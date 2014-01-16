Jan 16 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE652A16HY3 STATE BK OF PATIALA 17-Jan-14 99.9758 8.8351 3 330 99.9758 8.8351 INE692A16CI3 UNION BK OF INDIA 17-Jan-14 99.9756 8.9036 2 80 99.9758 8.8351 INE095A16KR3 INDUSIND BK 20-Jan-14 99.9022 8.9293 9 725 99.9023 8.9238 INE434A16EO4 ANDHRA BK 20-Jan-14 99.9027 8.8873 4 225 99.9027 8.8873 INE565A16855 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 20-Jan-14 99.9026 8.8964 1 100 99.9026 8.8964 INE428A16LI3 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Jan-14 99.9027 8.8846 2 70 99.9026 8.8964 INE562A16EG8 INDIAN BK 20-Jan-14 99.9026 8.8964 1 25 99.9026 8.8964 INE692A16CK9 UNION BK OF INDIA 21-Jan-14 99.8908 7.9803 1 125 99.8908 7.9803 INE476A16KQ7 CANARA BK 23-Jan-14 99.8296 8.9003 1 50 99.8296 8.9003 INE476A16KZ8 CANARA BK 24-Jan-14 99.8053 8.9005 1 100 99.8053 8.9005 INE652A16IA1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-Jan-14 99.8075 8.7998 1 50 99.8075 8.7998 INE090A16XW7 ICICI BK 3-Feb-14 99.5909 8.8197 1 100 99.5909 8.8197 INE428A16LO1 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Feb-14 99.5710 8.7372 2 55 99.5777 8.5996 INE141A16NB3 OBC 3-Feb-14 99.5888 8.3727 1 25 99.5888 8.3727 INE141A16NB3 OBC 3-Feb-14 99.6057 8.4994 1 25 99.6057 8.4994 INE112A16EJ6 CORPORATION BK 3-Feb-14 99.6057 8.4994 1 25 99.6057 8.4994 INE654A16EI9 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 3-Feb-14 99.6066 8.4799 1 25 99.6066 8.4799 INE528G16ST9 YES BK 3-Feb-14 99.5674 8.8103 2 2 99.5674 8.8103 INE608A16FL6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Feb-14 99.5704 8.7489 1 0.3 99.5704 8.7489 INE428A16LN3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Feb-14 99.5679 8.8001 1 100 99.5679 8.8001 INE483A16GP3 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 4-Feb-14 99.5826 8.4994 1 25 99.5826 8.4994 INE168A16HT0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 4-Feb-14 99.5875 8.3992 1 5 99.5875 8.3992 INE428A16LN3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Feb-14 99.5543 8.6005 1 5 99.5543 8.6005 INE608A16FM4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 7-Feb-14 99.4754 8.7495 2 300 99.4754 8.7495 INE476A16KW5 CANARA BK 7-Feb-14 99.4754 8.7495 2 290 99.4754 8.7495 INE705A16IC3 VIJAYA BK 7-Feb-14 99.4833 8.6170 1 10 99.4833 8.6170 INE705A16IE9 VIJAYA BK 10-Feb-14 99.4325 8.6800 1 25 99.4325 8.6800 INE649A16DB6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 17-Feb-14 99.2387 8.7502 2 50 99.2387 8.7502 INE667A16CZ9 SYNDICATE BK 24-Feb-14 99.0916 8.5796 1 25 99.0916 8.5796 INE528G16TA7 YES BK 24-Feb-14 99.0685 8.7999 1 17.5 99.0685 8.7999 INE008A16OD8 IDBI BK 24-Feb-14 99.0937 8.5596 1 4 99.0937 8.5596 INE238A16RK9 AXIS BK 24-Feb-14 99.0877 8.6168 1 2.5 99.0877 8.6168 INE090A16YH6 ICICI BK 27-Feb-14 99.0201 8.6001 1 25 99.0201 8.6001 INE428A16LQ6 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Feb-14 99.0145 8.6497 1 25 99.0145 8.6497 INE528G16TF6 YES BK 1-Mar-14 98.9739 8.6002 1 65 98.9739 8.6002 INE562A16ER5 INDIAN BK 3-Mar-14 98.9401 8.5002 1 25 98.9401 8.5002 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 98.9298 8.5838 2 125 98.9278 8.5999 INE608A16EL9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Mar-14 98.9340 8.5496 1 100 98.9340 8.5496 INE238A16RV6 AXIS BK 4-Mar-14 98.9256 8.4344 1 50 98.9256 8.4344 INE112A16DQ3 CORPORATION BK 4-Mar-14 98.9173 8.5002 1 25 98.9173 8.5002 INE237A16XS2 