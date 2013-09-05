Sep 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE008A16ON7 IDBI BK 6-Sep-13 99.9717 10.3324 1 75 99.9717 10.3324 INE141A16KT1 OBC 10-Sep-13 99.8581 10.3734 1 40 99.8581 10.3734 INE649A16CW4 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 10-Sep-13 99.8674 9.6927 1 5 99.8674 9.6927 INE095A16IA3 INDUSIND BK 13-Sep-13 99.7758 10.2521 1 100 99.7758 10.2521 INE141A16KS3 OBC 13-Sep-13 99.7769 10.2017 1 25 99.7769 10.2017 INE562A16CH0 INDIAN BK 16-Sep-13 99.6876 10.3985 1 5 99.6876 10.3985 INE095A16GW1 INDUSIND BK 16-Sep-13 99.6533 11.5442 1 1 99.6533 11.5442 INE651A16EF1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 18-Sep-13 99.6363 10.2489 1 25 99.6363 10.2489 INE608A16FC5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 23-Sep-13 99.4800 10.5996 1 75 99.4800 10.5996 INE141A16KQ7 OBC 24-Sep-13 99.4512 10.6009 1 75 99.4512 10.6009 INE095A16JE3 INDUSIND BK 24-Sep-13 99.4667 10.2999 1 25 99.4667 10.2999 INE654A16CM5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 25-Sep-13 99.4012 10.9939 1 34.7 99.4012 10.9939 INE095A16JD5 INDUSIND BK 25-Sep-13 99.4388 10.2997 1 25 99.4388 10.2997 INE008A16QT9 IDBI BK 22-Oct-13 98.7063 10.3998 1 25 98.7063 10.3998 INE095A16JB9 INDUSIND BK 25-Oct-13 98.5016 11.1047 2 40 98.5016 11.1047 INE168A16GQ8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK25-Oct-13 98.5016 11.1047 1 18 98.5016 11.1047 INE008A16RF6 IDBI BK 25-Oct-13 98.5252 11.1502 1 5 98.5252 11.1502 INE008A16NP4 IDBI BK 29-Oct-13 98.3225 11.7497 1 100 98.3225 11.7497 INE008A16RN0 IDBI BK 1-Nov-13 98.2359 11.7044 2 55 98.3033 11.2497 INE095A16IP1 INDUSIND BK 5-Nov-13 98.0771 11.7317 5 260 98.0468 11.9200 INE168A16GH7 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 5-Nov-13 98.0757 11.7402 6 150 98.0757 11.7402 INE095A16JS3 INDUSIND BK 7-Nov-13 98.0147 11.7351 2 250 98.0147 11.7351 INE008A16MS0 IDBI BK 11-Nov-13 97.9889 11.3503 1 5 97.9889 11.3503 INE095A16JP9 INDUSIND BK 27-Nov-13 97.4127 11.6801 1 5 97.4127 11.6801 INE683A16BP9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 28-Nov-13 97.3605 11.7802 2 155 97.3605 11.7802 INE168A16GU0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK28-Nov-13 97.3802 11.6899 1 25 97.3802 11.6899 INE652A16EP8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 2-Dec-13 97.3479 11.2999 1 50 97.3479 11.2999 INE036D16EG7 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 3-Dec-13 97.2297 11.6851 2 75 97.2297 11.6851 INE095A16JQ7 INDUSIND BK 3-Dec-13 97.2477 11.6071 2 67.5 97.2274 11.6950 INE705A16GZ8 VIJAYA BK 4-Dec-13 97.3827 10.8999 2 100 97.3827 10.8999 INE168A16GV8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 4-Dec-13 97.1977 11.6925 1 25 97.1977 11.6925 INE095A16JO2 INDUSIND BK 4-Dec-13 97.1995 11.6848 1 25 97.1995 11.6848 INE434A16CP5 ANDHRA BK 9-Dec-13 97.0938 11.5001 1 25 97.0938 11.5001 INE141A16JB1 OBC 16-Dec-13 96.8995 11.4499 1 25 96.8995 11.4499 INE028A16482 BK OF BARODA 17-Dec-13 96.8833 11.3999 1 50 96.8833 11.3999 INE028A16516 BK OF BARODA 27-Dec-13 96.7780 10.8499 1 25 96.7780 10.8499 INE565A16707 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 16-Jan-14 96.0427 11.3076 3 165 96.2643 10.6500 INE565A16707 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 16-Jan-14 96.0639 11.3299 2 50 96.0639 11.3299 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 95.4068 10.6499 1 10 95.4068 10.6499 INE528G16TA7 YES BK 24-Feb-14 95.1998 10.7001 1 25 95.1998 10.7001 INE565A16715 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 25-Feb-14 94.9655 11.2501 1 25 94.9655 11.2501 INE112A16DP5 CORPORATION BK 3-Mar-14 94.7927 11.2015 1 5 94.7927 11.2015 INE008A16OP2 IDBI BK 4-Mar-14 95.1214 10.4001 1 25 95.1214 10.4001 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 94.8816 11.0000 1 25 94.8816 11.0000 INE112A16DQ3 CORPORATION BK 4-Mar-14 94.7713 11.1876 1 10 94.7713 11.1876 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 94.6760 11.3400 1 3 94.6760 11.3400 INE528G16TO8 YES BK 7-Mar-14 94.9085 10.7000 1 25 94.9085 10.7000 INE008A16OZ1 IDBI BK 10-Mar-14 94.8523 10.6499 1 5 94.8523 10.6499 INE562A16DE5 INDIAN BK 18-Mar-14 94.6903 10.5501 1 25 94.6903 10.5501 INE705A16FZ0 VIJAYA BK 20-Mar-14 94.4495 10.9999 1 25 94.4495 10.9999 INE090A16YR5 ICICI BK 20-Mar-14 94.7830 10.2501 1 1 94.7830 10.2501 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 94.4722 10.6786 2 35 94.3152 11.0001 INE090A16YU9 ICICI BK 24-Mar-14 94.5351 10.5500 1 25 94.5351 10.5500 INE141A16LC5 OBC 7-Apr-14 93.8474 11.1819 5 165 93.8639 11.1500 INE040A16990 HDFC BK 17-Jun-14 92.5897 10.2499 1 60 92.5897 10.2499 INE237A16WA2 KOTAK MAH BK 21-Aug-14 90.5763 10.8500 1 15 90.5763 10.8500 INE112A16EB3 CORPORATION BK 2-Sep-14 90.3655 10.7501 1 50 90.3655 10.7501 INE562A16DU1 INDIAN BK 4-Sep-14 90.3463 10.7146 13 800.25 90.3378 10.7250 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 90.3378 10.7250 8 565 90.3378 10.7250 INE649A16DZ5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Sep-14 90.3251 10.7406 6 150 90.3785 10.6750 INE008A16RV3 IDBI BK 4-Sep-14 90.2484 10.8350 5 135 90.2484 10.8350 INE095A16JK0 INDUSIND BK 4-Sep-14 90.3069 10.7630 3 15.15 90.2017 10.8925 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 