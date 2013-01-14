Jan 14 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A16QW8 KOTAK MAH BK 18-Jan-13 99.9108 8.1468 1 125 99.9108 8.1468 INE090A16RV1 ICICI BK 18-Jan-13 99.9108 8.1468 1 50 99.9108 8.1468 INE008A16IU4 IDBI BK 21-Jan-13 99.8440 8.1460 3 125 99.8439 8.1522 INE648A16FD9 SBBJ 21-Jan-13 99.8441 8.1418 1 100 99.8441 8.1418 INE667A16941 SYNDICATE BK 21-Jan-13 99.8443 8.1313 1 50 99.8443 8.1313 INE090A16RY5 ICICI BK 22-Jan-13 99.8215 8.1586 1 50 99.8215 8.1586 INE649A16CB8 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 23-Jan-13 99.7999 8.1299 2 80 99.8000 8.1274 INE483A16DW6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 23-Jan-13 99.7994 8.1518 1 75 99.7994 8.1518 INE141A16GB7 OBC 23-Jan-13 99.7996 8.1437 1 70 99.7996 8.1437 INE166A16GS8 ING VYSYA BK 23-Jan-13 99.7990 8.1681 1 50 99.7990 8.1681 INE667A16AX8 SYNDICATE BK 23-Jan-13 99.7994 8.1518 1 50 99.7994 8.1518 INE608A16EE4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 23-Jan-13 99.7994 8.1518 1 50 99.7994 8.1518 INE648A16FK4 SBBJ 24-Jan-13 99.7778 8.1284 1 50 99.7778 8.1284 INE483A16CA4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 28-Jan-13 99.6888 8.1388 1 100 99.6888 8.1388 INE008A16MV4 IDBI BK 28-Jan-13 99.6880 8.1597 1 100 99.6880 8.1597 INE667A16AY6 SYNDICATE BK 28-Jan-13 99.6888 8.1388 2 75 99.6874 8.1755 INE008A16MW2 IDBI BK 29-Jan-13 99.6658 8.1595 1 50 99.6658 8.1595 INE237A16RD6 KOTAK MAH BK 30-Jan-13 99.6431 8.1709 1 100 99.6431 8.1709 INE171A16EF0 THE FEDERAL BK 1-Feb-13 99.5997 8.1498 1 50 99.5997 8.1498 INE528G16RY1 YES BK 1-Feb-13 99.6218 8.1510 1 10 99.6218 8.1510 INE565A16541 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 7-Feb-13 99.4663 8.1602 1 25 99.4663 8.1602 INE428A16IH1 ALLAHABAD BK 7-Feb-13 99.4637 8.2002 1 5 99.4637 8.2002 INE237A16RW6 KOTAK MAH BK 8-Feb-13 99.4483 8.0995 1 25 99.4483 8.0995 INE008A16IX8 IDBI BK 8-Feb-13 99.4449 8.1497 1 5 99.4449 8.1497 INE483A16CE6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 18-Feb-13 99.2465 8.1505 1 5 99.2465 8.1505 INE008A16JE6 IDBI BK 25-Feb-13 99.0928 8.1502 1 5 99.0928 8.1502 INE238A16NJ0 AXIS BK 25-Feb-13 99.0348 8.4698 1 1.4 99.0348 8.4698 INE434A16BJ0 ANDHRA BK 4-Mar-13 98.9256 8.0901 1 25 98.9256 8.0901 INE476A16GM4 CANARA BK 5-Mar-13 98.8964 8.1460 3 51.5 98.8703 8.3410 INE160A16HM2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-13 98.9026 8.0999 1 25 98.9026 8.0999 INE476A16GP7 CANARA BK 7-Mar-13 98.8592 8.0999 1 25 98.8592 8.0999 INE476A16GQ5 CANARA BK 8-Mar-13 98.8375 8.1001 1 25 98.8375 8.1001 INE077A16802 DENA BK 11-Mar-13 98.7695 8.1201 2 50 98.7695 8.1201 INE008A16JI7 IDBI BK 11-Mar-13 98.7695 8.1201 1 25 98.7695 8.1201 INE238A16NR3 AXIS BK 11-Mar-13 98.7650 8.1502 1 25 98.7650 8.1502 INE476A16GR3 CANARA BK 11-Mar-13 98.7725 8.1001 1 25 98.7725 8.1001 INE141A16GT9 OBC 11-Mar-13 98.7575 8.2003 1 2.5 98.7575 8.2003 INE476A16GT9 CANARA BK 14-Mar-13 98.7277 8.1099 1 125 98.7277 8.1099 INE160A16HI0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 15-Mar-13 98.6831 8.1183 6 300 98.6860 8.1000 INE476A16GU7 CANARA BK 15-Mar-13 98.6807 8.1332 2 75 98.6860 8.0999 INE084A16741 BK OF INDIA 15-Mar-13 98.6828 8.1199 1 25 98.6828 8.1199 INE160A16IM0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 