Dec 10 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE695A16IR4 UNITED BK OF (I) 12-Dec-13 99.9562 7.9970 1 100 99.9562 7.9970 INE649A16CV6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 13-Dec-13 99.9554 8.1431 1 75 99.9554 8.1431 INE457A16CO9 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 13-Dec-13 99.9364 7.7429 1 10 99.9364 7.7429 INE683A16BW5 THE SOUTH (I)N BK 17-Dec-13 99.8373 8.4975 1 50 99.8373 8.4975 INE008A16NB4 IDBI BK 23-Dec-13 99.6982 8.4993 1 75 99.6982 8.4993 INE090A16XR7 ICICI BK 26-Dec-13 99.6527 8.4804 1 50 99.6527 8.4804 INE651A16FJ0 STATE BK OF MYSORE 27-Dec-13 99.6149 8.3003 1 50 99.6149 8.3003 INE667A16BJ5 SYNDICATE BK 27-Dec-13 99.6288 8.4996 1 25 99.6288 8.4996 INE476A16KR5 CANARA BK 2-Jan-14 99.4373 8.9809 6 410 99.4367 8.9900 INE651A16FL6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 2-Jan-14 99.4392 8.9498 1 50 99.4392 8.9498 INE667A16CR6 SYNDICATE BK 3-Jan-14 99.4124 8.9892 1 25 99.4124 8.9892 INE476A16KP9 CANARA BK 3-Jan-14 99.4182 8.9000 1 25 99.4182 8.9000 INE428A16LF9 ALLAHABAD BK 13-Jan-14 99.1659 9.0296 1 25 99.1659 9.0296 INE095A16KO0 INDUSIND BK 15-Jan-14 99.0960 9.2492 1 1.75 99.0960 9.2492 INE457A16DO7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 17-Jan-14 99.0906 8.8152 1 25 99.0906 8.8152 INE692A16CI3 UNION BK OF (I) 17-Jan-14 99.0983 8.7399 1 5 99.0983 8.7399 INE434A16EO4 ANDHRA BK 20-Jan-14 99.0151 8.8552 1 5 99.0151 8.8552 INE428A16LI3 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Jan-14 99.0432 8.6001 1 5 99.0432 8.6001 INE428A16LI3 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Jan-14 99.0126 9.0999 1 5 99.0126 9.0999 INE692A16CK9 UNION BK OF (I) 21-Jan-14 98.9947 8.8253 1 10 98.9947 8.8253 INE428A16LJ1 ALLAHABAD BK 21-Jan-14 98.9764 8.9876 1 5 98.9764 8.9876 INE528G16SS1 YES BK 22-Jan-14 98.9549 8.9649 1 25 98.9549 8.9649 INE168A16FD8 J&K BK 22-Jan-14 98.9595 8.9250 1 25 98.9595 8.9250 INE476A16KQ7 CANARA BK 23-Jan-14 98.9456 8.8399 1 25 98.9456 8.8399 INE562A16ED5 INDIAN BK 27-Jan-14 98.8329 8.9796 1 100 98.8329 8.9796 INE476A16KU9 CANARA BK 28-Jan-14 98.7669 9.3000 1 5 98.7669 9.3000 INE141A16NB3 OBC 3-Feb-14 98.6781 8.8901 2 50 98.6781 8.8901 INE483A16GP3 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 4-Feb-14 98.6544 8.8901 2 50 98.6544 8.8901 INE434A16ES5 ANDHRA BK 4-Feb-14 98.6380 8.9999 1 50 98.6380 8.9999 INE095A16KZ6 INDUSIND BK 4-Feb-14 98.6537 8.8947 1 35 98.6537 8.8947 INE141A16JP1 OBC 4-Feb-14 98.6693 8.9501 1 5 98.6693 8.9501 INE705A16IC3 VIJAYA BK 7-Feb-14 98.5998 8.7853 6 600 98.5998 8.7853 INE077A16AO9 DENA BK 7-Feb-14 98.5951 8.8152 4 200 98.5951 8.8152 INE705A16IE9 VIJAYA BK 10-Feb-14 98.5297 8.7850 2 150 98.5297 8.7850 INE008A16NV2 IDBI BK 10-Feb-14 98.5091 8.9099 1 0.25 98.5091 8.9099 INE649A16DB6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 17-Feb-14 98.3518 8.8648 1 25 98.3518 8.8648 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 98.3271 9.0000 1 5 98.3271 9.0000 INE095A16KW3 INDUSIND BK 24-Feb-14 98.1154 9.2249 1 2 98.1154 9.2249 INE476A16KV7 CANARA BK 28-Feb-14 98.0887 8.8902 1 25 98.0887 8.8902 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 98.0207 8.8799 3 100 98.0207 8.8799 INE084A16915 BK OF (I) 4-Mar-14 97.9918 8.9049 1 10 97.9918 8.9049 INE141A16KK0 OBC 10-Mar-14 97.8496 8.9127 1 25 97.8496 8.9127 INE503A16BZ8 DEVELOPMENT CREDIT BK 10-Mar-14 97.7480 9.3435 1 25 97.7480 9.3435 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 97.8293 8.8998 1 50 97.8293 8.8998 INE649A16DH3 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 13-Mar-14 97.8340 8.8801 1 50 97.8340 8.8801 INE008A16PF0 IDBI BK 13-Mar-14 97.7875 8.8799 1 4 97.7875 8.8799 INE691A16HA1 UCO BK 21-Mar-14 97.5912 8.9199 1 15 97.5912 8.9199 INE476A16JZ0 CANARA BK 4-Jun-14 95.7302 9.2499 1 50 95.7302 9.2499 INE112A16DW1 CORPORATION BK 25-Jun-14 95.2449 9.2501 1 50 95.2449 9.2501 INE008A16PZ8 IDBI BK 27-Jun-14 95.1632 9.3224 1 4 95.1632 9.3224 INE651A16FD3 STATE BK OF MYSORE 17-Sep-14 93.4193 9.1500 1 25 93.4193 9.1500 INE649A16EK5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 22-Sep-14 93.3101 9.1499 1 25 93.3101 9.1499 INE695A16JD2 UNITED BK OF (I) 29-Sep-14 93.1924 9.0999 1 3 93.1924 9.0999 INE141A16NF4 OBC 8-Dec-14 91.5361 9.2975 3 75 91.5361 9.2975 INE705A16IB5 VIJAYA BK 8-Dec-14 91.6241 9.1920 2 35 91.6216 9.1950 INE168A16HW4 J&K BK 8-Dec-14 91.6049 9.2150 1 30 91.6049 9.2150 INE483A16GV1 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 8-Dec-14 91.4923 9.3500 1 25 91.4923 9.3500 INE112A16EL2 CORPORATION BK 9-Dec-14 91.6423 9.1450 3 250 91.6423 9.1450 INE141A16NG2 OBC 9-Dec-14 91.6154 9.1771 3 225 91.6172 9.1749 INE168A16HV6 J&K BK 9-Dec-14 91.5851 9.2133 2 38 91.5837 9.2150 INE705A16IF6 VIJAYA BK 9-Dec-14 91.5001 9.3150 1 15 91.5001 9.3150 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com