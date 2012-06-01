Jun 1 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE084A16618 BK OF (I) 4-Jun-12 99.9359 7.8038 2 100 99.9359 7.8038 INE652A16DG9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Jun-12 99.9339 8.0475 1 50 99.9339 8.0475 INE160A16HJ8 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Jun-12 99.9344 7.9866 1 50 99.9344 7.9866 INE428A16GA0 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Jun-12 99.9368 7.6942 1 25 99.9368 7.6942 INE008A16GX2 IDBI BK 5-Jun-12 99.9109 8.1350 5 175 99.9124 8.0005 INE112A16BG8 CORPORATION BK 5-Jun-12 99.9110 8.1240 4 150 99.9086 8.3479 INE141A16GP7 OBC 5-Jun-12 99.9109 8.1376 1 50 99.9109 8.1376 INE667A16768 SYNDICATE BK 5-Jun-12 99.9122 8.0148 3 45 99.9113 8.1011 INE691A16FP3 UCO BK 5-Jun-12 99.9113 8.1011 1 25 99.9113 8.1011 INE705A16EG3 VIJAYA BK 5-Jun-12 99.9119 8.0462 1 25 99.9119 8.0462 INE608A16CS8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 6-Jun-12 99.8870 8.2558 4 250 99.8905 8.0023 INE238A16NT9 AXIS BK 6-Jun-12 99.8885 8.1486 2 200 99.8885 8.1486 INE166A16EY1 ING VYSYA BK 6-Jun-12 99.8878 8.1998 2 140 99.8878 8.1998 INE008A16JN7 IDBI BK 6-Jun-12 99.8871 8.2510 1 100 99.8871 8.2510 INE691A16FQ1 UCO BK 6-Jun-12 99.8878 8.1998 1 25 99.8878 8.1998 INE483A16CI7 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 7-Jun-12 99.8629 8.3517 1 175 99.8629 8.3517 INE648A16DE2 SBBJ 7-Jun-12 99.8629 8.3517 1 50 99.8629 8.3517 INE084A16691 BK OF (I) 7-Jun-12 99.8646 8.2480 1 50 99.8646 8.2480 INE112A16BK0 CORPORATION BK 7-Jun-12 99.8650 8.2206 2 50 99.8637 8.3029 INE112A16BJ2 CORPORATION BK 8-Jun-12 99.8419 8.2565 5 176.5 99.8411 8.2987 INE648A16DF9 SBBJ 8-Jun-12 99.8428 8.2085 3 100 99.8420 8.2516 INE476A16EA4 CANARA BK 8-Jun-12 99.8401 8.3510 2 80 99.8401 8.3510 INE667A16AB4 SYNDICATE BK 8-Jun-12 99.8411 8.2987 1 50 99.8411 8.2987 INE565A16491 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 8-Jun-12 99.8425 8.2255 2 50 99.8411 8.2987 INE028A16417 BK OF BARODA 8-Jun-12 99.8411 8.2987 1 40 99.8411 8.2987 INE695A16ER3 UNITED BK OF (I) 8-Jun-12 99.8439 8.1522 1 25 99.8439 8.1522 INE141A16GS1 OBC 8-Jun-12 99.8439 8.1522 1 25 99.8439 8.1522 INE648A16DG7 SBBJ 11-Jun-12 99.7718 8.3484 1 250 99.7718 8.3484 INE008A16JM9 IDBI BK 11-Jun-12 99.7727 8.3167 4 155 99.7704 8.3997 INE683A16344 THE SOUTH (I)N BK 11-Jun-12 99.7677 8.4987 1 50 99.7677 8.4987 INE691A16FS7 UCO BK 11-Jun-12 99.8392 8.3981 1 25 99.8392 8.3981 INE476A16EB2 CANARA BK 11-Jun-12 99.7718 8.3484 1 25 99.7718 8.3484 INE483A16AS0 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 11-Jun-12 99.8401 8.3510 1 25 99.8401 8.3510 INE608A16BE0 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 11-Jun-12 99.7718 8.3484 1 25 99.7718 8.3484 INE565A16582 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 12-Jun-12 99.7445 8.4997 1 50 99.7445 8.4997 INE428A16GE2 ALLAHABAD BK 13-Jun-12 99.7908 