KOTAK MAH BK 4-Mar-14 98.9268 8.4248 1 25 98.9268 8.4248 INE428A16JF3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Mar-14 98.9098 8.5598 1 25 98.9098 8.5598 INE608A16EL9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Mar-14 98.9111 8.5496 1 0.1 98.9111 8.5496 INE562A16DC9 INDIAN BK 6-Mar-14 98.8652 8.5501 2 200 98.8652 8.5501 INE428A16JK3 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Mar-14 98.8652 8.5501 1 100 98.8652 8.5501 INE691A16GV9 UCO BK 10-Mar-14 98.8383 8.2501 1 25 98.8383 8.2501 INE141A16KK0 OBC 10-Mar-14 98.7730 8.5551 1 8 98.7730 8.5551 INE095A16HF4 INDUSIND BK 12-Mar-14 98.7207 8.5999 1 30 98.7207 8.5999 INE090A16YO2 ICICI BK 13-Mar-14 98.6977 8.6002 3 240 98.6977 8.6002 INE608A16EN5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 13-Mar-14 98.7040 8.5581 3 50 98.7052 8.5500 INE008A16PF0 IDBI BK 13-Mar-14 98.7037 8.5601 1 2 98.7037 8.5601 INE090A16YP9 ICICI BK 14-Mar-14 98.6748 8.5999 2 150 98.6748 8.5999 INE691A16GY3 UCO BK 14-Mar-14 98.6824 8.5499 1 75 98.6824 8.5499 INE434A16DL2 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-14 98.7007 8.5801 1 50 98.7007 8.5801 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 98.6748 8.5999 1 10 98.6748 8.5999 INE141A16NS7 OBC 20-Mar-14 98.5407 8.5799 2 200 98.5407 8.5799 INE649A16DO9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 25-Mar-14 98.4050 8.7002 1 25 98.4050 8.7002 INE483A16EW4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Mar-14 98.4240 8.5949 1 9.97 98.4240 8.5949 INE434A16DN8 ANDHRA BK 26-Mar-14 98.3728 8.7500 1 20 98.3728 8.7500 INE705A16GJ2 VIJAYA BK 27-Mar-14 98.3496 8.7501 2 50 98.3496 8.7501 INE483A16HO4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Apr-14 98.1294 9.1551 2 250 98.1294 9.1551 INE008A16TE5 IDBI BK 2-Apr-14 98.1334 9.1351 1 10 98.1334 9.1351 INE237A16UB4 KOTAK MAH BK 7-Apr-14 97.9928 9.2301 1 90 97.9928 9.2301 INE008A16TF2 IDBI BK 9-Apr-14 97.9585 9.1648 1 6 97.9585 9.1648 INE141A16NW9 OBC 10-Apr-14 97.9388 9.1449 3 165 97.9388 9.1449 INE483A16HR7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 16-Apr-14 97.7924 9.1552 1 100 97.7924 9.1552 INE237A16UH1 KOTAK MAH BK 16-Apr-14 97.7748 9.2298 1 50 97.7748 9.2298 INE141A16LY9 OBC 13-Jun-14 96.4037 9.2001 1 50 96.4037 9.2001 INE651A16FS1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 13-Jun-14 96.4264 9.1399 1 25 96.4264 9.1399 INE238A16TA6 AXIS BK 22-Aug-14 94.7339 9.3501 1 5 94.7339 9.3501 INE652A16HN6 STATE BK OF PATIALA 9-Sep-14 94.3506 9.3000 1 50 94.3506 9.3000 INE434A16EG0 ANDHRA BK 15-Sep-14 94.2097 9.2701 1 25 94.2097 9.2701 INE565A16830 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 24-Sep-14 94.0073 9.2700 1 25 94.0073 9.2700 INE651A16FG6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 24-Sep-14 94.0508 9.1985 2 10 94.0700 9.1669 INE008A16SI8 IDBI BK 30-Oct-14 93.1379 9.3700 2 100 93.1379 9.3700 INE562A16EL8 INDIAN BK 9-Dec-14 92.3155 9.3200 1 100 92.3155 9.3200 INE562A16EL8 INDIAN BK 9-Dec-14 92.3090 9.3000 1 25 92.3090 9.3000 INE652A16IN4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 29-Dec-14 91.8768 9.3000 1 10 91.8768 9.3000 INE483A16HI6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 30-Dec-14 91.8367 9.3500 1 40 91.8367 9.3500 INE483A16HK2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Jan-15 91.7707 9.3249 1 1.4 91.7707 9.3249 INE483A16HQ9 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 12-Jan-15 91.5394 9.3450 1 50 91.5394 9.3450 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com