May 22 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16NF2 INDUSIND BK 23-May-14 99.9775 8.2265 2 150 99.9774 8.2509 INE667A16DK9 SYNDICATE BK 23-May-14 99.9775 8.2143 1 50 99.9775 8.2143 INE008A16QQ5 IDBI BK 23-May-14 99.9777 8.1413 1 50 99.9777 8.1413 INE434A16FI3 ANDHRA BK 26-May-14 99.9100 8.2199 1 100 99.9100 8.2199 INE112A16FM7 CORPORATION BK 26-May-14 99.9100 8.2199 1 25 99.9100 8.2199 INE028A16AG8 BK OF BARODA 28-May-14 99.8654 8.1992 1 75 99.8654 8.1992 INE649A16DS0 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 28-May-14 99.8646 8.2480 1 50 99.8646 8.2480 INE141A16LN2 OBC 28-May-14 99.8654 8.1992 1 50 99.8654 8.1992 INE428A16MN1 ALLAHABAD BK 28-May-14 99.8654 8.1992 1 25 99.8654 8.1992 INE237A16YW2 KOTAK MAH BK 30-May-14 99.8206 8.1998 2 125 99.8206 8.1998 INE141A16PS2 OBC 30-May-14 99.8204 8.2090 2 100 99.8206 8.1998 INE562A16GB4 INDIAN BK 30-May-14 99.8206 8.1998 1 75 99.8206 8.1998 INE476A16ML4 CANARA BK 30-May-14 99.8206 8.1998 1 25 99.8206 8.1998 INE692A16CU8 UNION BK OF INDIA 30-May-14 99.8411 8.2987 1 5 99.8411 8.2987 INE692A16CU8 UNION BK OF INDIA 30-May-14 99.8196 8.2456 1 1 99.8196 8.2456 INE077A16AS0 DENA BK 2-Jun-14 99.7533 8.2066 2 105 99.7490 8.3496 INE692A16CY0 UNION BK OF INDIA 2-Jun-14 99.7395 8.6664 1 75 99.7395 8.6664 INE652A16GR9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 2-Jun-14 99.7535 8.1995 1 50 99.7535 8.1995 INE428A16MH3 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Jun-14 99.7520 8.2495 1 50 99.7520 8.2495 INE691A16IB7 UCO BK 2-Jun-14 99.7515 8.2662 1 35 99.7515 8.2662 INE692A16CY0 UNION BK OF INDIA 2-Jun-14 99.7745 8.2494 1 25 99.7745 8.2494 INE084A16AG1 BK OF INDIA 3-Jun-14 99.7311 8.2011 2 251 99.7311 8.2011 INE562A16FD2 INDIAN BK 3-Jun-14 99.7308 8.2110 2 52 99.7227 8.4580 INE608A16FV5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Jun-14 99.7295 8.2500 1 50 99.7295 8.2500 INE428A16ML5 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Jun-14 99.7311 8.2011 1 50 99.7311 8.2011 INE434A16FJ1 ANDHRA BK 3-Jun-14 99.7505 8.2996 1 50 99.7505 8.2996 INE562A16FD2 INDIAN BK 3-Jun-14 99.7520 8.2495 1 25 99.7520 8.2495 INE141A16LP7 OBC 4-Jun-14 99.7088 8.1999 1 200 99.7088 8.1999 INE476A16JZ0 CANARA BK 4-Jun-14 99.7088 8.1999 1 100 99.7088 8.1999 INE434A16GH3 ANDHRA BK 4-Jun-14 99.7279 8.2990 1 25 99.7279 8.2990 INE562A16DQ9 INDIAN BK 5-Jun-14 99.6861 8.2096 1 50 99.6861 8.2096 INE428A16MW2 ALLAHABAD BK 5-Jun-14 99.7053 8.2987 1 50 99.7053 8.2987 INE112A16DU5 CORPORATION BK 5-Jun-14 99.6865 8.1991 1 25 99.6865 8.1991 INE036D16FY7 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 6-Jun-14 99.6409 8.7696 1 50 99.6409 8.7696 INE036D16FX9 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 9-Jun-14 99.5682 8.7939 1 50 99.5682 8.7939 INE562A16FF7 INDIAN BK 9-Jun-14 99.5752 8.6507 2 25 99.5752 8.6507 INE141A16LW3 OBC 9-Jun-14 99.5875 8.3992 1 25 99.5875 8.3992 INE651A16GB5 STATE BK OF MYSORE 10-Jun-14 99.5724 8.2497 3 125 99.5724 8.2497 INE008A16VB7 IDBI BK 10-Jun-14 99.5688 8.3195 2 95 99.5688 8.3195 INE692A16CX2 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Jun-14 99.5688 8.3195 1 50 99.5688 8.3195 INE562A16FM3 INDIAN BK 10-Jun-14 99.5646 8.4008 1 25 99.5646 8.4008 INE667A16DM5 SYNDICATE