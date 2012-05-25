May 25 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE036D16BK5 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 28-May-12 99.9322 8.2546 1 65 99.9322 8.2546 INE008A16JH9 IDBI BK 30-May-12 99.8871 8.2510 3 100 99.8871 8.2510 INE141A16DR0 OBC 30-May-12 99.8838 8.4925 1 50 99.8838 8.4925 INE008A16GT0 IDBI BK 31-May-12 99.8588 8.6018 1 10 99.8588 8.6018 INE457A16988 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 1-Jun-12 99.8373 8.4975 1 100 99.8373 8.4975 INE434A16BE1 ANDHRA BK 1-Jun-12 99.9069 8.5033 1 50 99.9069 8.5033 INE062A16366 STATE BK OF INDIA 1-Jun-12 99.8376 8.4818 1 25 99.8376 8.4818 INE434A16BE1 ANDHRA BK 1-Jun-12 99.8373 8.4975 1 25 99.8373 8.4975 INE008A16GU8 IDBI BK 1-Jun-12 99.8363 8.5498 1 5 99.8363 8.5498 INE428A16GA0 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Jun-12 99.8373 8.4975 1 100 99.8373 8.4975 INE457A16AA2 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 4-Jun-12 99.7655 8.5794 1 50 99.7655 8.5794 INE457A16AA2 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 4-Jun-12 99.8373 8.4975 1 50 99.8373 8.4975 INE084A16618 BK OF INDIA 4-Jun-12 99.7677 8.4987 1 25 99.7677 8.4987 INE008A16GX2 IDBI BK 5-Jun-12 99.7430 8.5497 2 50 99.7445 8.4997 INE667A16768 SYNDICATE BK 5-Jun-12 99.7445 8.4997 1 25 99.7445 8.4997 INE238A16NQ5 AXIS BK 5-Jun-12 99.6624 11.2401 1 5 99.6624 11.2401 INE112A16BG8 CORPORATION BK 5-Jun-12 99.6963 10.1080 1 5 99.6963 10.1080 INE160A16HN0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 6-Jun-12 99.7197 8.5498 2 100 99.7197 8.5498 INE238A16NT9 AXIS BK 6-Jun-12 99.7148 8.6996 1 10 99.7148 8.6996 INE428A16FZ9 ALLAHABAD BK 7-Jun-12 99.7677 8.4987 1 100 99.7677 8.4987 INE084A16691 BK OF INDIA 7-Jun-12 99.6973 8.5247 2 100 99.6982 8.4993 INE428A16FZ9 ALLAHABAD BK 7-Jun-12 99.6953 8.5812 1 50 99.6953 8.5812 INE483A16CI7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 7-Jun-12 99.6964 8.5501 1 25 99.6964 8.5501 INE084A16691 BK OF INDIA 7-Jun-12 99.7677 8.4987 1 25 99.7677 8.4987 INE112A16BK0 CORPORATION BK 7-Jun-12 99.6982 8.4993 1 25 99.6982 8.4993 INE565A16491 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 8-Jun-12 99.6750 8.5008 1 25 99.6750 8.5008 INE565A16566 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 11-Jun-12 99.6020 8.5794 3 150 99.6020 8.5794 INE238A16LQ9 AXIS BK 11-Jun-12 99.5987 8.6509 1 25 99.5987 8.6509 INE691A16FS7 UCO BK 11-Jun-12 99.4915 10.9736 1 6 99.4915 10.9736 INE565A16582 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 12-Jun-12 99.5801 8.5505 1 50 99.5801 8.5505 INE483A16CN7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 13-Jun-12 99.5507 8.6702 1 50 99.5507 8.6702 INE112A16AR7 CORPORATION BANK 13-Jun-12 99.5517 8.6509 1 45 99.5517 8.6509 INE434A16AA1 ANDHRA BK 14-Jun-12 99.5297 8.6235 3 125 99.5272 8.6696 INE562A16AU7 INDIAN BK 14-Jun-12 99.5293 8.6314 3 55 99.5310 8.5996 INE691A16FU3 UCO BK 14-Jun-12 99.5337 8.5498 1 25 99.5337 8.5498 INE008A16HG5 IDBI BK 14-Jun-12 99.5310 8.5996 1 25 99.5310 8.5996 INE141A16EF3 OBC 15-Jun-12 99.5094 8.5691 1 50 99.5094 8.5691 INE648A16CS4 SBBJ 15-Jun-12 99.5048 