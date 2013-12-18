Dec 18 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE141A16JD7 OBC 19-Dec-13 99.9756 8.9082 2 75 99.9756 8.9082 INE238A16TW0 AXIS BK 19-Dec-13 99.9756 8.9082 1 25 99.9756 8.9082 INE160A16IR9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Dec-13 99.8782 8.9022 1 10 99.8782 8.9022 INE095A16KS1 INDUSIND BK 17-Jan-14 99.2759 9.1801 1 5 99.2759 9.1801 INE434A16DF4 ANDHRA BK 23-Jan-14 99.1424 8.7703 1 25 99.1424 8.7703 INE483A16GN8 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 28-Jan-14 99.0270 8.9663 2 30 99.0223 9.0096 INE476A16KU9 CANARA BK 28-Jan-14 99.0223 9.0096 1 25 99.0223 9.0096 INE237A16XD4 KOTAK MAH BK 28-Jan-14 99.0470 8.7798 1 5 99.0470 8.7798 INE651A16FM4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 29-Jan-14 99.0157 8.8498 1 25 99.0157 8.8498 INE667A16CW6 SYNDICATE BK 31-Jan-14 98.9797 8.7500 1 5 98.9797 8.7500 INE608A16FL6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Feb-14 98.8547 8.9974 1 50 98.8547 8.9974 INE141A16NB3 OBC 3-Feb-14 98.9278 8.5999 1 25 98.9278 8.5999 INE652A16IG8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 3-Feb-14 98.8405 9.1103 1 10 98.8405 9.1103 INE095A16KM4 INDUSIND BK 3-Feb-14 98.8160 9.3051 1 5 98.8160 9.3051 INE077A16AN1 DENA BK 4-Feb-14 98.8418 9.0999 1 25 98.8418 9.0999 INE428A16LN3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Feb-14 98.8670 8.8997 1 5 98.8670 8.8997 INE683A16CI2 THE SOUTH (I)N BK 4-Feb-14 98.8544 8.9998 1 5 98.8544 8.9998 INE141A16JP1 OBC 4-Feb-14 98.8368 9.1397 1 5 98.8368 9.1397 INE077A16AO9 DENA BK 7-Feb-14 98.8356 8.6003 1 25 98.8356 8.6003 INE008A16NV2 IDBI BK 10-Feb-14 98.7596 8.6497 1 25 98.7596 8.6497 INE705A16IG4 VIJAYA BK 11-Feb-14 98.6716 9.0999 1 25 98.6716 9.0999 INE112A16DI0 CORPORATION BK 12-Feb-14 98.7187 8.4597 1 5 98.7187 8.4597 INE112A16DL4 CORPORATION BK 18-Feb-14 98.5982 8.3699 2 100 98.5982 8.3699 INE651A16EN5 STATE BK OF MYSORE 21-Feb-14 98.4778 8.6799 1 25 98.4778 8.6799 INE608A16FK8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 24-Feb-14 98.4087 8.6797 1 100 98.4087 8.6797 INE476A16IZ2 CANARA BK 24-Feb-14 98.4141 8.6497 1 75 98.4141 8.6497 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 98.2288 8.6598 1 25 98.2288 8.6598 INE565A16731 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Mar-14 98.1748 8.6998 1 7.45 98.1748 8.6998 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 98.1830 8.6600 1 7.45 98.1830 8.6600 INE705A16FT3 VIJAYA BK 13-Mar-14 98.0271 8.6424 2 200 98.0271 8.6424 INE434A16DL2 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-14 98.0305 8.6273 3 55 98.0142 8.7000 INE667A16CN5 SYNDICATE BK 14-Mar-14 98.0321 8.6200 1 50 98.0321 8.6200 INE095A16HG2 INDUSIND BK 14-Mar-14 97.9918 8.8002 1 8.5 97.9918 8.8002 INE008A16PB9 IDBI BK 19-Mar-14 97.8890 8.6498 1 50 97.8890 8.6498 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 97.8639 8.6597 1 25 97.8639 8.6597 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 97.7504 8.6598 1 25 97.7504 8.6598 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 97.7755 8.6502 1 25 97.7755 8.6502 INE692A16CD4 UNION BK OF (I) 13-Jun-14 95.7292 9.1999 1 25 95.7292 9.1999 INE141A16ME9 OBC 24-Jun-14 95.3819 9.4001 1 25 95.3819 9.4001 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 93.8156 9.2900 3 75 93.8156 9.2900 INE141A16MK6 OBC 12-Sep-14 93.5758 9.3500 2 50 93.5758 9.3500 INE434A16EK2 ANDHRA BK 18-Sep-14 93.4414 9.3501 1 5 93.4414 9.3501 INE654A16DZ5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Sep-14 93.4684 9.1749 3 5 93.4684 9.1749 INE705A16IJ8 VIJAYA BK 15-Dec-14 91.5595 9.2950 1 25 91.5595 9.2950 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com