BK 10-Jun-14 99.5646 8.4008 1 5 99.5646 8.4008 INE695A16HP0 UNITED BK OF INDIA 11-Jun-14 99.5473 8.2993 1 25 99.5473 8.2993 INE562A16FG5 INDIAN BK 11-Jun-14 99.5543 8.6005 1 5 99.5543 8.6005 INE691A16HM6 UCO BK 12-Jun-14 99.5091 8.5744 1 125 99.5091 8.5744 INE434A16GM3 ANDHRA BK 12-Jun-14 99.5219 8.3498 1 50 99.5219 8.3498 INE705A16JQ1 VIJAYA BK 12-Jun-14 99.5219 8.3498 1 25 99.5219 8.3498 INE084A16AX6 BK OF INDIA 13-Jun-14 99.5022 8.3003 1 100 99.5022 8.3003 INE434A16FK9 ANDHRA BK 13-Jun-14 99.4992 8.3505 1 50 99.4992 8.3505 INE476A16KB9 CANARA BK 13-Jun-14 99.4813 8.6506 1 25 99.4813 8.6506 INE476A16KB9 CANARA BK 13-Jun-14 99.5247 8.3006 1 25 99.5247 8.3006 INE008A16VE1 IDBI BK 16-Jun-14 99.4327 8.3298 1 100 99.4327 8.3298 INE095A16MN8 INDUSIND BK 16-Jun-14 99.4313 8.3505 2 50 99.4313 8.3505 INE434A16FW4 ANDHRA BK 16-Jun-14 99.4313 8.3505 1 45 99.4313 8.3505 INE008A16VP7 IDBI BK 18-Jun-14 99.3619 8.6816 1 8 99.3619 8.6816 INE008A16VP7 IDBI BK 18-Jun-14 99.3771 8.7994 1 5 99.3771 8.7994 INE095A16MX7 INDUSIND BK 19-Jun-14 99.3597 8.4006 1 10 99.3597 8.4006 INE705A16KB1 VIJAYA BK 20-Jun-14 99.3108 8.7346 1 270 99.3108 8.7346 INE434A16GK7 ANDHRA BK 23-Jun-14 99.2603 8.5001 2 500 99.2603 8.5001 INE562A16DS5 INDIAN BK 24-Jun-14 99.2552 8.2998 1 50 99.2552 8.2998 INE112A16DW1 CORPORATION BK 25-Jun-14 99.2282 8.3499 1 25 99.2282 8.3499 INE141A16MF6 OBC 7-Jul-14 98.8931 8.8813 3 150 98.9247 8.6250 INE428A16MZ5 ALLAHABAD BK 18-Jul-14 98.6391 8.8348 2 100 98.6391 8.8348 INE562A16GM1 INDIAN BK 21-Jul-14 98.5897 8.7021 6 900 98.5764 8.7853 INE428A16NA6 ALLAHABAD BK 21-Jul-14 98.5781 8.7749 8 700 98.6020 8.6251 INE434A16FX2 ANDHRA BK 21-Jul-14 98.5957 8.6645 6 425 98.5844 8.7352 INE705A16KJ4 VIJAYA BK 21-Jul-14 98.5685 8.8348 7 325 98.5685 8.8348 INE095A16NQ9 INDUSIND BK 21-Jul-14 98.5649 8.8573 1 100 98.5649 8.8573 INE652A16JH4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 21-Jul-14 98.5896 8.8502 1 5 98.5896 8.8502 INE476A16NN8 CANARA BK 22-Jul-14 98.5742 8.6548 2 500 98.5742 8.6548 INE168A16JT6 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK22-Jul-14 98.5450 8.8347 2 100 98.5450 8.8347 INE238A16UP2 AXIS BK 31-Jul-14 98.3607 8.6902 1 0.2 98.3607 8.6902 INE095A16IF2 INDUSIND BK 4-Aug-14 98.3059 8.5000 4 117 98.3059 8.5000 INE238A16SK7 AXIS BK 4-Aug-14 98.3059 8.5000 2 90 98.3059 8.5000 INE008A16QO0 IDBI BK 4-Aug-14 98.3059 8.5000 2 89 98.3059 8.5000 INE090A16E42 ICICI BK 6-Aug-14 98.2609 8.5001 1 6 98.2609 8.5001 INE476A16NH0 CANARA BK 8-Aug-14 98.1259 8.9373 3 250 98.1259 8.9373 INE090A16B94 ICICI BK 12-Aug-14 98.1262 8.5000 1 6 98.1262 8.5000 INE528G16YD1 YES BK 13-Aug-14 98.0425 8.7802 1 17 98.0425 8.7802 INE654A16DS0 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 19-Aug-14 97.9139 8.7376 4 75 97.9139 8.7376 INE036D16EA0 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 19-Aug-14 97.8993 8.8001 2 50 97.8993 8.8001 INE095A16NR7 INDUSIND BK 20-Aug-14 97.8561 8.8852 2 650 97.8561 8.8852 INE476A16NJ6 CANARA BK 20-Aug-14 97.8987 8.7049 1 100 97.8987 8.7049 INE562A16DU1 INDIAN BK 4-Sep-14 97.5392 8.7700 1 15 97.5392 8.7700 INE141A16PH5 OBC 5-Sep-14 97.5081 8.7999 1 25 97.5081 8.7999 INE084A16AU2 BK OF INDIA 5-Sep-14 97.5191 8.7600 1 15 97.5191 8.7600 