8.6499 1 25 99.5048 8.6499 INE705A16DU6 VIJAYA BK 15-Jun-12 99.5728 8.6998 1 25 99.5728 8.6998 INE428A16GC6 ALLAHABAD BK 18-Jun-12 99.4350 8.6423 5 275 99.4384 8.5892 INE705A16EP4 VIJAYA BK 18-Jun-12 99.4325 8.6800 1 75 99.4325 8.6800 INE160A16HR1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 19-Jun-12 99.4110 8.6504 1 125 99.4110 8.6504 INE652A16DK1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 19-Jun-12 99.4164 8.5706 1 100 99.4164 8.5706 INE040A16776 HDFC BK 19-Jun-12 99.4076 8.7006 1 10 99.4076 8.7006 INE237A16KY7 KOTAK MAH BK 21-Jun-12 99.3533 8.7993 1 25 99.3533 8.7993 INE692A16BA2 UNION BK OF INDIA 25-Jun-12 99.2682 8.6799 1 25 99.2682 8.6799 INE691A16FX7 UCO BK 26-Jun-12 99.2260 8.8973 1 80 99.2260 8.8973 INE095A16FK8 INDUSIND BK 27-Jun-12 99.1840 9.0997 1 25 99.1840 9.0997 INE428A16GO1 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Jun-12 99.1973 8.9502 1 25 99.1973 8.9502 INE090A16OA2 ICICI BK 28-Jun-12 99.1869 8.8004 1 4 99.1869 8.8004 INE238A16KG2 AXIS BK 29-Jun-12 99.1585 8.8501 1 25 99.1585 8.8501 INE008A16HR2 IDBI BK 29-Jun-12 99.1493 8.9477 1 5 99.1493 8.9477 INE008A16HS0 IDBI BK 6-Jul-12 98.9074 9.6001 1 25 98.9074 9.6001 INE648A16EH3 SBBJ 20-Jul-12 98.5485 9.6000 1 25 98.5485 9.6000 INE667A16743 SYNDICATE BK 30-Jul-12 98.2658 9.7599 1 10 98.2658 9.7599 INE008A16KD6 IDBI BK 13-Aug-12 97.9182 9.7002 4 100 97.9182 9.7002 INE040A16792 HDFC BK 17-Aug-12 97.8502 9.9002 1 25 97.8502 9.9002 INE171A16CE7 THE FEDERAL BK 20-Aug-12 97.7288 9.7500 2 8 97.7288 9.7500 INE614B16545 THE KARNATAKA BK 21-Aug-12 97.6492 9.9852 3 100 97.6492 9.9852 INE036D16BW0 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 21-Aug-12 97.6791 9.8552 4 75 97.6791 9.8552 INE166A16FN1 ING VYSYA BK 21-Aug-12 97.6803 9.8500 1 22.5 97.6803 9.8500 INE691A16FZ2 UCO BK 21-Aug-12 97.6723 9.8848 1 12.43 97.6723 9.8848 INE483A16CV0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 21-Aug-12 97.7131 9.7074 1 6.59 97.7131 9.7074 INE562A16BH2 INDIAN BK 22-Aug-12 97.7003 9.6533 2 150 97.6941 9.6800 INE238A16NN2 AXIS BK 22-Aug-12 97.6730 9.7706 5 112.43 97.6715 9.7771 INE614B16552 THE KARNATAKA BK 22-Aug-12 97.6232 9.9849 1 50 97.6232 9.9849 INE008A16IA6 IDBI BK 23-Aug-12 97.6198 9.8883 5 310 97.6206 9.8850 INE648A16CR6 SBBJ 23-Aug-12 97.6721 9.6659 6 300 97.6717 9.6676 INE651A16DB2 STATE BK OF MYSORE 23-Aug-12 97.6435 9.7876 7 300 97.6435 9.7876 INE483A16CX6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 23-Aug-12 97.6680 9.6835 6 300 97.6758 9.6502 INE691A16GA3 UCO BK 23-Aug-12 97.6697 9.6763 9 285 97.6723 9.6651 INE691A16GA3 UCO BK 23-Aug-12 97.7402 9.7000 1 50 97.7402 9.7000 INE683A16385 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 23-Aug-12 97.6294 9.8475 1 30 97.6294 9.8475 INE160A16FY1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Aug-12 97.6735 9.6600 1 25 97.6735 9.6600 INE608A16DG1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 24-Aug-12 97.6271 9.7488 5 325 97.6251 9.7574 INE008A16JO5 IDBI BK 3-Sep-12 97.4490 9.7499 2 150 97.4490 9.7499 INE428A16GD4 ALLAHABAD BK 7-Sep-12 97.2717 9.7501 1 25 97.2717 9.7501 INE608A16CT6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Sep-12 97.1932 9.7599 1 50 97.1932 