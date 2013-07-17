Jul 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE695A16GZ1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 19-Jul-13 99.9467 9.7398 4 250 99.9458 9.8969 INE040A16917 HDFC BK 19-Jul-13 99.9448 10.0822 2 205 99.9447 10.0978 INE084A16AC0 BK OF INDIA 19-Jul-13 99.9452 10.0065 1 100 99.9452 10.0065 INE652A16GL2 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-Jul-13 99.8258 9.0991 1 20 99.8258 9.0991 INE457A16CF7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 26-Jul-13 99.7651 9.5489 1 50 99.7651 9.5489 INE652A16GM0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 26-Jul-13 99.7553 9.9483 1 25 99.7553 9.9483 INE705A16GN4 VIJAYA BK 29-Jul-13 99.6903 9.4493 1 100 99.6903 9.4493 INE483A16FE9 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 29-Jul-13 99.6870 9.5503 1 25 99.6870 9.5503 INE040A16925 HDFC BK 30-Jul-13 99.6550 9.7201 1 25 99.6550 9.7201 INE095A16HS7 INDUSIND BK 2-Aug-13 99.5550 10.1976 5 350 99.5499 10.3143 INE483A16FL4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Aug-13 99.5686 9.8832 2 300 99.5875 9.4491 INE428A16KA2 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Aug-13 99.5860 9.4828 2 150 99.5875 9.4491 INE483A16FL4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Aug-13 99.6111 9.5002 1 100 99.6111 9.5002 INE166A16IR6 ING VYSYA BK 2-Aug-13 99.5516 10.2752 1 50 99.5516 10.2752 INE705A16GR5 VIJAYA BK 2-Aug-13 99.6088 9.5560 2 45 99.6111 9.5002 INE040A16941 HDFC BK 2-Aug-13 99.6111 9.5002 1 25 99.6111 9.5002 INE171A16FK7 THE FEDERAL BK 2-Aug-13 99.5557 10.1808 1 5 99.5557 10.1808 INE084A16AE6 BK OF INDIA 2-Aug-13 99.5896 9.4008 1 5 99.5896 9.4008 INE428A16KC8 ALLAHABAD BK 5-Aug-13 99.4780 10.0801 2 125 99.4821 10.0009 INE237A16UK5 KOTAK MAH BK 5-Aug-13 99.4698 10.2390 2 125 99.4668 10.2980 INE008A16MC4 IDBI BK 5-Aug-13 99.4821 10.0009 2 25 99.4821 10.0009 INE238A16QT2 AXIS BK 5-Aug-13 99.4796 10.0495 1 25 99.4796 10.0495 INE483A16FN0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Aug-13 99.4876 9.3995 3 200 99.4876 9.3995 INE168A16FW8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 7-Aug-13 99.4276 10.0061 1 55 99.4276 10.0061 INE695A16GY4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 7-Aug-13 99.4564 9.4999 1 50 99.4564 9.4999 INE237A16QD8 KOTAK MAH BK 8-Aug-13 99.4307 9.4993 1 25 99.4307 9.4993 INE141A16LT9 OBC 8-Aug-13 99.3878 10.2195 1 2 99.3878 10.2195 INE528G16QN6 YES BK 12-Aug-13 99.2716 10.3006 1 100 99.2716 10.3006 INE654A16DE0 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 12-Aug-13 99.3349 9.3995 1 5 99.3349 9.3995 INE095A16HX7 INDUSIND BK 16-Aug-13 99.1605 10.3004 1 100 99.1605 10.3004 INE695A16HI5 UNITED BK OF INDIA 16-Aug-13 99.1807 10.0505 1 25 99.1807 10.0505 INE654A16DF7 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 16-Aug-13 99.2171 9.6004 1 15 99.2171 9.6004 INE457A16CJ9 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Aug-13 99.0771 9.9999 2 200 99.0771 9.9999 INE483A16FJ8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 21-Aug-13 99.0257 10.2605 1 150 99.0257 10.2605 INE008A16MI1 IDBI BK 22-Aug-13 99.0620 9.6003 1 25 99.0620 9.6003 INE652A16GU3 STATE BK OF PATIALA 23-Aug-13 98.9993 9.9715 2 175 99.0462 9.4997 INE141A16LM4 OBC 26-Aug-13 98.9696 9.5003 1 100 98.9696 9.5003 INE028A16649 BK OF BARODA 27-Aug-13 98.9386 9.5504 1 75 98.9386 9.5504 INE238A16QW6 AXIS BK 28-Aug-13 98.9187 9.4997 1 100 98.9187 9.4997 INE649A16DI1 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 28-Aug-13 98.9187 9.4997 1 25 98.9187 9.4997 INE428A16KF1 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Aug-13 98.9130 9.5504 1 25 98.9130 9.5504 INE141A16KX3 OBC 29-Aug-13 98.8779 9.6332 2 150 98.8932 9.5001 