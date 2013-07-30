Jul 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE428A16KA2 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Aug-13 99.9098 10.9810 8 475 99.9101 10.9477 INE705A16GR5 VIJAYA BK 2-Aug-13 99.9113 10.8014 3 225 99.9113 10.8014 INE095A16HS7 INDUSIND BK 2-Aug-13 99.9058 11.4701 2 105 99.9056 11.4962 INE476A16JY3 CANARA BK 2-Aug-13 99.9109 10.8502 2 75 99.9113 10.8014 INE237A16UW0 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Aug-13 99.9044 11.6425 1 75 99.9044 11.6425 INE166A16IR6 ING VYSYA BK 2-Aug-13 99.9075 11.2646 1 60 99.9075 11.2646 INE084A16AE6 BK OF INDIA 2-Aug-13 99.9109 10.8479 2 55 99.9151 10.3383 INE171A16FK7 THE FEDERAL BK 2-Aug-13 99.9082 11.1793 1 42 99.9082 11.1793 INE651A16EW6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 2-Aug-13 99.9090 11.0818 1 35 99.9090 11.0818 INE483A16FL4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Aug-13 99.9113 10.8014 1 25 99.9113 10.8014 INE562A16DO4 INDIAN BK 2-Aug-13 99.9113 10.8014 1 25 99.9113 10.8014 INE695A16GX6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 5-Aug-13 99.8195 11.0003 5 225 99.8195 11.0003 INE040A16958 HDFC BK 5-Aug-13 99.8167 11.1712 1 100 99.8167 11.1712 INE168A16FV0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 5-Aug-13 99.8159 11.2201 1 100 99.8159 11.2201 INE428A16KC8 ALLAHABAD BK 5-Aug-13 99.8214 10.8822 3 75 99.8269 10.5485 INE238A16QT2 AXIS BK 5-Aug-13 99.8188 11.0450 2 75 99.8184 11.0674 INE141A16IF4 OBC 5-Aug-13 99.8489 11.0470 1 5 99.8489 11.0470 INE483A16FN0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Aug-13 99.7904 10.9521 1 50 99.7904 10.9521 INE040A16867 HDFC BK 6-Aug-13 99.7923 10.8526 1 25 99.7923 10.8526 INE168A16FW8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 7-Aug-13 99.7606 10.9488 3 75 99.7606 10.9488 INE090A16VU5 ICICI BK 7-Aug-13 99.7617 10.8984 1 25 99.7617 10.8984 INE141A16LT9 OBC 8-Aug-13 99.7252 11.1754 1 1 99.7252 11.1754 INE654A16DE0 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 12-Aug-13 99.6036 11.1740 1 10 99.6036 11.1740 INE533F16274 CITIBK N.A. 13-Aug-13 99.6150 10.8514 1 100 99.6150 10.8514 INE608A16EX4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 13-Aug-13 99.5818 10.9489 1 25 99.5818 10.9489 INE705A16HE1 VIJAYA BK 13-Aug-13 99.6115 10.9504 1 10 99.6115 10.9504 INE651A16EM7 STATE BK OF MYSORE 14-Aug-13 99.5527 10.9324 2 75 99.5541 10.8988 INE695A16HI5 UNITED BK OF INDIA 16-Aug-13 99.4893 11.0213 1 300 99.4893 11.0213 INE654A16DF7 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 16-Aug-13 99.5018 10.7502 2 65 99.5018 10.7502 INE457A16CH3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 19-Aug-13 99.4009 10.9995 2 75 99.4009 10.9995 INE457A16CJ9 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Aug-13 99.3699 11.0212 1 150 99.3699 11.0212 INE695A16HK1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 20-Aug-13 99.3711 11.0001 1 50 99.3711 11.0001 INE237A16QI7 KOTAK MAH BK 21-Aug-13 99.3354 11.1001 4 200 99.3354 11.1001 INE168A16FS6 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK21-Aug-13 99.3354 11.1001 1 25 99.3354 11.1001 INE008A16MI1 IDBI BK 22-Aug-13 99.3414 10.9992 1 25 99.3414 10.9992 INE238A16SJ9 AXIS BK 23-Aug-13 99.3147 10.9505 1 5 99.3147 10.9505 INE608A16EP0 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 26-Aug-13 99.2074 10.8004 5 300 99.2074 10.8004 INE976G16406 THE RATNAKAR BK 26-Aug-13 99.1674 11.3500 2 50 99.1674 11.3500 INE237A16VG1 KOTAK MAH BK 27-Aug-13 99.1519 11.1502 1 200 99.1519 11.1502 INE457A16CS0 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 28-Aug-13 99.1375 10.9500 1 50 99.1375 10.9500 INE428A16KF1 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Aug-13 99.1274 11.0794 1 25 99.1274 11.0794 INE008A16PR5 IDBI BK 28-Aug-13 99.1274 11.0794 1 25 99.1274 11.0794 INE141A16KX3 OBC 29-Aug-13 99.1040 10.9999 1 25 99.1040 10.9999 INE008A16MK7 IDBI BK 29-Aug-13 99.1336 11.0000 1 25 99.1336 11.0000 INE428A16KD6 ALLAHABAD BK 30-Aug-13 99.1040 10.9999 1 25 99.1040 10.9999 INE428A16KE4 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Sep-13 98.9812 11.0497 1 95 98.9812 11.0497 INE651A16EZ9 STATE BK OF MYSORE 2-Sep-13 99.0206 10.9399 2 50 99.0206 10.9399 INE141A16KV7 OBC 2-Sep-13 99.0153 10.9997 1 50 99.0153 10.9997 INE562A16CD9 INDIAN BK 2-Sep-13 99.0286 10.5306 2 20 99.0486 10.3117 INE434A16EC9 ANDHRA BK 3-Sep-13 98.9848 11.0102 1 100 98.9848 11.0102 INE667A16BO5 SYNDICATE BK 3-Sep-13 98.9515 11.0502 2 95 98.9515 11.0502 INE077A16AE0 DENA BK 3-Sep-13 98.9857 11.0004 1 75 98.9857 11.0004 INE562A16CB3 INDIAN BK 3-Sep-13 98.9656 10.9001 1 50 98.9656 10.9001 INE562A16CB3 INDIAN BK 3-Sep-13 98.9857 11.0004 2 50 98.9857 11.0004 INE654A16DG5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 3-Sep-13 98.9609 10.9501 1 25 98.9609 10.9501 INE171A16DT3 THE FEDERAL BK 3-Sep-13 98.9515 11.0502 3 25 98.9515 11.0502 INE649A16CO1 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 3-Sep-13 98.9912 10.9401 1 25 98.9912 10.9401 INE428A16KI5 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Sep-13 98.8962 11.0104 1 50 98.8962 11.0104 INE008A16ON7 IDBI BK 6-Sep-13 98.8667 11.0104 1 25 98.8667 11.0104 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 98.7795 10.9997 1 125 98.7795 10.9997 INE008A16PJ2 IDBI BK 10-Sep-13 98.7795 10.9997 1 50 98.7795 10.9997 INE649A16CW4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 10-Sep-13 98.7849 10.9504 1 25 98.7849 10.9504 INE008A16PA1 IDBI BK 12-Sep-13 98.7501 10.4997 1 25 98.7501 10.4997 INE040A16966 HDFC BK 13-Sep-13 98.6913 11.0002 1 125 98.6913 11.0002 INE434A16EE5 ANDHRA BK 13-Sep-13 98.6620 10.9998 2 50 98.6620 10.9998 INE095A16GW1 INDUSIND BK 16-Sep-13 98.5549 11.1499 1 25 98.5549 11.1499 INE040A16982 HDFC BK 17-Sep-13 98.6188 10.6500 2 95 98.6188 10.6500 INE457A16CL5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 19-Sep-13 98.4863 10.9998 1 50 98.4863 10.9998 INE077A16AF7 DENA BK 20-Sep-13 98.4571 10.9997 1 25 98.4571 10.9997 INE705A16HK8 VIJAYA BK 25-Sep-13 98.3037 11.0497 3 155 98.3037 11.0497 INE428A16KL9 ALLAHABAD BK 25-Sep-13 98.3037 11.0497 1 75 98.3037 11.0497 INE654A16CM5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 25-Sep-13 98.3112 11.0000 1 50 98.3112 11.0000 INE166A16JK9 ING VYSYA BK 25-Sep-13 98.5484 9.4323 1 30 98.5484 9.4323 INE112A16DC3 CORPORATION BK 17-Dec-13 96.1569 10.4200 1 25 96.1569 10.4200 INE434A16DM0 ANDHRA BK 27-Feb-14 94.2906 10.4251 2 10 94.2906 10.4251 INE476A16JA3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-14 94.2799 10.3000 2 200 94.2799 10.3000 INE683A16AO4 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 3-Mar-14 94.0974 10.6000 1 50 94.0974 10.6000 INE112A16DQ3 CORPORATION BK 4-Mar-14 94.2548 10.3001 1 100 94.2548 10.3001 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 94.2548 10.3001 1 75 94.2548 10.3001 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 94.1518 10.3999 2 50 94.1518 10.3999 INE141A16KI4 OBC 5-Mar-14 94.1253 10.4500 1 22 94.1253 10.4500 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 94.1518 10.3999 1 2 94.1518 10.3999 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 94.1797 10.3000 1 100 94.1797 10.3000 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 94.2153 10.2801 1 25 94.2153 10.2801 INE428A16JK3 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Mar-14 94.1558 10.3449 1 2 94.1558 10.3449 INE141A16KK0 OBC 10-Mar-14 94.0797 10.3000 1 15 94.0797 10.3000 INE457A16CM3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 11-Mar-14 93.9733 10.4501 1 40 93.9733 10.4501 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 93.9775 10.3500 2 50 94.0048 10.3000 INE565A16756 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 14-Mar-14 93.9250 10.4000 1 25 93.9250 10.4000 INE036D16DH7 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 14-Mar-14 93.8154 10.6000 1 25 93.8154 10.6000 INE476A16JN6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-14 94.0048 10.3000 1 25 94.0048 10.3000 INE077A16AD2 DENA BK 18-Mar-14 93.8245 10.4001 1 25 93.8245 10.4001 INE614B16578 THE KARNATAKA BK 19-Mar-14 93.6878 10.5999 1 2 93.6878 10.5999 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 93.7533 10.3050 2 50 93.7561 10.3000 INE652A16GH0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 25-Mar-14 93.7122 10.2901 1 25 93.7122 10.2901 INE090A16YV7 ICICI BK 25-Mar-14 93.5921 10.5001 1 25 93.5921 10.5001 INE090A16YW5 ICICI BK 27-Mar-14 93.5418 10.5000 1 25 93.5418 10.5000 INE141A16LJ0 OBC 23-Apr-14 93.0187 10.2600 1 25 93.0187 10.2600 INE040A16909 HDFC BK 16-May-14 92.4626 10.2601 1 100 92.4626 10.2601 INE166A16JL7 ING VYSYA BK 25-Jul-14 91.4782 9.4450 1 130 91.4782 9.4450 INE166A16JJ1 ING VYSYA BK 28-Jul-14 90.9503 10.0050 1 70 90.9503 10.0050