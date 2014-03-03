Mar 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of INDIA). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE608A16EL9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Mar-14 99.9782 7.9587 1 100 99.9782 7.9587 INE692A16BX4 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 99.9782 7.9587 1 100 99.9782 7.9587 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 99.9784 7.8857 1 50 99.9784 7.8857 INE649A16DP6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Mar-14 99.9780 8.0318 1 25 99.9780 8.0318 INE651A16FP7 STATE BK OF MYSORE CD 4-Mar-14 99.9781 7.9953 1 1 99.9781 7.9953 INE457A16CA8 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 5-Mar-14 99.9558 8.0772 3 140 99.9559 8.0518 INE141A16KI4 OBC 5-Mar-14 99.9557 8.0883 2 75 99.9559 8.0518 INE028A16581 BK OF BARODA 5-Mar-14 99.9559 8.0518 1 25 99.9559 8.0518 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 99.9559 8.0518 1 25 99.9559 8.0518 INE562A16DC9 INDIAN BK 6-Mar-14 99.9351 7.9013 2 175 99.9351 7.9013 INE112A16DS9 CORPORATION BK 6-Mar-14 99.9346 7.9663 2 75 99.9351 7.9013 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 99.9348 7.9338 2 75 99.9355 7.8526 INE428A16JK3 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Mar-14 99.9335 8.0962 1 25 99.9335 8.0962 INE434A16DK4 ANDHRA BK 7-Mar-14 99.9102 8.2016 2 50 99.9102 8.2016 INE084A16931 BK OF INDIA 7-Mar-14 99.9124 8.0005 2 35 99.9124 8.0005 INE428A16JI7 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Mar-14 99.8430 8.1993 1 25 99.8430 8.1993 INE141A16KP9 OBC 11-Mar-14 99.8206 8.1998 1 25 99.8206 8.1998 INE160A16JC9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 12-Mar-14 99.8173 8.3509 1 25 99.8173 8.3509 INE562A16DD7 INDIAN BK 12-Mar-14 99.8250 7.9984 1 5 99.8250 7.9984 INE651A16FR3 STATE BK OF MYSORE 13-Mar-14 99.7674 8.5097 1 100 99.7674 8.5097 INE608A16EN5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 13-Mar-14 99.7718 8.3484 1 25 99.7718 8.3484 INE008A16PF0 IDBI BK 13-Mar-14 99.7758 8.2017 2 25 99.7758 8.2017 INE084A16AA4 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-14 99.7592 8.8104 1 25 99.7592 8.8104 INE654A16EC2 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 13-Mar-14 99.7945 8.3513 1 25 99.7945 8.3513 INE705A16FU1 VIJAYA BK 14-Mar-14 99.7535 8.1995 6 525 99.7535 8.1995 INE008A16PG8 IDBI BK 14-Mar-14 99.7535 8.1995 1 200 99.7535 8.1995 INE483A16ET0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 14-Mar-14 99.7529 8.2195 1 50 99.7529 8.2195 INE691A16GY3 UCO BK 14-Mar-14 99.7490 8.3496 1 25 99.7490 8.3496 INE565A16756 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 14-Mar-14 99.7718 8.3484 1 25 99.7718 8.3484 INE654A16DJ9 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 14-Mar-14 99.7718 8.3484 1 25 99.7718 8.3484 INE434A16DL2 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-14 99.7550 8.1495 1 20 99.7550 8.1495 INE667A16CN5 SYNDICATE BK CD 14-Mar-14 99.7475 8.3996 1 2 99.7475 8.3996 INE483A16EU8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 18-Mar-14 99.6527 8.4804 1 25 99.6527 8.4804 INE084A16980 BK OF INDIA 18-Mar-14 99.6641 8.2011 1 25 99.6641 8.2011 INE434A16DS7 ANDHRA BK 18-Mar-14 99.6941 7.9997 1 10 99.6941 7.9997 INE238A16SB6 AXIS BK 19-Mar-14 99.6297 8.4789 1 49 99.6297 8.4789 INE141A16NS7 OBC 20-Mar-14 99.6037 8.5426 1 150 99.6037 8.5426 INE705A16FZ0 VIJAYA BK 20-Mar-14 99.6070 8.4712 1 75 99.6070 8.4712 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 99.6172 8.2505 1 25 99.6172 8.2505 INE652A16GI8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 21-Mar-14 99.5808 8.5362 1 25 99.5808 8.5362 INE171A16FN1 THE FEDERAL BK 24-Mar-14 99.4899 8.9115 1 200 99.4899 8.9115 INE084A16998 BK OF INDIA 24-Mar-14 99.5222 8.3445 1 25 99.5222 8.3445 INE238A16VD6 AXIS BK 25-Mar-14 99.4959 8.4059 1 100 99.4959 8.4059 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 99.4988 8.3573 1 50 99.4988 8.3573 INE238A16VG9 AXIS BK 