INE654A16DM3 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 30-Aug-13 98.8265 9.8503 5 300 98.8265 9.8503 INE428A16KD6 ALLAHABAD BK 30-Aug-13 98.8678 9.4997 1 100 98.8678 9.4997 INE238A16SI1 AXIS BK 30-Aug-13 98.7795 10.2497 1 100 98.7795 10.2497 INE238A16SI1 AXIS BK 30-Aug-13 98.8644 9.7501 1 100 98.8644 9.7501 INE705A16HC5 VIJAYA BK 30-Aug-13 98.8817 9.5999 1 50 98.8817 9.5999 INE705A16HC5 VIJAYA BK 30-Aug-13 98.7795 10.2497 1 50 98.7795 10.2497 INE428A16KE4 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Sep-13 98.7844 9.5568 2 101 98.7852 9.5501 INE084A16AK3 BK OF INDIA 3-Sep-13 98.7235 9.8320 3 275 98.7340 9.7503 INE667A16BO5 SYNDICATE BK 3-Sep-13 98.7661 9.5000 1 50 98.7661 9.5000 INE428A16KI5 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Sep-13 98.6866 9.5249 3 200 98.6832 9.5499 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 98.4985 10.1164 2 150 98.4790 10.2498 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 98.6140 9.5000 1 100 98.6140 9.5000 INE008A16PJ2 IDBI BK 10-Sep-13 98.4790 10.2498 1 100 98.4790 10.2498 INE008A16PJ2 IDBI BK 10-Sep-13 98.5924 9.6502 1 100 98.5924 9.6502 INE652A16GA5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 10-Sep-13 98.5415 9.8224 1 72 98.5415 9.8224 INE705A16HB7 VIJAYA BK 10-Sep-13 98.5741 9.5997 1 50 98.5741 9.5997 INE428A16KO3 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Sep-13 98.6140 9.5000 1 5 98.6140 9.5000 INE705A16HM4 VIJAYA BK 11-Sep-13 98.5411 9.6497 1 25 98.5411 9.6497 INE652A16EC6 STATE BK OF PATIALA 12-Sep-13 98.4760 9.9100 1 100 98.4760 9.9100 INE040A16966 HDFC BK 13-Sep-13 98.4743 9.7501 1 150 98.4743 9.7501 INE428A16KJ3 ALLAHABAD BK 13-Sep-13 98.4897 9.6502 1 100 98.4897 9.6502 INE434A16EE5 ANDHRA BK 13-Sep-13 98.5129 9.4997 1 25 98.5129 9.4997 INE095A16GW1 INDUSIND BK 16-Sep-13 98.3648 9.9472 10 725 98.3648 9.9470 INE238A16QY2 AXIS BK 16-Sep-13 98.4385 9.6498 1 5 98.4385 9.6498 INE040A16982 HDFC BK 17-Sep-13 98.2477 10.5000 1 5 98.2477 10.5000 INE457A16CL5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 19-Sep-13 98.3615 9.5002 1 75 98.3615 9.5002 INE237A16VJ5 KOTAK MAH BK 20-Sep-13 98.2847 9.8002 2 50 98.2847 9.8002 INE705A16HG6 VIJAYA BK 20-Sep-13 98.3191 9.6003 1 25 98.3191 9.6003 INE483A16FO8 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 23-Sep-13 98.2596 9.5074 2 51.5 98.2160 9.7498 INE084A16AJ5 BK OF INDIA 24-Sep-13 98.2063 9.6617 3 170 98.2358 9.5000 INE428A16KP0 ALLAHABAD BK 24-Sep-13 98.2328 9.5166 2 150 98.2267 9.5498 INE705A16HK8 VIJAYA BK 25-Sep-13 98.1645 9.7498 2 50 98.1645 9.7498 INE008A16QA9 IDBI BK 3-Oct-13 98.0028 9.6602 3 145 98.0028 9.6602 INE008A16QA9 IDBI BK 3-Oct-13 97.9774 9.6601 1 50 97.9774 9.6601 INE652A16GY5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Oct-13 97.9645 9.5999 3 150 97.9645 9.5999 INE652A16EO1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 3-Dec-13 96.3845 9.8501 1 25 96.3845 9.8501 INE028A16466 BK OF BARODA 6-Dec-13 96.3997 9.5999 1 50 96.3997 9.5999 INE141A16IW9 OBC 6-Dec-13 96.4241 9.6001 3 25 96.4241 9.6001 INE141A16IW9 OBC 6-Dec-13 96.3671 9.6901 1 25 96.3671 9.6901 INE692A16BR6 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Dec-13 96.3020 9.6000 1 50 96.3020 9.6000 INE654A16DK7 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 10-Dec-13 96.2594 9.7150 2 50 96.2094 9.8499 INE112A16DB5 CORPORATION BK 10-Dec-13 96.2094 9.8499 1 25 96.2094 9.8499 INE652A16ET0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 11-Dec-13 96.2776 9.6000 1 25 96.2776 9.6000 INE692A16BS4 UNION BK OF INDIA 13-Dec-13 96.2289 9.6000 1 50 96.2289 9.6000 INE649A16CV6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 13-Dec-13 96.2364 9.5801 1 25 96.2364 9.5801 INE483A16EA0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 16-Dec-13 