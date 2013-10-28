Oct 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE651A16EQ8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 29-Oct-13 99.9751 9.0829 3 465 99.9751 9.0908 INE652A16HL0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 1-Nov-13 99.9016 8.9902 2 95 99.9016 8.9878 INE008A16RN0 IDBI BK 1-Nov-13 99.9004 9.0976 1 70 99.9004 9.0976 INE168A16EG4 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 1-Nov-13 99.9015 8.9970 1 25 99.9015 8.9970 INE649A16DX0 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 1-Nov-13 99.9015 8.9970 1 5 99.9015 8.9970 INE008A16RW1 IDBI BK 5-Nov-13 99.8031 9.0013 1 50 99.8031 9.0013 INE168A16GH7 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 5-Nov-13 99.8273 9.0207 1 45 99.8273 9.0207 INE095A16IP1 INDUSIND BK 5-Nov-13 99.8229 9.2509 1 5 99.8229 9.2509 INE168A16EH2 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 8-Nov-13 99.7289 9.0200 4 200 99.7289 9.0200 INE705A16HP7 VIJAYA BK 8-Nov-13 99.7540 9.0011 1 25 99.7540 9.0011 INE090A16WT5 ICICI BK 8-Nov-13 99.6909 10.2883 2 15 99.6909 10.2883 INE077A16AI1 DENA BK 11-Nov-13 99.6560 8.9995 3 250 99.6560 8.9995 INE476A16KH6 CANARA BK 11-Nov-13 99.6585 8.9350 2 125 99.6579 8.9497 INE705A16HQ5 VIJAYA BK 11-Nov-13 99.6769 9.1011 1 25 99.6769 9.1011 INE428A16KS4 ALLAHABAD BK 11-Nov-13 99.6805 8.9993 1 10 99.6805 8.9993 INE428A16KQ8 ALLAHABAD BK 12-Nov-13 99.6320 8.9877 1 375 99.6320 8.9877 INE090A16D19 ICICI BK 12-Nov-13 99.6541 9.0494 1 25 99.6541 9.0494 INE667A16CF1 SYNDICATE BK 12-Nov-13 99.6335 8.9510 1 25 99.6335 8.9510 INE483A16GC1 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 15-Nov-13 99.5581 9.0005 2 200 99.5581 9.0005 INE434A16EF2 ANDHRA BK 15-Nov-13 99.5611 8.9392 1 100 99.5611 8.9392 INE141A16MN0 OBC 15-Nov-13 99.5581 9.0005 2 75 99.5581 9.0005 INE428A16KT2 ALLAHABAD BK 15-Nov-13 99.5581 9.0005 1 40 99.5581 9.0005 INE476A16KI4 CANARA BK 15-Nov-13 99.5630 8.9003 1 25 99.5630 8.9003 INE476A16KI4 CANARA BK 15-Nov-13 99.5849 8.9496 1 25 99.5849 8.9496 INE654A16CO1 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Nov-13 99.3975 8.8498 1 75 99.3975 8.8498 INE695A16IT0 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Nov-13 99.3934 8.9104 1 25 99.3934 8.9104 INE457A16DM1 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 22-Nov-13 99.4020 9.1493 1 5 99.4020 9.1493 INE084A16AN7 BK OF INDIA 25-Nov-13 99.3423 8.9500 1 25 99.3423 8.9500 INE457A16DN9 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 26-Nov-13 99.3009 8.8610 1 50 99.3009 8.8610 INE428A16KY2 ALLAHABAD BK 26-Nov-13 99.3009 8.8610 1 50 99.3009 8.8610 INE141A16MC3 OBC 10-Dec-13 98.9739 8.8002 1 25 98.9739 8.8002 INE476A16KR5 CANARA BK 2-Jan-14 98.4096 8.9375 2 500 98.4096 8.9375 INE476A16KP9 CANARA BK 3-Jan-14 98.3806 8.9673 4 200 98.3806 8.9673 INE476A16KS3 CANARA BK 6-Jan-14 98.3206 8.9062 3 100 98.3209 8.9048 INE141A16NA5 OBC 17-Jan-14 98.0445 8.9876 3 250 98.0445 8.9876 INE141A16JM8 OBC 22-Jan-14 97.9263 8.9875 2 200 97.9263 8.9875 INE476A16KV7 CANARA BK 28-Feb-14 97.0661 8.9696 8 550 97.0659 8.9701 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 97.0160 8.9100 4 25 97.0160 8.9100 INE528G16TH2 YES BK 4-Mar-14 96.9478 9.1201 1 25 96.9478 9.1201 INE565A16731 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Mar-14 96.9172 9.0001 1 50 96.9172 9.0001 INE084A16931 BK OF INDIA 7-Mar-14 96.9141 8.9401 1 25 96.9141 8.9401 INE503A16BZ8 DEVELOPMENT CREDIT BK 10-Mar-14 96.7123 9.4000 2 50 96.7123 9.4000 INE434A16DO6 ANDHRA BK 10-Mar-14 96.8247 8.9999 1 50 96.8247 8.9999 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 96.7569 8.9300 1 50 96.7569 8.9300 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 96.5132 8.9099 1 25 96.5132 8.9099 INE476A16JZ0 CANARA BK 4-Jun-14 94.7660 9.2051 1 30 94.7660 9.2051 INE112A16DU5 CORPORATION BK 5-Jun-14 94.7434 9.2050 1 142 94.7434 9.2050 INE608A16EY2 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 17-Jun-14 94.4584 9.2300 1 25 94.4584 9.2300 INE652A16HM8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Sep-14 92.7965 9.1399 1 25 92.7965 9.1399 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 92.7602 9.1600 1 25 92.7602 9.1600 INE652A16HM8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Sep-14 92.7847 9.1266 1 0.25 92.7847 9.1266 INE141A16MJ8 OBC 11-Sep-14 92.6018 9.1701 2 125 92.6018 9.1701 INE141A16MJ8 OBC 11-Sep-14 92.6308 9.1601 1 100 92.6308 9.1601 INE141A16MK6 OBC 12-Sep-14 92.5878 9.1600 1 25 92.5878 9.1600 INE141A16ML4 OBC 15-Sep-14 92.5373 9.1700 1 25 92.5373 9.1700 INE141A16MM2 OBC 17-Sep-14 92.4943 9.1699 1 50 92.4943 9.1699 INE648A16GI6 SBBJ 18-Sep-14 92.4817 9.1301 2 25 92.4817 9.1301 INE483A16GJ6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 20-Oct-14 91.9163 8.9917 2 23 91.9177 8.9900 INE528G16VQ9 YES BK 27-Oct-14 91.7219 9.0500 1 10 91.7219 9.0500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com