9.7599 INE476A16GV5 CANARA BK 11-Sep-12 97.1792 9.7200 1 25 97.1792 9.7200 INE028A16433 BK OF BARODA 12-Sep-12 97.2489 9.6501 1 25 97.2489 9.6501 INE476A16HM2 CANARA BK 14-Sep-12 97.1792 9.7200 1 25 97.1792 9.7200 INE667A16818 SYNDICATE BK 25-Sep-12 96.7715 9.9001 2 100 96.7715 9.9001 INE238A16KP3 AXIS BK 28-Sep-12 96.7277 9.8000 1 25 96.7277 9.8000 INE652A16CT4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 30-Nov-12 95.1237 9.8999 1 25 95.1237 9.8999 INE476A16FL8 CANARA BK 14-Dec-12 94.7588 9.9451 2 50 94.7613 9.9401 INE160A16GT9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 18-Dec-12 94.6408 9.9849 1 100 94.6408 9.9849 INE008A16IR0 IDBI BK 24-Dec-12 94.4705 10.0300 1 5 94.4705 10.0300 INE476A16FS3 CANARA BK 26-Dec-12 94.4478 9.9799 1 25 94.4478 9.9799 INE476A16FP9 CANARA BK 27-Dec-12 94.4234 9.9800 1 25 94.4234 9.9800 INE483A16BZ3 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 28-Dec-12 94.4149 9.9500 1 62 94.4149 9.9500 INE705A16DR2 VIJAYA BK 21-Jan-13 93.8062 10.0000 1 50 93.8062 10.0000 INE565A16533 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 22-Jan-13 93.7821 10.0000 1 25 93.7821 10.0000 INE141A16GD3 OBC 4-Feb-13 93.4699 10.0000 1 25 93.4699 10.0000 INE483A16CE6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 18-Feb-13 93.1360 10.0000 1 25 93.1360 10.0000 INE565A16558 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 20-Feb-13 93.0885 10.0000 1 100 93.0885 10.0000 INE112A16BC7 CORPORATION BK 25-Feb-13 92.9699 10.0001 1 25 92.9699 10.0001 INE652A16DH7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 27-Feb-13 93.0067 9.9799 1 50 93.0067 9.9799 INE141A16GO0 OBC 28-Feb-13 92.8990 9.9999 1 25 92.8990 9.9999 INE160A16HM2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-13 92.7809 10.0000 3 100 92.7809 10.0000 INE008A16JI7 IDBI BK 11-Mar-13 92.6328 10.0100 3 100 92.6260 10.0199 INE705A16EK5 VIJAYA BK 11-Mar-13 92.6396 10.0000 1 25 92.6396 10.0000 INE476A16GO0 CANARA BK 12-Mar-13 92.6161 10.0000 1 25 92.6161 10.0000 INE434A16BH4 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-13 92.5691 10.0000 2 28 92.5691 10.0000 INE476A16GT9 CANARA BK 14-Mar-13 92.5691 10.0000 2 25 92.5691 10.0000 INE084A16741 BK OF INDIA 15-Mar-13 92.5525 9.9901 1 75 92.5525 9.9901 INE084A16741 BK OF INDIA 15-Mar-13 92.6229 9.9900 1 50 92.6229 9.9900 INE160A16HI0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 15-Mar-13 92.5456 10.0001 1 50 92.5456 10.0001 INE084A16790 BK OF INDIA 20-Mar-13 92.4987 10.0000 1 50 92.4987 10.0000 INE090A16TF0 ICICI BK 21-Mar-13 92.3700 10.0500 1 25 92.3700 10.0500 INE238A16OE9 AXIS BK 21-Mar-13 92.3700 10.0500 1 25 92.3700 10.0500 INE171A16CS7 THE FEDERAL BK 21-Mar-13 92.4261 9.9700 2 2 92.4261 9.9700 INE434A16BN2 ANDHRA BK 25-Mar-13 92.3116 10.0000 1 25 92.3116 10.0000 INE476A16HF6 CANARA BK 26-Mar-13 92.2811 10.0100 2 25 92.2811 10.0100 INE476A16HP5 CANARA BK 28-Mar-13 92.2288 10.0179 3 39 92.2058 10.0500 INE008A16KM7 IDBI BK 23-May-13 90.9853 9.9625 1 60 90.9853 9.9625 INE434A16BU7 ANDHRA BK 23-May-13 90.9853 9.9625 1 25 90.9853 9.9625 INE528G16PD9 YES BK 24-May-13 90.9317 10.0000 1 30 90.9317 10.0000 INE434A16CA7 ANDHRA BK 24-May-13 90.9276 10.0050 1 25 90.9276 10.0050