Jan 7 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE667A16CS4 SYNDICATE BK 13-Jan-14 99.8823 8.6022 2 250 99.8823 8.6022 INE483A16EF9 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 14-Jan-14 99.8594 7.3437 7 450 99.8588 7.3730 INE692A16CI3 UNION BK OF INDIA 17-Jan-14 99.8031 8.0011 2 150 99.8031 8.0011 INE692A16CI3 UNION BK OF INDIA 17-Jan-14 99.7761 8.1907 1 72 99.7761 8.1907 INE095A16KS1 INDUSIND BK 17-Jan-14 99.7908 8.5020 1 25 99.7908 8.5020 INE428A16LI3 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Jan-14 99.7370 8.0207 2 150 99.7370 8.0207 INE168A16HH5 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK20-Jan-14 99.6946 8.6010 1 15 99.6946 8.6010 INE428A16LJ1 ALLAHABAD BK 21-Jan-14 99.6964 8.5501 1 25 99.6964 8.5501 INE476A16KZ8 CANARA BK 24-Jan-14 99.5809 9.0362 1 8 99.5809 9.0362 INE562A16ED5 INDIAN BK 27-Jan-14 99.5433 8.3735 2 110 99.5445 8.3509 INE483A16GN8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 28-Jan-14 99.5076 8.6007 1 5 99.5076 8.6007 INE428A16LM5 ALLAHABAD BK 31-Jan-14 99.4158 8.9369 1 8 99.4158 8.9369 INE434A16ER7 ANDHRA BK 31-Jan-14 99.4672 8.5006 1 5 99.4672 8.5006 INE428A16LO1 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Feb-14 99.3679 8.5994 1 25 99.3679 8.5994 INE141A16JP1 OBC 4-Feb-14 99.3788 8.4502 1 25 99.3788 8.4502 INE428A16LN3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Feb-14 99.3461 8.5802 1 25 99.3461 8.5802 INE434A16ET3 ANDHRA BK 7-Feb-14 99.2981 8.6001 1 5 99.2981 8.6001 INE457A16DS8 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 11-Feb-14 99.1775 8.6486 1 5 99.1775 8.6486 INE112A16DK6 CORPORATION BK 13-Feb-14 99.1457 8.5002 1 5 99.1457 8.5002 INE457A16DT6 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 17-Feb-14 99.0878 8.4005 1 25 99.0878 8.4005 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 99.0542 8.5003 1 5 99.0542 8.5003 INE112A16DM2 CORPORATION BK 19-Feb-14 98.9978 8.5932 1 0.75 98.9978 8.5932 INE651A16EN5 STATE BK OF MYSORE 21-Feb-14 98.9916 8.4503 1 25 98.9916 8.4503 INE667A16CZ9 SYNDICATE BK 24-Feb-14 98.9074 8.4001 1 50 98.9074 8.4001 INE028A16540 BK OF BARODA 24-Feb-14 98.9173 8.5002 2 25 98.9173 8.5002 INE028A16532 BK OF BARODA 25-Feb-14 98.8783 8.4503 1 100 98.8783 8.4503 INE476A16LD3 CANARA BK 25-Feb-14 98.8783 8.4503 1 25 98.8783 8.4503 INE652A16II4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 27-Feb-14 98.8229 8.5247 1 7.5 98.8229 8.5247 INE476A16KV7 CANARA BK 28-Feb-14 98.8105 8.4499 2 75 98.8105 8.4499 INE428A16LQ6 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Feb-14 98.8206 8.5415 2 30 98.7922 8.7497 INE562A16EK0 INDIAN BK 28-Feb-14 98.8263 8.4998 1 25 98.8263 8.4998 INE028A16748 BK OF BARODA 3-Mar-14 98.7427 8.4501 2 200 98.7427 8.4501 INE654A16EK5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 3-Mar-14 98.7501 8.3998 2 200 98.7501 8.3998 INE237A16XI3 KOTAK MAH BK 3-Mar-14 98.7354 8.4998 1 100 98.7354 8.4998 INE434A16DJ6 ANDHRA BK 3-Mar-14 98.7354 8.4998 3 100 98.7354 8.4998 INE483A16HJ4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 3-Mar-14 98.7368 8.4903 1 75 98.7368 8.4903 INE608A16FB7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Mar-14 98.7483 8.4120 1 75 98.7483 8.4120 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 98.7413 8.4597 1 50 98.7413 8.4597 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 98.7204 