26-Mar-14 99.4605 8.6081 1 75 99.4605 8.6081 INE652A16GJ6 STATE BK OF PATIALA 26-Mar-14 99.4766 8.3499 2 50 99.4785 8.3194 INE691A16HB9 UCO BK 26-Mar-14 99.4736 8.3979 1 25 99.4736 8.3979 INE160A16JP1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Apr-14 99.2077 9.7166 1 190 99.2077 9.7166 INE691A16HH6 UCO BK 2-Apr-14 99.2030 9.7747 1 150 99.2030 9.7747 INE428A16LX2 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Apr-14 99.2079 9.7142 1 25 99.2079 9.7142 INE428A16MB6 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Apr-14 99.1888 9.9503 1 25 99.1888 9.9503 INE476A16JS5 CANARA BK 7-Apr-14 99.0530 9.9703 1 25 99.0530 9.9703 INE651A16FW3 STATE BK OF MYSORE 25-Apr-14 98.5999 9.7791 1 36.5 98.5999 9.7791 INE141A16OC9 OBC 28-Apr-14 98.5143 9.8296 1 100 98.5143 9.8296 INE008A16TW7 IDBI BK 2-May-14 98.4212 9.7585 4 680 98.4253 9.7327 INE028A16870 BK OF BARODA 2-May-14 98.4196 9.7684 8 650 98.4198 9.7672 INE428A16MJ9 ALLAHABAD BK 2-May-14 98.4313 9.6951 3 400 98.4369 9.6599 INE434A16FD4 ANDHRA BK 2-May-14 98.4053 9.8586 6 350 98.4014 9.8828 INE562A16EY1 INDIAN BK 2-May-14 98.4246 9.7371 3 350 98.4496 9.5801 INE683A16CM4 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 2-May-14 98.3804 10.0148 1 300 98.3804 10.0148 INE112A16FH7 CORPORATION BK 2-May-14 98.4198 9.7674 4 250 98.4182 9.7773 INE476A16MB5 CANARA BK 2-May-14 98.4253 9.7327 1 100 98.4253 9.7327 INE095A16MA5 INDUSIND BK 2-May-14 98.4022 9.8778 2 100 98.4022 9.8778 INE667A16DF9 SYNDICATE BK 2-May-14 98.4146 9.7999 1 50 98.4146 9.7999 INE683A16CU7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 21-May-14 97.8887 9.9651 1 10 97.8887 9.9651 INE434A16FI3 ANDHRA BK 26-May-14 97.7768 9.8800 1 45 97.7768 9.8800 INE428A16MN1 ALLAHABAD BK 28-May-14 97.7206 9.8999 4 350 97.7206 9.8999 INE434A16FL7 ANDHRA BK 28-May-14 97.7245 9.8825 3 300 97.7245 9.8825 INE683A16BG8 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 2-Jun-14 97.5789 9.9518 3 500 97.5794 9.9498 INE476A16LC5 CANARA BK 2-Jun-14 97.6209 9.7751 1 100 97.6209 9.7751 INE028A16AC7 BK OF BARODA 2-Jun-14 97.6215 9.7726 1 100 97.6215 9.7726 INE028A16AF0 BK OF BARODA 16-Jun-14 97.2656 9.7725 2 250 97.2656 9.7725 INE652A16IJ2 STATE BK OF PATIALA 5-Dec-14 93.1336 9.7500 1 200 93.1336 9.7500 INE090A16H64 ICICI BK 8-Dec-14 93.0743 9.6999 1 50 93.0743 9.6999 INE112A16EN8 CORPORATION BK 19-Dec-14 92.7762 9.8000 2 50 92.7762 9.8000 INE028A16896 BK OF BARODA 3-Feb-15 91.7259 9.7699 1 5.75 91.7259 9.7699 INE705A16IX9 VIJAYA BK 24-Feb-15 91.2513 9.7749 1 22 91.2513 9.7749 INE238A16VU0 AXIS BK 24-Feb-15 91.1860 9.8550 1 5 91.1860 9.8550 INE705A16IY7 VIJAYA BK 25-Feb-15 91.2267 9.7778 2 47 91.2310 9.7725 INE090A16M42 ICICI BK 25-Feb-15 91.1758 9.8400 1 5 91.1758 9.8400 INE705A16JA5 VIJAYA BK 26-Feb-15 91.2005 9.7825 2 52 91.2005 9.7825 INE008A16VD3 IDBI BK 26-Feb-15 91.2005 9.7825 1 52 91.2005 9.7825 INE141A16OY3 OBC 27-Feb-15 91.1884 9.7702 3 60 91.2094 9.7446 INE608A16FR3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 27-Feb-15 91.1926 9.7650 1 50 91.1926 9.7650 INE705A16JB3 VIJAYA BK 27-Feb-15 91.1844 9.7750 1 25 91.1844 9.7750 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 91.1835 9.6955 12 400 91.1860 9.6925 INE112A16FD6 CORPORATION BK 2-Mar-15 91.1630 9.7202 12 325 91.1508 9.7350 INE028A16961 BK OF BARODA 2-Mar-15 91.1624 9.7210 6 325 91.1446 9.7425 INE141A16OR7 OBC 2-Mar-15 91.1395 9.7486 7 275 91.1259 9.7650 INE705A16IZ4 VIJAYA BK 2-Mar-15 91.1071 9.7878 5 147 91.1197 9.7725 INE608A16FS1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 2-Mar-15 91.1276 9.7630 2 125 91.1259 9.7650 INE036D16FM2 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 2-Mar-15 90.9957 9.9225 1 25 90.9957 9.9225 INE168A16IY8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 2-Mar-15 91.0556 9.8500 1 25 91.0556 9.8500 INE476A16MC3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-15 91.1386 9.7230 3 125 91.1390 9.7225 INE565A16947 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 3-Mar-15 91.1058 9.7625 1 25 91.1058 9.7625 