8.5020 1 100 99.7908 8.5020 INE036D16BP4 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 13-Jun-12 99.7213 8.5008 1 50 99.7213 8.5008 INE428A16GE2 ALLAHABAD BK 13-Jun-12 99.7262 8.3509 1 25 99.7262 8.3509 INE160A16HP5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 14-Jun-12 99.7677 8.4987 1 50 99.7677 8.4987 INE457A16AE4 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 14-Jun-12 99.7677 8.4987 1 40 99.7677 8.4987 INE476A16EC0 CANARA BK 14-Jun-12 99.7035 8.3496 1 25 99.7035 8.3496 INE476A16EC0 CANARA BK 14-Jun-12 99.7677 8.4987 1 25 99.7677 8.4987 INE652A16CA4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 15-Jun-12 99.6766 8.4593 2 30 99.6788 8.4011 INE654A16BG9 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 15-Jun-12 99.6788 8.4011 1 25 99.6788 8.4011 INE084A16642 BK OF (I) 15-Jun-12 99.6712 8.6006 1 25 99.6712 8.6006 INE160A16HR1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 19-Jun-12 99.5801 8.5505 3 90 99.5801 8.5505 INE476A16HA7 CANARA BK 19-Jun-12 99.5793 8.5669 2 75 99.5777 8.5996 INE428A16GF9 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Jun-12 99.5543 8.6005 3 125 99.5543 8.6005 INE691A16FW9 UCO BK 20-Jun-12 99.5543 8.6005 1 25 99.5543 8.6005 INE608A16CY6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 21-Jun-12 99.5310 8.5996 1 75 99.5310 8.5996 INE168A16DZ6 J&K BANK 25-Jun-12 99.4934 8.8500 1 25 99.4934 8.8500 INE691A16FX7 UCO BK 26-Jun-12 99.3953 8.8823 2 135 99.3953 8.8823 INE160A16HT7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 26-Jun-12 99.4080 8.6954 3 100 99.4083 8.6902 INE476A16HH2 CANARA BK 26-Jun-12 99.4076 8.7006 1 50 99.4076 8.7006 INE608A16DB2 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 5-Jul-12 99.1274 9.4501 1 25 99.1274 9.4501 INE008A16HS0 IDBI BK 6-Jul-12 99.1010 9.4603 1 25 99.1010 9.4603 INE691A16ED2 UCO BK 13-Jul-12 98.8984 9.6801 1 45 98.8984 9.6801 INE008A16HX0 IDBI BK 13-Jul-12 98.9164 9.5202 1 25 98.9164 9.5202 INE238A16JS9 AXIS BK 16-Jul-12 98.8399 9.5201 1 20 98.8399 9.5201 INE168A16BX5 J&K BANK 17-Jul-12 98.8144 9.5204 1 35 98.8144 9.5204 INE651A16DA4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 16-Aug-12 98.1296 9.5303 1 125 98.1296 9.5303 INE483A16CX6 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 23-Aug-12 97.8430 9.6947 1 25 97.8430 9.6947 INE562A16BI0 INDIAN BK 27-Aug-12 97.7727 9.5571 8 375 97.7709 9.5652 INE112A16AG0 CORPORATION BK 27-Aug-12 97.7436 9.6850 3 175 97.7436 9.6850 INE483A16CZ1 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 27-Aug-12 97.7858 9.4998 1 50 97.7858 9.4998 INE141A16HL4 OBC 27-Aug-12 97.7994 9.4401 1 25 97.7994 9.4401 INE008A16KI5 IDBI BK 28-Aug-12 97.7218 9.6696 1 100 97.7218 9.6696 INE112A16BV7 CORPORATION BK 29-Aug-12 97.6965 9.6698 27 1625 97.6924 9.6873 INE160A16HH2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 29-Aug-12 97.7477 9.4498 2 50 97.7477 9.4498 INE691A16GB1 UCO BK 30-Aug-12 97.6807 9.6294 20 1400 97.6676 9.6851 INE476A16HY7 CANARA