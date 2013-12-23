Dec 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE428A16LI3 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Jan-14 99.3533 8.7993 1 25 99.3533 8.7993 INE428A16LJ1 ALLAHABAD BK 21-Jan-14 99.3295 8.7994 1 25 99.3295 8.7994 INE428A16LM5 ALLAHABAD BK 31-Jan-14 99.0942 8.7800 1 25 99.0942 8.7800 INE428A16LO1 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Feb-14 99.0234 8.7799 1 25 99.0234 8.7799 INE141A16NB3 OBC 3-Feb-14 98.9975 8.8004 1 25 98.9975 8.8004 INE608A16FL6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Feb-14 99.0487 8.5502 1 5 99.0487 8.5502 INE141A16JP1 OBC 4-Feb-14 98.9739 8.8002 1 25 98.9739 8.8002 INE434A16EV9 ANDHRA BK 11-Feb-14 98.8521 8.6500 1 25 98.8521 8.6500 INE483A16HA3 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 18-Feb-14 98.6798 8.5670 2 300 98.6798 8.5670 INE428A16LT0 ALLAHABAD BK 18-Feb-14 98.6778 8.5802 4 150 98.6786 8.5749 INE166A16KL5 ING VYSYA BK 18-Feb-14 98.6733 8.6098 1 100 98.6733 8.6098 INE028A16706 BK OF BARODA 21-Feb-14 98.6105 8.5718 9 875 98.6004 8.6351 INE036D16EY0 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 21-Feb-14 98.6326 8.4334 7 250 98.6328 8.4324 INE168A16HY0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK21-Feb-14 98.6408 8.3824 2 200 98.6408 8.3824 INE160A16JK2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 21-Feb-14 98.6084 8.5850 1 50 98.6084 8.5850 INE428A16LU8 ALLAHABAD BK 24-Feb-14 98.5402 8.5831 4 100 98.5403 8.5823 INE649A16DP6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Mar-14 98.3490 8.6300 1 75 98.3490 8.6300 INE565A16731 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Mar-14 98.2985 8.6548 1 5.35 98.2985 8.6548 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 98.3033 8.6299 1 5.35 98.3033 8.6299 INE652A16GI8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 21-Mar-14 97.9687 8.6000 3 50 97.9687 8.6000 INE141A16LW3 OBC 9-Jun-14 95.9290 9.2201 1 50 95.9290 9.2201 INE141A16LY9 OBC 13-Jun-14 95.8265 9.2423 4 375 95.8275 9.2400 INE652A16GT5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 20-Jun-14 95.6864 9.1924 2 200 95.6864 9.1924 INE514E16947 EXPORT IMPORT BK OF (I) 26-Sep-14 93.3942 9.3201 2 50 93.3942 9.3201 INE705A16II0 VIJAYA BK 12-Dec-14 91.7073 9.3500 1 25 91.7073 9.3500 INE483A16GZ2 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 16-Dec-14 91.6285 9.3150 1 25 91.6285 9.3150 INE141A16NL2 OBC 16-Dec-14 91.6285 9.3150 1 25 91.6285 9.3150 INE141A16NN8 OBC 18-Dec-14 91.5740 9.3291 5 85 91.5857 9.3150 INE141A16NQ1 OBC 22-Dec-14 91.4829 9.3356 5 62 91.4667 9.3550 INE528G16WA1 YES BK 22-Dec-14 91.5126 9.3000 1 5 91.5126 9.3000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com