8.4483 8 550 98.7157 8.4798 INE692A16BX4 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 98.7276 8.4002 1 125 98.7276 8.4002 INE434A16DK4 ANDHRA BK 7-Mar-14 98.6581 8.4142 6 550 98.6486 8.4749 INE084A16931 BK OF INDIA 7-Mar-14 98.6494 8.4698 1 200 98.6494 8.4698 INE090A16YK0 ICICI BK 7-Mar-14 98.6513 8.4577 1 0.5 98.6513 8.4577 INE691A16GV9 UCO BK 10-Mar-14 98.5825 8.4650 1 35 98.5825 8.4650 INE090A16YM6 ICICI BK 11-Mar-14 98.5560 8.4886 1 0.5 98.5560 8.4886 INE649A16DH3 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 13-Mar-14 98.5089 8.4998 1 50 98.5089 8.4998 INE705A16FU1 VIJAYA BK 14-Mar-14 98.4891 8.4839 3 375 98.5003 8.4201 INE691A16GY3 UCO BK 14-Mar-14 98.4863 8.4999 1 75 98.4863 8.4999 INE695A16GK3 UNITED BK OF INDIA 14-Mar-14 98.4933 8.4600 1 50 98.4933 8.4600 INE651A16EU0 STATE BK OF MYSORE 14-Mar-14 98.5038 8.4001 1 50 98.5038 8.4001 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 98.4863 8.4999 1 25 98.4863 8.4999 INE483A16EW4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Mar-14 98.2435 8.4751 2 1 98.2435 8.4751 INE649A16DO9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 25-Mar-14 98.2548 8.4196 1 0.5 98.2548 8.4196 INE166A16IV8 ING VYSYA BK 28-Mar-14 98.1394 8.6499 1 50 98.1394 8.6499 INE141A16LB7 OBC 2-Apr-14 97.9544 8.9675 2 200 97.9544 8.9675 INE476A16LG6 CANARA BK 2-Apr-14 97.9550 8.9648 1 10 97.9550 8.9648 INE476A16JS5 CANARA BK 7-Apr-14 97.8367 8.9674 5 165 97.8367 8.9674 INE237A16UG3 KOTAK MAH BK 15-Apr-14 97.6069 9.1316 1 0.5 97.6069 9.1316 INE649A16EQ2 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 3-Jun-14 96.5021 9.0001 1 15 96.5021 9.0001 INE141A16LY9 OBC 13-Jun-14 96.2133 9.1500 1 100 96.2133 9.1500 INE476A16KB9 CANARA BK 13-Jun-14 96.2292 9.1100 1 25 96.2292 9.1100 INE695A16HS4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 16-Jun-14 96.1437 9.1500 3 1 96.1437 9.1500 INE112A16DW1 CORPORATION BK 25-Jun-14 95.9697 9.0700 1 1 95.9697 9.0700 INE090A16C77 ICICI BK 1-Sep-14 94.3409 9.2383 1 0.05 94.3409 9.2383 INE651A16FD3 STATE BK OF MYSORE 17-Sep-14 94.0513 9.1249 1 10 94.0513 9.1249 INE654A16DY8 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 19-Sep-14 93.9916 9.1500 1 50 93.9916 9.1500 INE654A16DZ5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Sep-14 93.9408 9.1250 1 1 93.9408 9.1250 INE483A16GT5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 5-Dec-14 92.2315 9.2600 3 75 92.2315 9.2600 INE652A16IK0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 9-Dec-14 92.1961 9.1950 1 5 92.1961 9.1950 INE141A16NP3 OBC 10-Dec-14 92.1316 9.2500 2 50 92.1316 9.2500 INE141A16NP3 OBC 10-Dec-14 92.1531 9.2500 2 50 92.1531 9.2500 INE705A16II0 VIJAYA BK 12-Dec-14 92.0571 9.2900 1 50 92.0571 9.2900 INE652A16IN4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 29-Dec-14 91.7951 9.1901 1 25 91.7951 9.1901 INE562A16EP9 INDIAN BK 29-Dec-14 91.7534 9.2150 3 6 91.7534 9.2150 INE483A16HK2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Jan-15 91.6022 9.2950 1 1 91.6022 9.2950 INE652A16IP9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 5-Jan-15 91.6004 9.2203 2 78 91.5734 9.2527 INE476A16LI2 CANARA BK 5-Jan-15 91.5965 9.2250 2 77 91.5965 9.2250 INE483A16HL0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 5-Jan-15 91.5882 9.2350 1 53 91.5882 9.2350 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com