18-Mar-13 98.6128 8.1500 2 151.3 98.6128 8.1500 INE084A16790 BK OF INDIA 20-Mar-13 98.5798 8.0899 2 100 98.5798 8.0899 INE457A16BS2 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Mar-13 98.5655 8.3002 1 5 98.5655 8.3002 INE705A16ET6 VIJAYA BK 25-Mar-13 98.4648 8.1298 6 275 98.4648 8.1298 INE160A16HX9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 26-Mar-13 98.4488 8.1001 1 50 98.4488 8.1001 INE008A16JW8 IDBI BK 26-Mar-13 98.4394 8.1500 1 50 98.4394 8.1500 INE705A16EU4 VIJAYA BK 26-Mar-13 98.4394 8.1500 1 50 98.4394 8.1500 INE649A16CE2 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 26-Mar-13 98.4469 8.1102 1 3.5 98.4469 8.1102 INE705A16FA3 VIJAYA BK 29-Mar-13 98.3363 8.3449 2 195 98.3363 8.3449 INE171A16EB9 THE FEDERAL BK 3-Apr-13 98.1794 8.5676 2 200 98.1794 8.5676 INE171A16EB9 THE FEDERAL BK 3-Apr-13 98.2118 8.5202 1 100 98.2118 8.5202 INE667A16BA4 SYNDICATE BK 3-Apr-13 98.2325 8.4198 2 100 98.2325 8.4198 INE008A16LW4 IDBI BK 3-Apr-13 98.1998 8.4699 1 5 98.1998 8.4699 INE237A16RS4 KOTAK MAH BK 8-Apr-13 98.0592 8.6001 1 100 98.0592 8.6001 INE434A16DD9 ANDHRA BK 10-Apr-13 98.0417 8.4774 2 100 98.0417 8.4774 INE008A16NG3 IDBI BK 12-Apr-13 97.9988 8.4699 2 125 97.9988 8.4699 INE141A16JI6 OBC 12-Apr-13 97.9988 8.4699 1 50 97.9988 8.4699 INE652A16DU0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 3-Jun-13 96.8591 8.4544 2 55 96.8427 8.4999 INE008A16KV8 IDBI BK 7-Jun-13 96.7405 8.6000 1 5 96.7405 8.6000 INE651A16DY4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 12-Jun-13 96.6618 8.4599 1 25 96.6618 8.4599 INE652A16FD1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 14-Jun-13 96.6185 8.4599 3 175 96.6185 8.4599 INE141A16HV3 OBC 14-Jun-13 96.6185 8.4599 1 25 96.6185 8.4599 INE040A16826 HDFC BK 14-Jun-13 96.5721 8.5801 1 25 96.5721 8.5801 INE040A16842 HDFC BK 21-Jun-13 96.4488 8.5600 2 75 96.4488 8.5600 INE434A16CI0 ANDHRA BK 27-Jun-13 96.3005 8.5499 2 50 96.3005 8.5499 INE141A16IF4 OBC 5-Aug-13 95.4252 8.6200 1 10 95.4252 8.6200 INE112A16CS1 CORPORATION BK 22-Nov-13 93.1726 8.6000 1 125 93.1726 8.6000 INE692A16BR6 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Dec-13 92.8370 8.5599 1 50 92.8370 8.5599 INE112A16DB5 CORPORATION BK 10-Dec-13 92.7856 8.6000 1 25 92.7856 8.6000 INE654A16CS2 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 13-Dec-13 92.7405 8.5800 1 25 92.7405 8.5800 INE160A16IQ1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 16-Dec-13 92.7001 8.5800 2 50 92.7001 8.5800 INE160A16IQ1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 16-Dec-13 92.6403 8.6300 1 25 92.6403 8.6300 INE112A16DC3 CORPORATION BK 17-Dec-13 92.6438 8.6000 1 25 92.6438 8.6000 INE112A16DC3 CORPORATION BK 17-Dec-13 92.5220 8.7800 1 5 92.5220 8.7800 INE141A16JD7 OBC 19-Dec-13 92.5875 8.6200 1 25 92.5875 8.6200 INE434A16CT7 ANDHRA BK 20-Dec-13 92.5752 8.6100 1 25 92.5752 8.6100 INE160A16IR9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Dec-13 92.5709 8.5650 1 25 92.5709 8.5650 INE434A16DC1 ANDHRA BK 9-Jan-14 92.0889 8.7100 1 25 92.0889 8.7100 INE008A16NF5 IDBI BK 10-Jan-14 92.0645 8.7150 1 25 92.0645 8.7150 INE528G16SN2 YES BK 14-Jan-14 91.9287 8.7800 1 43 91.9287 8.7800 INE237A16SR4 KOTAK MAH BK 14-Jan-14 91.9456 8.7600 1 42 91.9456 8.7600 INE171A16EJ2 THE FEDERAL BK 14-Jan-14 91.9329 