16DF7 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 11-Mar-14 94.5163 8.2400 1 25 94.5163 8.2400 INE160A16JC9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 12-Mar-14 94.4855 8.2250 2 50.1 94.4855 8.2250 INE562A16DD7 INDIAN BK 12-Mar-14 94.4760 8.2400 2 50 94.4760 8.2400 INE695A16GK3 UNITED BK OF INDIA 14-Mar-14 94.4484 8.2201 1 75 94.4484 8.2201 INE084A16980 BK OF INDIA 18-Mar-14 94.3560 8.2700 1 25 94.3560 8.2700 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 94.2678 8.1900 1 50 94.2678 8.1900 INE695A16HS4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 16-Jun-14 92.5665 8.2800 1 50 92.5665 8.2800 INE237A16VE6 KOTAK MAH BK 20-Jun-14 92.4526 8.3000 1 4 92.4526 8.3000 INE528G16VA3 YES BK 24-Jun-14 92.3325 8.3500 1 60 92.3325 8.3500 INE237A16VF3 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Jun-14 92.3579 8.3200 1 27 92.3579 8.3200 INE112A16DW1 CORPORATION BK 25-Jun-14 92.4023 8.2450 4 200 92.4023 8.2450 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com