Jul 1 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India).
ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED
DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD
============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE648A16EW2 SBBJ 24-Sep-13 98.2588 7.7000 1 50 98.2588 7.7000
INE112A16DS9 CORPORATION BANK 6-Mar-14 94.8035 8.1000 1 100 94.8035 8.1000
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com