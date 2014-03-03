BRIEF-Au Financiers India converts itself to small finance bank
* Says converted itself from NBFC to a small finance bank
(SFB) changing its name to AU Small Finance Bank
Source text - (Au Financiers India Limited has converted itself
from a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) to a Small Finance
Bank (SFB) changing its name to AU Small Finance Bank ("AU") and
has commenced operations. RBI has notified (vide its
notification dated 19th April, 2017) the commencement of
operations by AU)
