Oct 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE168A16GQ8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK25-Oct-13 99.9752 9.0542 1 25 99.9752 9.0542 INE652A16HV9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 28-Oct-13 99.9011 9.0313 2 100 99.9010 9.0427 INE654A16CN3 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 31-Oct-13 99.8269 9.0416 1 50 99.8269 9.0416 INE008A16RS9 IDBI BK 31-Oct-13 99.8506 9.1021 1 5 99.8506 9.1021 INE476A16KH6 CANARA BK 11-Nov-13 99.5780 9.0990 1 100 99.5780 9.0990 INE608A16FD3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 11-Nov-13 99.5595 9.4996 1 5 99.5595 9.4996 INE692A16CG7 UNION BK OF INDIA 12-Nov-13 99.5577 9.0087 2 30 99.5557 9.0496 INE090A16D19 ICICI BK 12-Nov-13 99.4819 10.0048 1 25 99.4819 10.0048 INE040A16AB4 HDFC BK 18-Nov-13 99.4052 9.1000 1 5 99.4052 9.1000 INE457A16DM1 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 22-Nov-13 99.3230 8.8847 2 50 99.3166 8.9699 INE141A16MT7 OBC 25-Nov-13 99.2581 8.8006 1 25 99.2581 8.8006 INE654A16DH3 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 4-Dec-13 99.0341 8.8998 1 5 99.0341 8.8998 INE692A16BR6 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Dec-13 98.8846 8.7599 1 25 98.8846 8.7599 INE483A16EA0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 16-Dec-13 98.7202 9.0997 1 50 98.7202 9.0997 INE483A16EC6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 27-Dec-13 98.4838 8.7802 2 50 98.4838 8.7802 INE476A16KP9 CANARA BK 3-Jan-14 98.2855 8.9677 4 500 98.2855 8.9677 INE141A16MZ4 OBC 6-Jan-14 98.2203 8.9373 2 300 98.2203 8.9373 INE476A16KQ7 CANARA BK 23-Jan-14 97.8132 8.9673 2 500 97.8132 8.9673 INE028A16540 BK OF BARODA 24-Feb-14 97.0723 8.9499 1 25 97.0723 8.9499 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 96.9073 9.0299 1 25 96.9073 9.0299 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 96.8878 8.9499 2 50 96.8878 8.9499 INE428A16JF3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Mar-14 96.8541 9.0500 3 30 96.8541 9.0500 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 96.9046 8.9001 1 25 96.9046 8.9001 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 96.8878 8.9499 1 5 96.8878 8.9499 INE084A16931 BK OF INDIA 7-Mar-14 96.8144 9.0301 2 50 96.8144 9.0301 INE434A16DK4 ANDHRA BK 7-Mar-14 96.7844 9.0499 1 25 96.7844 9.0499 INE691A16GU1 UCO BK 7-Mar-14 96.8247 9.0000 1 25 96.8247 9.0000 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 96.7449 9.0301 1 25 96.7449 9.0301 INE649A16DF7 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 11-Mar-14 96.7269 8.9501 1 25 96.7269 8.9501 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 96.6524 9.0300 1 50 96.6524 9.0300 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 96.6581 8.9501 1 25 96.6581 8.9501 INE649A16DO9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 25-Mar-14 96.4068 8.9500 1 25 96.4068 8.9500 INE095A16HQ1 INDUSIND BK 26-Mar-14 96.3062 9.1500 1 0.07 96.3062 9.1500 INE705A16GI4 VIJAYA BK 28-Mar-14 96.3188 8.9999 1 50 96.3188 8.9999 INE654A16DZ5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Sep-14 92.2721 9.1799 1 17 92.2721 9.1799 INE483A16GF4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Sep-14 92.2136 9.2000 1 25 92.2136 9.2000 INE648A16GJ4 SBBJ 25-Sep-14 92.2079 9.1799 1 15 92.2079 9.1799 INE141A16MW1 OBC 13-Oct-14 92.0911 8.8550 1 0.98 92.0911 8.8550 INE166A16KD2 ING VYSYA BK 13-Oct-14 92.0048 8.9600 1 0.95 92.0048 8.9600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com