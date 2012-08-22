Aug 22 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE084A16824 BK OF INDIA 27-Aug-12 99.8903 8.0151 3 200 99.8905 8.0023 INE160A16HH2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 29-Aug-12 99.8459 8.0476 1 50 99.8459 8.0476 INE112A16BV7 CORPORATION BK 29-Aug-12 99.8449 8.0999 1 25 99.8449 8.0999 INE084A16857 BK OF INDIA 3-Sep-12 99.7360 8.0513 2 200 99.7360 8.0513 INE483A16DC8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 5-Sep-12 99.6865 8.1991 1 5 99.6865 8.1991 INE648A16CW6 SBBJ 6-Sep-12 99.6703 8.0492 2 200 99.6703 8.0492 INE428A16GD4 ALLAHABAD BK 7-Sep-12 99.6440 8.1503 1 15 99.6440 8.1503 INE652A16CH9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 13-Sep-12 99.5142 8.0992 1 25 99.5142 8.0992 INE084A16667 BK OF INDIA 14-Sep-12 99.4859 8.2007 1 50 99.4859 8.2007 INE077A16927 DENA BK 14-Sep-12 99.4891 8.1494 1 25 99.4891 8.1494 INE476A16IF4 CANARA BK 17-Sep-12 99.4186 8.2097 1 125 99.4186 8.2097 INE428A16GW4 ALLAHABAD BK 17-Sep-12 99.4161 8.2445 2 50 99.4165 8.2395 INE160A16GF8 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 17-Sep-12 99.4415 8.1999 1 25 99.4415 8.1999 INE476A16IG2 CANARA BK 18-Sep-12 99.3971 8.1998 2 75 99.3971 8.1998 INE428A16GZ7 ALLAHABAD BK 18-Sep-12 99.3934 8.2504 1 25 99.3934 8.2504 INE428A16HA8 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Sep-12 99.3488 8.2499 1 50 99.3488 8.2499 INE649A16BI5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 20-Sep-12 99.3756 8.1906 1 25 99.3756 8.1906 INE457A16AS4 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 24-Sep-12 99.2552 8.2998 2 25 99.2552 8.2998 INE428A16HE0 ALLAHABAD BK 26-Sep-12 99.2401 8.2202 1 25 99.2401 8.2202 INE141A16EY4 OBC 27-Sep-12 99.1929 8.2497 2 100 99.1929 8.2497 INE476A16HS9 CANARA BK 27-Sep-12 99.1861 8.3198 1 5 99.1861 8.3198 INE160A16IB3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Oct-12 99.0135 8.4576 7 650 99.0132 8.4598 INE483A16DK1 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 4-Oct-12 99.0314 8.4999 1 25 99.0314 8.4999 INE608A16DT4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 5-Oct-12 98.9869 8.4901 3 300 98.9869 8.4901 INE705A16CJ1 VIJAYA BK 8-Oct-12 98.9299 8.4002 1 5 98.9299 8.4002 INE483A16DP0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 19-Oct-12 98.6689 8.4898 2 150 98.6689 8.4898 INE261F16157 NABARD 25-Oct-12 98.5315 8.4999 1 75 98.5315 8.4999 INE562A16BX9 INDIAN BK 30-Oct-12 98.4213 8.4850 2 100 98.4213 8.4850 INE528G16OW2 YES BK 5-Nov-12 98.2636 8.5998 1 10 98.2636 8.5998 INE651A16CL3 STATE BK OF MYSORE 15-Nov-12 98.0657 8.4699 1 25 98.0657 8.4699 INE608A16DS6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 15-Nov-12 98.0545 8.5200 1 25 98.0545 8.5200 INE691A16GL0 UCO BK 19-Nov-12 97.9508 8.5798 4 200 97.9508 8.5798 INE095A16GE9 INDUSIND BK 19-Nov-12 97.9198 8.7124 1 100 97.9198 8.7124 INE095A16GF6 INDUSIND BK 20-Nov-12 97.8958 8.7172 4 200 97.8963 8.7150 INE562A16BY7 INDIAN BK 21-Nov-12 97.9230 8.5075 1 100 97.9230 8.5075 INE008A16LH5 IDBI BK 29-Nov-12 97.7559 8.5500 1 100 97.7559 8.5500 INE160A16GO0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 6-Dec-12 97.5716 8.5701 1 25 97.5716 8.5701 INE160A16GT9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 18-Dec-12 97.3264 8.5698 1 25 97.3264 8.5698 INE476A16FQ7 CANARA BK 21-Dec-12 97.2343 8.5801 2 75 97.2343 8.5801 INE476A16FQ7 CANARA BK 21-Dec-12 97.2597 8.5699 1 25 97.2597 8.5699 INE476A16FV7 CANARA BK 12-Feb-13 95.6933 9.4408 1 0.2 95.6933 9.4408 INE084A16675 BK OF INDIA 15-Feb-13 95.8627 8.8999 1 25 95.8627 8.8999 INE476A16GB7 CANARA BK 20-Feb-13 95.7640 8.9201 1 45 95.7640 8.9201 INE476A16GB7 CANARA BK 20-Feb-13 95.7485 8.9050 1 25 95.7485 8.9050 INE649A16CD4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 27-Feb-13 95.6168 8.9000 1 50 95.6168 8.9000 INE160A16HM2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-13 95.4708 8.8799 1 25 95.4708 8.8799 INE141A16GT9 OBC 11-Mar-13 95.3501 8.9000 1 25 95.3501 8.9000 INE141A16GT9 OBC 11-Mar-13 95.3279 8.9000 1 0.5 95.3279 8.9000 INE476A16GO0 CANARA BK 12-Mar-13 95.3057 8.9001 1 50 95.3057 8.9001 INE141A16GV5 OBC 13-Mar-13 95.2634 8.9400 1 10 95.2634 8.9400 INE160A16HI0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 15-Mar-13 95.2444 8.8901 1 25 95.2444 8.8901 INE112A16BD5 CORPORATION BK 15-Mar-13 95.2716 8.8800 1 25 95.2716 8.8800 INE476A16HP5 CANARA BK 28-Mar-13 94.9527 8.9000 2 50 94.9527 8.9000 INE649A16CH5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 28-Mar-13 94.9854 8.8800 1 50 94.9854 8.8800 INE434A16BP7 ANDHRA BK 28-Mar-13 94.8989 8.9999 1 5 94.8989 8.9999 INE141A16HQ3 OBC 6-Jun-13 93.3557 9.0200 1 50 93.3557 9.0200 INE008A16KV8 IDBI BK 7-Jun-13 93.3282 9.0600 1 10 93.3282 9.0600 INE692A16BH7 UNION BK OF INDIA 17-Jun-13 93.1194 9.0200 4 225 93.1194 9.0200 INE691A16GM8 UCO BK 21-Aug-13 91.6444 9.1425 1 15 91.6444 9.1425 INE237A16QI7 KOTAK MAH BK 21-Aug-13 91.6548 9.1300 1 8 91.6548 9.1300 =============================================================================================== *: Crores