BK 30-Aug-12 97.6922 9.5806 10 575 97.6747 9.6549 INE428A16GQ6 ALLAHABAD BK 30-Aug-12 97.6747 9.6549 6 500 97.6747 9.6549 INE141A16HN0 OBC 30-Aug-12 97.6747 9.6549 6 500 97.6747 9.6549 INE652A16DT2 STATE BK OF PATIALA 30-Aug-12 97.6911 9.5852 3 100 97.6911 9.5852 INE483A16DA2 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 31-Aug-12 97.6396 9.6964 9 575 97.6370 9.7074 INE608A16DH9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 31-Aug-12 97.6233 9.7649 5 525 97.6233 9.7650 INE434A16CB5 ANDHRA BK 31-Aug-12 97.6497 9.6539 7 350 97.6465 9.6674 INE008A16IB4 IDBI BK 31-Aug-12 97.6374 9.7057 3 150 97.6376 9.7048 INE476A16HZ4 CANARA BK 31-Aug-12 97.6494 9.6552 1 25 97.6494 9.6552 INE028A16433 BK OF BARODA 12-Sep-12 97.3892 9.4999 1 75 97.3892 9.4999 INE434A16AN4 ANDHRA BK 24-Sep-12 97.0998 9.4799 2 50 97.0998 9.4799 INE651A16CB4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 9-Oct-12 96.7254 9.7299 1 125 96.7254 9.7299 INE171A16DG0 THE FEDERAL BK 26-Nov-12 95.3501 9.9999 1 20 95.3501 9.9999 INE683A16765 THE SOUTH (I)N BK 26-Nov-12 95.3545 9.9900 1 20 95.3545 9.9900 INE141A16FK0 OBC 3-Dec-12 95.3139 9.7001 2 25 95.3139 9.7001 INE160A16GO0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 6-Dec-12 95.2416 9.6999 1 25 95.2416 9.6999 INE141A16FQ7 OBC 13-Dec-12 95.0635 9.7199 1 25 95.0635 9.7199 INE476A16FL8 CANARA BK 14-Dec-12 95.0491 9.7000 1 25 95.0491 9.7000 INE476A16FL8 CANARA BK 14-Dec-12 95.1212 9.7000 1 25 95.1212 9.7000 INE160A16GT9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 18-Dec-12 94.9460 9.7146 4 172 94.9359 9.7350 INE008A16IN9 IDBI BK 20-Dec-12 94.8804 9.7499 1 25 94.8804 9.7499 INE090A16RE7 ICICI BK 20-Dec-12 94.8555 9.7999 1 2.1 94.8555 9.7999 INE652A16DA2 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-Dec-12 94.8096 9.7001 2 25 94.8096 9.7001 INE649A16BY2 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 26-Dec-12 94.7619 9.7000 1 25 94.7619 9.7000 INE695A16DU9 UNITED BK OF (I) 12-Feb-13 93.5993 9.7501 1 25 93.5993 9.7501 INE483A16CJ5 CENTRAL BK OF (I) 11-Mar-13 92.8981 9.8599 1 10 92.8981 9.8599 INE008A16JI7 IDBI BK 11-Mar-13 92.8981 9.8599 1 10 92.8981 9.8599 INE705A16EK5 VIJAYA BK 11-Mar-13 92.9248 9.8200 1 9 92.9248 9.8200 INE476A16GT9 CANARA BK 14-Mar-13 92.8822 9.7800 1 50 92.8822 9.7800 INE084A16790 BK OF (I) 20-Mar-13 92.7644 9.7500 3 50 92.7644 9.7500 INE008A16JT4 IDBI BK 20-Mar-13 92.6681 9.8900 1 25 92.6681 9.8900 INE084A16774 BK OF (I) 25-Mar-13 92.6356 9.7700 1 100 92.6356 9.7700 INE084A16782 BK OF (I) 26-Mar-13 92.6092 9.7749 2 80 92.5567 9.8500 INE084A16816 BK OF (I) 28-Mar-13 92.5668 9.7699 1 25 92.5668 9.7699 INE434A16CC3 ANDHRA BK 7-May-13 91.4982 9.9750 1 25 91.4982 9.9750 INE434A16BY9 ANDHRA BK 27-May-13 91.0470 9.9700 1 10 91.0470 9.9700 INE683A16781 THE SOUTH (I)N BK 30-May-13 90.9174 10.0450 2 50 90.9174 10.0450 INE528G16PE7 YES BK 30-May-13 90.9544 10.0000 1 25 90.9544 10.0000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com