96.1559 9.5999 1 25 96.1559 9.5999 INE457A16CQ4 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 16-Dec-13 96.1212 9.6901 1 25 96.1212 9.6901 INE652A16FE9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 17-Dec-13 96.1944 9.5000 1 25 96.1944 9.5000 INE652A16FE9 STATE BK OF PATIALA 17-Dec-13 96.1703 9.5000 1 25 96.1703 9.5000 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 96.0587 9.6000 1 50 96.0587 9.6000 INE112A16DL4 CORPORATION BK 18-Feb-14 94.6479 9.5999 1 50 94.6479 9.5999 INE112A16DL4 CORPORATION BK 18-Feb-14 94.5184 9.8001 1 50 94.5184 9.8001 INE090A16YC7 ICICI BK 24-Feb-14 94.3206 9.9000 2 50 94.3206 9.9000 INE476A16IZ2 CANARA BK 24-Feb-14 94.5104 9.5499 1 25 94.5104 9.5499 INE028A16532 BK OF BARODA 25-Feb-14 94.4870 9.5500 1 75 94.4870 9.5500 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 94.2912 9.6501 1 50 94.2912 9.6501 INE008A16OP2 IDBI BK 4-Mar-14 94.3247 9.5900 1 100 94.3247 9.5900 INE238A16RV6 AXIS BK 4-Mar-14 94.0596 10.0225 1 50 94.0596 10.0225 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 94.2958 9.5999 1 25 94.2958 9.5999 INE141A16KI4 OBC 5-Mar-14 94.0199 10.0501 1 25 94.0199 10.0501 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 94.0479 10.0000 1 25 94.0479 10.0000 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 94.0237 10.0000 1 25 94.0237 10.0000 INE565A16731 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Mar-14 94.0222 10.0027 1 10 94.0222 10.0027 INE028A16573 BK OF BARODA 6-Mar-14 94.0237 10.0000 1 5 94.0237 10.0000 INE084A16931 BK OF INDIA 7-Mar-14 93.9995 10.0000 1 50 93.9995 10.0000 INE141A16KH6 OBC 7-Mar-14 94.2256 9.6001 1 25 94.2256 9.6001 INE691A16GV9 UCO BK 10-Mar-14 94.1155 9.6701 1 50 94.1155 9.6701 INE141A16KK0 OBC 10-Mar-14 93.8984 10.0500 1 25 93.8984 10.0500 INE428A16JI7 ALLAHABAD BK 10-Mar-14 94.1499 9.6100 1 25 94.1499 9.6100 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 93.9269 10.0000 1 12 93.9269 10.0000 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 93.9511 10.0000 1 10 93.9511 10.0000 INE095A16HB3 INDUSIND BK 10-Mar-14 94.0984 9.6999 1 0.25 94.0984 9.6999 INE649A16DF7 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 11-Mar-14 93.9028 9.9999 1 25 93.9028 9.9999 INE649A16DH3 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 13-Mar-14 94.1728 9.4499 2 75 94.1728 9.4499 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 93.8530 10.0025 1 12 93.8530 10.0025 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 93.8288 10.0027 1 10 93.8288 10.0027 INE077A16AD2 DENA BK 18-Mar-14 93.8810 9.7500 1 50 93.8810 9.7500 INE077A16AD2 DENA BK 18-Mar-14 93.9633 9.6500 1 25 93.9633 9.6500 INE008A16PB9 IDBI BK 19-Mar-14 93.8960 9.6849 2 100 93.8457 9.7699 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 93.8696 9.6899 2 125 93.9231 9.5999 INE608A16EO3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 20-Mar-14 93.9345 9.6199 3 100 93.9226 9.6399 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 93.7810 9.6818 5 275 93.8424 9.5800 INE090A16YU9 ICICI BK 24-Mar-14 93.8002 9.6500 1 25 93.8002 9.6500 INE160A16JF2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Mar-14 93.5357 10.0499 1 75 93.5357 10.0499 INE483A16EW4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Mar-14 93.5928 9.9551 2 50 93.6139 9.9201 INE652A16GH0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 25-Mar-14 93.8980 9.4501 1 25 93.8980 9.4501 INE649A16DO9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 25-Mar-14 93.8072 9.6000 1 25 93.8072 9.6000 INE476A16JS5 CANARA BK 7-Apr-14 93.2235 10.0501 2 50 93.2235 10.0501 INE237A16VO5 KOTAK MAH BK 15-Jul-14 92.3579 8.3200 1 95 92.3579 8.3200 INE166A16JH5 ING VYSYA BK 15-Jul-14 92.3113 8.3750 2 95 92.3113 8.3750 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals 