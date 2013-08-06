Aug 6 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE084A16AI7 BK OF INDIA 8-Aug-13 99.9489 9.3305 1 115 99.9489 9.3305 INE168A16FX6 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK12-Aug-13 99.7952 12.4842 2 25 99.7952 12.4842 INE428A16KG9 ALLAHABAD BK 12-Aug-13 99.8700 9.5024 1 25 99.8700 9.5024 INE141A16II8 OBC 13-Aug-13 99.8086 9.9993 2 100 99.8086 9.9993 INE095A16HY5 INDUSIND BK 13-Aug-13 99.8086 9.9993 1 50 99.8086 9.9993 INE168A16FY4 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK14-Aug-13 99.7933 9.4502 1 100 99.7933 9.4502 INE651A16EM7 STATE BK OF MYSORE 14-Aug-13 99.7950 9.3746 2 50 99.7944 9.3998 INE654A16DF7 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 16-Aug-13 99.7268 9.9991 1 50 99.7268 9.9991 INE654A16DF7 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 16-Aug-13 99.7602 9.7486 1 25 99.7602 9.7486 INE457A16CJ9 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Aug-13 99.5561 11.6247 1 100 99.5561 11.6247 INE503A16CB7 DEVELOPMENT CREDIT BK 20-Aug-13 99.6255 9.8005 1 50 99.6255 9.8005 INE533F16290 CITIBK 22-Aug-13 99.5616 10.0456 3 118 99.4904 11.6848 INE652A16GU3 STATE BK OF PATIALA 23-Aug-13 99.5249 10.2494 1 50 99.5249 10.2494 INE434A16ED7 ANDHRA BK 26-Aug-13 99.4605 9.8993 2 50 99.4605 9.8993 INE141A16LM4 OBC 26-Aug-13 99.4126 10.7834 1 25 99.4126 10.7834 INE141A16KX3 OBC 29-Aug-13 99.3800 9.9005 2 435 99.3800 9.9005 INE562A16CD9 INDIAN BK 2-Sep-13 99.1524 11.5562 1 25 99.1524 11.5562 INE654A16DG5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 3-Sep-13 99.2463 9.8996 2 50 99.2463 9.8996 INE562A16CB3 INDIAN BK 3-Sep-13 99.2236 10.2001 1 15 99.2236 10.2001 INE649A16CW4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 10-Sep-13 99.0737 9.7503 1 25 99.0737 9.7503 INE141A16KS3 OBC 13-Sep-13 98.9492 10.2004 1 50 98.9492 10.2004 INE040A16966 HDFC BK 13-Sep-13 98.9400 10.2907 1 3 98.9400 10.2907 INE095A16GW1 INDUSIND BK 16-Sep-13 98.8508 10.3496 2 50 98.8508 10.3496 INE040A16982 HDFC BK 17-Sep-13 98.8647 9.9796 1 25 98.8647 9.9796 INE090A16WK4 ICICI BK 24-Sep-13 98.5910 10.6456 1 15.5 98.5910 10.6456 INE428A16KL9 ALLAHABAD BK 25-Sep-13 98.6021 10.3493 1 1 98.6021 10.3493 INE651A16EQ8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 29-Oct-13 97.6603 10.4101 1 25 97.6603 10.4101 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 94.7142 10.4999 1 110 94.7142 10.4999 INE649A16DB6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 17-Feb-14 94.7142 10.4999 1 25 94.7142 10.4999 INE028A16540 BK OF BARODA 24-Feb-14 94.5339 10.4999 1 35 94.5339 10.4999 INE565A16715 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 25-Feb-14 94.5073 10.4500 1 50 94.5073 10.4500 INE112A16DP5 CORPORATION BK 3-Mar-14 94.3796 10.4501 1 50 94.3796 10.4501 INE652A16FU5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 3-Mar-14 94.3796 10.4501 1 50 94.3796 10.4501 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 94.3543 10.3999 1 75 94.3543 10.3999 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 94.3541 10.4501 1 25 94.3541 10.4501 INE428A16JF3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Mar-14 94.3543 10.3999 1 25 94.3543 10.3999 INE457A16CM3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 11-Mar-14 94.1177 10.5126 1 5 94.1177 10.5126 INE652A16GE7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 13-Mar-14 94.1265 10.4000 1 5 94.1265 10.4000 INE434A16DL2 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-14 94.1013 10.3999 1 50 94.1013 10.3999 INE565A16756 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 14-Mar-14 94.1265 10.4000 1 25 94.1265 10.4000 INE562A16DG0 INDIAN BK 20-Mar-14 93.9501 10.4000 1 25 93.9501 10.4000 INE090A16YT1 ICICI BK 21-Mar-14 93.8154 10.6000 1 3.5 93.8154 10.6000 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 93.8496 10.4001 1 25 93.8496 10.4001 INE652A16GH0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 25-Mar-14 93.8588 10.3834 2 75 93.8496 10.4001 INE483A16EW4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Mar-14 93.8219 10.4500 1 75 93.8219 10.4500 INE976G16307 THE RATNAKAR BK 25-Mar-14 93.5025 10.9800 1 15 93.5025 10.9800 INE649A16DO9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 25-Mar-14 93.8496 10.4001 1 5 93.8496 10.4001 INE691A16HC7 UCO BK 27-Mar-14 93.7463 10.4501 1 13 93.7463 10.4501 INE483A16FF6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-May-14 92.9828 10.0900 1 2 92.9828 10.0900 INE692A16CA0 UNION BK OF INDIA 20-May-14 92.6764 10.0500 1 50 92.6764 10.0500 INE141A16LY9 OBC 13-Jun-14 92.1123 10.0500 1 25 92.1123 10.0500 INE141A16MD1 OBC 17-Jun-14 92.0226 10.0450 1 25 92.0226 10.0450 INE651A16FB7 STATE BK OF MYSORE 4-Aug-14 91.1234 9.7950 4 100 91.1234 9.7950 INE652A16GZ2 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Aug-14 91.2474 9.6450 2 50 91.2474 9.6450 INE168A16GG9 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 5-Aug-14 91.1425 9.7450 1 7 91.1425 9.7450 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com