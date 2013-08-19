Aug 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE695A16HK1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 20-Aug-13 99.9712 10.5150 3 120 99.9712 10.5150 INE608A16DV0 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 22-Aug-13 99.9117 10.7527 1 50 99.9117 10.7527 INE428A16KN5 ALLAHABAD BK 23-Aug-13 99.8823 10.7528 1 5 99.8823 10.7528 INE028A16649 BK OF BARODA 27-Aug-13 99.7649 10.7517 1 25 99.7649 10.7517 INE008A16PR5 IDBI BK 28-Aug-13 99.7551 11.2010 4 250 99.7540 11.2514 INE090A16WB3 ICICI BK 28-Aug-13 99.6934 12.4726 1 0.05 99.6934 12.4726 INE667A16BQ0 SYNDICATE BK 30-Aug-13 99.6666 11.0998 2 150 99.6726 10.8994 INE528G16QU1 YES BK 30-Aug-13 99.6645 11.1700 1 5 99.6645 11.1700 INE112A16CJ0 CORPORATION BK 2-Sep-13 99.5761 11.0987 1 50 99.5761 11.0987 INE683A16BF0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 2-Sep-13 99.5684 11.3012 1 25 99.5684 11.3012 INE008A16PE3 IDBI BK 3-Sep-13 99.5418 11.2009 1 100 99.5418 11.2009 INE171A16DT3 THE FEDERAL BK 3-Sep-13 99.5411 11.2172 2 51 99.5410 11.2205 INE649A16CO1 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 3-Sep-13 99.5479 11.0511 2 50 99.5479 11.0511 INE667A16BO5 SYNDICATE BK 3-Sep-13 99.5459 11.1002 1 25 99.5459 11.1002 INE040A16974 HDFC BK 5-Sep-13 99.4857 11.0994 1 10 99.4857 11.0994 INE008A16ON7 IDBI BK 6-Sep-13 99.4702 10.8004 1 25 99.4702 10.8004 INE652A16GA5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 10-Sep-13 99.3357 11.0946 2 51 99.3354 11.1001 INE141A16KT1 OBC 10-Sep-13 99.3354 11.1001 2 30 99.3354 11.1001 INE160A16IG2 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Sep-13 99.3417 10.9942 1 25 99.3417 10.9942 INE562A16CG2 INDIAN BK 10-Sep-13 99.3265 11.2497 1 25 99.3265 11.2497 INE652A16EC6 STATE BK OF PATIALA 12-Sep-13 99.2689 11.2007 1 25 99.2689 11.2007 INE008A16PA1 IDBI BK 12-Sep-13 99.2923 10.8396 1 1 99.2923 10.8396 INE562A16CH0 INDIAN BK 16-Sep-13 99.1451 11.2403 1 25 99.1451 11.2403 INE457A16BG7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-Sep-13 99.0744 10.6563 1 4 99.0744 10.6563 INE141A16LU7 OBC 20-Sep-13 99.0783 10.6109 1 3 99.0783 10.6109 INE028A16631 BK OF BARODA 23-Sep-13 98.9520 11.0449 1 100 98.9520 11.0449 INE166A16JQ6 ING VYSYA BK 29-Oct-13 97.8091 11.5154 1 1 97.8091 11.5154 INE090A16XF2 ICICI BK 13-Dec-13 96.4726 11.5050 1 0.01 96.4726 11.5050 INE028A16482 BK OF BARODA 17-Dec-13 96.3559 11.6000 1 5 96.3559 11.6000 INE434A16CT7 ANDHRA BK 20-Dec-13 96.1601 11.8498 1 25 96.1601 11.8498 INE028A16516 BK OF BARODA 27-Dec-13 95.9315 11.9999 1 25 95.9315 11.9999 INE483A16EC6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 27-Dec-13 96.1969 11.1001 1 10 96.1969 11.1001 INE654A16DP6 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 11-Feb-14 95.0327 10.8400 1 35 95.0327 10.8400 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 94.5451 11.6349 3 135 94.5517 11.6200 INE562A16CY5 INDIAN BK 18-Feb-14 94.5262 11.5499 1 5 94.5262 11.5499 INE649A16DC4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 24-Feb-14 94.3430 11.5800 1 25 94.3430 11.5800 INE028A16532 BK OF BARODA 25-Feb-14 94.3107 11.6501 1 50 94.3107 11.6501 INE141A16KI4 OBC 5-Mar-14 94.1252 11.5057 2 26 94.0559 11.6500 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 94.1039 11.5501 1 25 94.1039 11.5501 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 94.3299 11.0251 1 5 94.3299 11.0251 INE141A16KK0 OBC 10-Mar-14 93.9199 11.6399 1 25 93.9199 11.6399 INE562A16DD7 INDIAN BK 12-Mar-14 93.8636 11.6401 1 25 93.8636 11.6401 INE090A16YR5 ICICI BK 20-Mar-14 93.6343 11.6500 1 5 93.6343 11.6500 INE562A16DF2 INDIAN BK 21-Mar-14 93.6599 11.5999 1 25 93.6599 11.5999 INE084A16AH9 BK OF INDIA 2-Jun-14 92.2061 10.7499 1 50 92.2061 10.7499 INE112A16DW1 CORPORATION BK 25-Jun-14 91.6585 10.7499 1 50 91.6585 10.7499 INE036D16DY2 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 1-Aug-14 90.9277 10.4951 1 50 90.9277 10.4951 INE090A16C02 ICICI BK 13-Aug-14 90.4800 10.6975 1 2 90.4800 10.6975 INE483A16FW1 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 14-Aug-14 90.7008 10.3950 2 75 90.7008 10.3950 INE095A16IR7 INDUSIND BK 14-Aug-14 90.6197 10.4950 1 50 90.6197 10.4950 INE036D16DZ9 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 18-Aug-14 90.5254 10.4950 1 40 90.5254 10.4950 INE095A16IQ9 INDUSIND BK 19-Aug-14 90.4416 10.5686 8 185 90.5039 10.4925 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com