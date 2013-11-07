Nov 7 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE168A16EH2 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 8-Nov-13 99.9754 8.9812 1 30 99.9754 8.9812 INE705A16HQ5 VIJAYA BK 11-Nov-13 99.9042 8.7501 1 200 99.9042 8.7501 INE077A16AI1 DENA BK 11-Nov-13 99.9072 8.4759 2 100 99.9058 8.6039 INE238A16SV4 AXIS BK 11-Nov-13 99.9069 8.5033 2 50 99.9069 8.5033 INE090A16D01 ICICI BK 11-Nov-13 99.9294 8.5957 1 25 99.9294 8.5957 INE428A16KS4 ALLAHABAD BK 11-Nov-13 99.9069 8.5033 1 25 99.9069 8.5033 INE476A16KH6 CANARA BK 11-Nov-13 99.9069 8.5033 1 25 99.9069 8.5033 INE608A16FD3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 11-Nov-13 99.9306 8.4495 1 5 99.9306 8.4495 INE692A16CG7 UNION BK OF INDIA 12-Nov-13 99.8844 8.4486 2 200 99.8844 8.4486 INE483A16GA5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 12-Nov-13 99.8844 8.4486 3 200 99.8844 8.4486 INE695A16IL7 UNITED BK OF INDIA 12-Nov-13 99.8837 8.4998 1 95 99.8837 8.4998 INE428A16KQ8 ALLAHABAD BK 12-Nov-13 99.8837 8.4998 2 75 99.8837 8.4998 INE667A16CF1 SYNDICATE BK 12-Nov-13 99.8837 8.4998 1 25 99.8837 8.4998 INE428A16KT2 ALLAHABAD BK 15-Nov-13 99.8147 8.4700 2 200 99.8147 8.4700 INE141A16MN0 OBC 15-Nov-13 99.8151 8.4517 2 150 99.8151 8.4517 INE434A16EF2 ANDHRA BK 15-Nov-13 99.7843 9.8626 1 100 99.7843 9.8626 INE683A16BV7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 15-Nov-13 99.8130 8.5479 2 50 99.8130 8.5479 INE238A16TC2 AXIS BK 18-Nov-13 99.7415 8.5997 1 300 99.7415 8.5997 INE141A16MO8 OBC 18-Nov-13 99.7460 8.4496 1 100 99.7460 8.4496 INE040A16AB4 HDFC BK 18-Nov-13 99.7445 8.4997 1 50 99.7445 8.4997 INE040A16AB4 HDFC BK 18-Nov-13 99.7649 8.6014 2 50 99.7649 8.6014 INE457A16DL3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 18-Nov-13 99.7454 8.4697 1 25 99.7454 8.4697 INE428A16KW6 ALLAHABAD BK 19-Nov-13 99.7370 8.7498 1 5 99.7370 8.7498 INE434A16EJ4 ANDHRA BK 20-Nov-13 99.6996 8.4597 1 25 99.6996 8.4597 INE090A16WU3 ICICI BK 21-Nov-13 99.6743 8.5192 1 50 99.6743 8.5192 INE168A16HA0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK22-Nov-13 99.6499 8.5490 1 75 99.6499 8.5490 INE168A16HA0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK22-Nov-13 99.6655 8.7502 1 25 99.6655 8.7502 INE651A16DR8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 22-Nov-13 99.6560 8.9995 1 5 99.6560 8.9995 INE667A16CM7 SYNDICATE BK 25-Nov-13 99.5777 8.5996 1 50 99.5777 8.5996 INE652A16EO1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 3-Dec-13 99.4043 8.7493 1 5 99.4043 8.7493 INE112A16DB5 CORPORATION BK 10-Dec-13 99.2603 8.5001 1 5 99.2603 8.5001 INE476A16KD5 CANARA BK 12-Dec-13 99.1896 8.5204 1 75 99.1896 8.5204 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 99.0028 8.5499 1 25 99.0028 8.5499 INE008A16SG2 IDBI BK 3-Jan-14 98.6565 8.7203 1 100 98.6565 8.7203 INE428A16LE2 ALLAHABAD BK 7-Jan-14 98.5628 8.7250 3 525 98.5628 8.7250 INE028A16656 BK OF BARODA 17-Jan-14 98.3307 8.7273 1 50 98.3307 8.7273 INE028A16664 BK OF BARODA 27-Jan-14 98.1000 8.7276 2 200 98.1000 8.7276 INE476A16KU9 CANARA BK 28-Jan-14 98.0613 8.8002 1 25 98.0613 8.8002 INE008A16NQ2 IDBI BK 6-Feb-14 97.8682 8.7370 7 175 97.8681 8.7373 INE476A16IZ2 CANARA BK 24-Feb-14 97.4201 8.9500 1 25 97.4201 8.9500 INE008A16OP2 IDBI BK 4-Mar-14 97.2757 8.7369 1 5 97.2757 8.7369 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 97.1940 8.9302 1 125 97.1940 8.9302 INE028A16581 BK OF BARODA 5-Mar-14 97.1727 8.9999 1 10 97.1727 8.9999 INE112A16DS9 CORPORATION BK 6-Mar-14 97.1709 8.9301 1 125 97.1709 8.9301 INE503A16BZ8 DEVELOPMENT CREDIT BK 10-Mar-14 96.9803 9.2399 1 50 96.9803 9.2399 INE667A16CQ8 SYNDICATE BK 10-Mar-14 97.0796 9.0001 1 25 97.0796 9.0001 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 97.0217 8.8925 3 75 97.0461 8.8174 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 96.9865 8.9300 1 75 96.9865 8.9300 INE565A16756 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 14-Mar-14 97.0063 8.9399 1 25 97.0063 8.9399 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 96.7569 8.9300 1 25 96.7569 8.9300 INE008A16SO6 IDBI BK 4-Apr-14 96.4641 9.0399 2 60 96.4641 9.0399 INE476A16JZ0 CANARA BK 4-Jun-14 95.0423 9.1098 2 15 95.0423 9.1098 INE476A16KC7 CANARA BK 10-Jun-14 94.8418 9.2333 3 75 94.8541 9.2100 INE008A16QI2 IDBI BK 15-Jul-14 93.9511 9.4000 1 50 93.9511 9.4000 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 92.9482 9.1999 1 25 92.9482 9.1999 INE652A16HM8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Sep-14 93.0302 9.0850 2 25 93.0302 9.0850 INE141A16MK6 OBC 12-Sep-14 92.7597 9.2499 1 100 92.7597 9.2499 INE141A16MK6 OBC 12-Sep-14 92.7160 9.2800 1 25 92.7160 9.2800 INE141A16ML4 OBC 15-Sep-14 92.7386 9.1601 2 0.9 92.7386 9.1601 INE652A16HR7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 22-Sep-14 92.5354 9.2300 1 75 92.5354 9.2300 INE141A16MR1 OBC 22-Sep-14 92.4980 9.2800 1 25 92.4980 9.2800 INE651A16FG6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 24-Sep-14 92.4987 9.2500 1 75 92.4987 9.2500 INE648A16GJ4 SBBJ 25-Sep-14 92.4705 9.2300 1 10 92.4705 9.2300 INE648A16GK2 SBBJ 26-Sep-14 92.4489 9.2299 1 100 92.4489 9.2299 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com