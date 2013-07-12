Jul 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE652A16GN8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 15-Jul-13 99.9425 6.9999 2 200 99.9425 6.9999 INE533F16282 CITIBK N.A. 15-Jul-13 99.9437 6.8537 2 100 99.9437 6.8537 INE695A16GU2 UNITED BK OF INDIA 15-Jul-13 99.9425 6.9999 3 90 99.9405 7.2435 INE483A16FG4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 15-Jul-13 99.9426 6.9830 2 21 99.9414 7.1338 INE428A16JZ1 ALLAHABAD BK 16-Jul-13 99.9228 7.0499 1 100 99.9228 7.0499 INE084A16AC0 BK OF INDIA 19-Jul-13 99.8621 7.2004 1 100 99.8621 7.2004 INE040A16917 HDFC BK 19-Jul-13 99.8612 7.2475 1 50 99.8612 7.2475 INE084A16AC0 BK OF INDIA 19-Jul-13 99.9219 7.1322 1 50 99.9219 7.1322 INE457A16CF7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 26-Jul-13 99.7170 7.3992 1 50 99.7170 7.3992 INE141A16LH4 OBC 29-Jul-13 99.6582 7.3642 4 125 99.6588 7.3508 INE651A16EV8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 29-Jul-13 99.6579 7.3703 2 75 99.6579 7.3703 INE434A16DX7 ANDHRA BK 29-Jul-13 99.6561 7.4092 1 25 99.6561 7.4092 INE084A16AE6 BK OF INDIA 2-Aug-13 99.5732 7.4500 1 25 99.5732 7.4500 INE237A16UK5 KOTAK MAH BK 5-Aug-13 99.5071 7.5331 5 225 99.5028 7.5994 INE168A16FW8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 7-Aug-13 99.4622 7.5907 3 100 99.4622 7.5907 INE084A16AI7 BK OF INDIA 8-Aug-13 99.4505 7.4695 2 100 99.4505 7.4695 INE238A16QV8 AXIS BK 12-Aug-13 99.3752 7.4028 2 35 99.3752 7.4028 INE651A16EM7 STATE BK OF MYSORE 14-Aug-13 99.3309 7.4505 1 25 99.3309 7.4505 INE428A16KH7 ALLAHABAD BK 16-Aug-13 99.2897 7.4604 1 25 99.2897 7.4604 INE654A16DM3 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 30-Aug-13 98.9895 8.0999 1 10 98.9895 8.0999 INE695A16HU0 UNITED BK OF INDIA 2-Sep-13 98.9344 7.5603 2 50 98.9344 7.5603 INE237A16VI7 KOTAK MAH BK 3-Sep-13 98.8922 7.7147 1 100 98.8922 7.7147 INE084A16AK3 BK OF INDIA 3-Sep-13 98.9142 7.5598 2 75 98.9142 7.5598 INE652A16GW9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 3-Sep-13 98.9831 7.4996 2 50 98.9831 7.4996 INE695A16HY2 UNITED BK OF INDIA 3-Sep-13 98.9156 7.5499 1 10 98.9156 7.5499 INE476A16KF0 CANARA BK 3-Sep-13 98.8718 7.8583 1 0.75 98.8718 7.8583 INE040A16974 HDFC BK 5-Sep-13 98.8722 7.5699 3 75 98.8722 7.5699 INE095A16HU3 INDUSIND BK 5-Sep-13 98.9219 7.6499 1 5 98.9219 7.6499 INE141A16IL2 OBC 6-Sep-13 98.8549 7.5501 1 50 98.8549 7.5501 INE112A16CM4 CORPORATION BK 6-Sep-13 98.8534 7.5601 1 25 98.8534 7.5601 INE112A16CK8 CORPORATION BK 9-Sep-13 98.7927 7.5602 1 25 98.7927 7.5602 INE652A16GA5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 10-Sep-13 98.7762 7.5369 4 189 98.7762 7.5370 INE562A16CG2 INDIAN BK 10-Sep-13 98.7741 7.5501 2 50 98.7741 7.5501 INE649A16CW4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 10-Sep-13 98.7789 7.5202 1 50 98.7789 7.5202 INE667A16BU2 SYNDICATE BK 10-Sep-13 98.7725 7.5601 1 50 98.7725 7.5601 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 98.7818 7.5021 1 38 98.7818 7.5021 INE008A16PJ2 IDBI BK 10-Sep-13 98.7741 7.5501 1 25 98.7741 7.5501 INE141A16KT1 OBC 10-Sep-13 98.7661 7.6000 1 5 98.7661 7.6000 INE141A16LX1 OBC 11-Sep-13 98.7523 7.5601 2 50 98.7523 7.5601 INE652A16EC6 STATE BK OF PATIALA 12-Sep-13 98.7371 7.5299 1 50 98.7371 7.5299 INE090A16WH0 ICICI BK 16-Sep-13 98.6444 7.5999 1 2 98.6444 7.5999 INE141A16LU7 OBC 20-Sep-13 98.5429 7.7101 1 100 98.5429 7.7101 INE705A16HG6 VIJAYA BK 20-Sep-13 98.5429 7.7101 1 100 98.5429 7.7101 INE077A16AF7 DENA BK 20-Sep-13 98.5485 7.6800 2 75 98.5485 7.6800 INE457A16BG7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Sep-13 98.5727 7.5501 1 5 98.5727 7.5501 