INE483A16HE5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 10-Sep-14 97.3647 8.9002 1 50 97.3647 8.9002 INE692A16CZ7 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Sep-14 97.4023 8.7698 1 15 97.4023 8.7698 INE160A16JZ0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 11-Sep-14 97.4080 8.7500 1 100 97.4080 8.7500 INE141A16MJ8 OBC 11-Sep-14 97.3707 8.8001 1 25 97.3707 8.8001 INE141A16MJ8 OBC 11-Sep-14 97.3994 8.7799 1 25 97.3994 8.7799 INE141A16MK6 OBC 12-Sep-14 97.3479 8.7999 1 50 97.3479 8.7999 INE141A16ML4 OBC 15-Sep-14 97.3022 8.8000 1 75 97.3022 8.8000 INE483A16IT1 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 17-Sep-14 97.2155 8.8598 1 90 97.2155 8.8598 INE651A16FG6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 24-Sep-14 97.0680 8.8200 1 20 97.0680 8.8200 INE036D16EL7 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 13-Oct-14 96.4878 9.2265 1 25 96.4878 9.2265 INE112A16EI8 CORPORATION BK 2-Dec-14 95.4832 8.9001 1 50 95.4832 8.9001 INE649A16EU4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 3-Dec-14 95.4562 8.9099 1 25 95.4562 8.9099 INE652A16IN4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 29-Dec-14 94.8922 8.8900 1 50 94.8922 8.8900 INE652A16IP9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 5-Jan-15 94.7165 8.9301 1 25 94.7165 8.9301 INE476A16LK8 CANARA BK 19-Jan-15 94.3984 8.9500 1 25 94.3984 8.9500 INE028A16839 BK OF BARODA 22-Jan-15 94.3329 8.9500 1 25 94.3329 8.9500 INE028A16912 BK OF BARODA 6-Feb-15 93.9879 8.9799 2 50 93.9879 8.9799 INE090A16M00 ICICI BK 23-Feb-15 93.6198 8.9801 2 25 93.6198 8.9801 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 93.5099 8.9201 1 75 93.5099 8.9201 INE112A16FD6 CORPORATION BK 2-Mar-15 93.5236 8.8999 1 25 93.5236 8.8999 INE141A16OQ9 OBC 3-Mar-15 93.4681 8.9500 1 25 93.4681 8.9500 INE084A16AQ0 BK OF INDIA 3-Mar-15 93.5091 8.8899 1 25 93.5091 8.8899 INE112A16FE4 CORPORATION BK 5-Mar-15 93.4734 8.8799 1 5 93.4734 8.8799 INE084A16AP2 BK OF INDIA 6-Mar-15 93.4383 8.9000 1 75 93.4383 8.9000 INE141A16PD4 OBC 9-Mar-15 93.3120 8.9900 1 6.5 93.3120 8.9900 INE476A16MX9 CANARA BK 12-Mar-15 93.3108 8.9000 1 50 93.3108 8.9000 INE476A16MZ4 CANARA BK 16-Mar-15 93.1940 8.9450 1 0.25 93.1940 8.9450 INE141A16PG7 OBC 20-Mar-15 93.1266 8.9500 1 15 93.1266 8.9500 INE434A16GS0 ANDHRA BK 4-May-15 92.0577 9.0751 1 40 92.0577 9.0751 INE112A16FZ9 CORPORATION BK 11-May-15 91.9638 9.0100 1 7 91.9638 9.0100 INE434A16HA6 ANDHRA BK 13-May-15 91.8706 9.0725 1 20 91.8706 9.0725 INE112A16GC6 CORPORATION BK 18-May-15 91.7929 9.0400 1 10 91.7929 9.0400 INE476A16NL2 CANARA BK 20-May-15 91.7051 9.0950 5 150 91.7051 9.0950 INE434A16HE8 ANDHRA BK 20-May-15 91.7070 9.0928 5 144 91.7260 9.0700 INE705A16KI6 VIJAYA BK 20-May-15 91.7470 9.0450 2 63 91.7470 9.0450 INE160A16KK0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-May-15 91.7971 9.0100 1 50 91.7971 9.0100 INE528G16YC3 YES BK 20-May-15 91.7177 9.0800 1 30 91.7177 9.0800 INE160A16KL8 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 22-May-15 91.7284 9.0175 2 50 91.7431 9.0000 INE160A16KL8 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 22-May-15 91.7639 9.0000 1 25 91.7639 9.0000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com