INE483A16FO8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 23-Sep-13 98.4872 7.6802 2 210 98.4872 7.6802 INE652A16ET0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 11-Dec-13 96.7759 8.0000 1 50 96.7759 8.0000 INE028A16482 BK OF BARODA 17-Dec-13 96.7144 7.9999 1 25 96.7144 7.9999 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 96.6529 8.0000 1 25 96.6529 8.0000 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 96.5915 8.0000 1 25 96.5915 8.0000 INE651A16EX4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 24-Dec-13 96.5628 8.0200 1 50 96.5628 8.0200 INE651A16EX4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 24-Dec-13 96.5014 8.0199 1 50 96.5014 8.0199 INE008A16NZ3 IDBI BK 17-Feb-14 95.2975 8.3000 1 5 95.2975 8.3000 INE112A16DL4 CORPORATION BK 18-Feb-14 95.2809 8.1800 1 25 95.2809 8.1800 INE112A16DM2 CORPORATION BK 19-Feb-14 95.2562 8.3001 1 5 95.2562 8.3001 INE141A16JY3 OBC 26-Feb-14 95.1298 8.1600 1 50 95.1298 8.1600 INE483A16ER4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 26-Feb-14 95.1298 8.1600 1 50 95.1298 8.1600 INE434A16DI8 ANDHRA BK 28-Feb-14 95.0664 8.2001 1 50 95.0664 8.2001 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 95.0374 8.1450 2 50 95.0345 8.1500 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 95.0085 8.1601 1 25 95.0085 8.1601 INE141A16KI4 OBC 5-Mar-14 94.9825 8.1700 3 125 94.9825 8.1700 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 95.0605 8.1399 1 75 95.0605 8.1399 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 94.9942 8.1500 1 25 94.9942 8.1500 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 94.9770 8.1450 2 50 94.9741 8.1499 INE141A16KH6 OBC 7-Mar-14 94.9480 8.1601 1 25 94.9480 8.1601 INE428A16JI7 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Mar-14 94.9480 8.1601 1 50 94.9480 8.1601 INE428A16JI7 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Mar-14 94.8876 8.1600 2 50 94.8876 8.1600 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 94.8936 8.1499 1 25 94.8936 8.1499 INE691A16GV9 UCO BK 10-Mar-14 94.9436 8.1675 1 25 94.9436 8.1675 INE141A16KK0 OBC 10-Mar-14 94.8940 8.1493 1 7.5 94.8940 8.1493 INE238A16RX2 AXIS BK 10-Mar-14 94.8936 8.1499 1 5 94.8936 8.1499 INE095A16HB3 INDUSIND BK 10-Mar-14 94.8183 8.2767 1 0.6 94.8183 8.2767 INE141A16KP9 OBC 11-Mar-14 94.8675 8.1600 1 25 94.8675 8.1600 INE160A16JC9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 12-Mar-14 94.8614 8.1366 2 30 94.8594 8.1399 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 94.8393 8.1400 1 50 94.8393 8.1400 INE652A16GE7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 13-Mar-14 94.8513 8.1200 1 50 94.8513 8.1200 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 94.8132 8.1500 1 25 94.8132 8.1500 INE112A16DR1 CORPORATION BK 14-Mar-14 94.8132 8.1500 1 25 94.8132 8.1500 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 94.6929 8.1500 1 40 94.6929 8.1500 INE562A16DG0 INDIAN BK 20-Mar-14 94.6744 8.1800 1 25 94.6744 8.1800 INE008A16PC7 IDBI BK 20-Mar-14 94.6621 8.2000 1 25 94.6621 8.2000 INE084A16998 BK OF INDIA 24-Mar-14 94.6004 INE434A16DP3 ANDHRA BK 24-Mar-14 94.6129 8.1500 1 50 94.6129 8.1500 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 94.6605 8.1700 1 25 94.6605 8.1700 INE483A16EW4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Mar-14 94.5598 8.3000 1 5 94.5598 8.3000 INE084A16AG1 BK OF INDIA 3-Jun-14 93.1372 8.2500 1 25 93.1372 8.2500 INE476A16JZ0 CANARA BK 4-Jun-14 93.1176 8.2500 1 25 93.1176 8.2500 INE141A16MD1 OBC 17-Jun-14 92.8394 8.2800 1 25 92.8394 8.2800 INE112A16DW1 CORPORATION BK 25-Jun-14 92.6973 8.2628 2 35 92.6833 8.2799 ===============================================================================================
*: Crores