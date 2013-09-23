Sep 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16RC6 AXIS BK 22-Oct-13 99.2538 9.8004 1 25 99.2538 9.8004 INE008A16QT9 IDBI BK 22-Oct-13 99.2538 9.8004 1 5 99.2538 9.8004 INE008A16MS0 IDBI BK 11-Nov-13 98.7020 10.0000 1 5 98.7020 10.0000 INE667A16CF1 SYNDICATE BK 12-Nov-13 98.6807 9.7596 1 25 98.6807 9.7596 INE168A16GP0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK20-Nov-13 98.4501 9.9072 5 200 98.4501 9.9072 INE434A16EJ4 ANDHRA BK 20-Nov-13 98.4470 9.9274 4 100 98.4470 9.9274 INE476A16KM6 CANARA BK 21-Nov-13 98.3420 10.4300 2 100 98.3420 10.4300 INE141A16MQ3 OBC 22-Nov-13 98.3844 9.9894 6 375 98.3780 10.0299 INE667A16CL9 SYNDICATE BK 22-Nov-13 98.3218 10.3833 8 300 98.3033 10.4997 INE705A16HU7 VIJAYA BK 22-Nov-13 98.3001 10.5199 2 250 98.3001 10.5199 INE695A16IT0 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Nov-13 98.2858 10.6099 2 200 98.2858 10.6099 INE651A16DR8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 22-Nov-13 98.3255 10.3600 2 200 98.3255 10.3600 INE008A16MY8 IDBI BK 5-Dec-13 98.0584 9.9002 1 25 98.0584 9.9002 INE141A16IW9 OBC 6-Dec-13 98.0499 9.8100 1 25 98.0499 9.8100 INE095A16KE1 INDUSIND BK 11-Dec-13 97.7613 10.5802 1 4 97.7613 10.5802 INE141A16JA3 OBC 12-Dec-13 97.8951 9.8101 1 25 97.8951 9.8101 INE095A16KG6 INDUSIND BK 17-Dec-13 97.5954 10.5800 1 22 97.5954 10.5800 INE648A16FX7 SBBJ 20-Dec-13 97.6895 9.8100 2 50 97.6895 9.8100 INE476A16IZ2 CANARA BK 24-Feb-14 95.9853 9.9134 2 75 95.9749 9.9401 INE112A16DO8 CORPORATION BK 27-Feb-14 95.9156 9.8999 2 40 95.9156 9.8999 INE112A16DO8 CORPORATION BK 27-Feb-14 95.9248 9.9400 1 25 95.9248 9.9400 INE112A16DQ3 CORPORATION BK 4-Mar-14 95.8240 9.8799 1 100 95.8240 9.8799 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 95.7910 9.8999 1 25 95.7910 9.8999 INE141A16KI4 OBC 5-Mar-14 95.7747 9.9400 1 25 95.7747 9.9400 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 95.7618 9.8500 1 25 95.7618 9.8500 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 95.6629 9.8501 1 25 95.6629 9.8501 INE649A16DH3 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 13-Mar-14 95.5803 9.8701 3 150 95.5803 9.8701 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 95.5675 9.9000 1 25 95.5675 9.9000 INE476A16JO4 CANARA BK 24-Mar-14 95.3184 9.8501 1 5 95.3184 9.8501 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 91.5792 9.7000 1 100 91.5792 9.7000 INE649A16DZ5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Sep-14 91.6809 9.6000 1 25 91.6809 9.6000 INE649A16EE8 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 9-Sep-14 91.4317 9.7450 1 50 91.4317 9.7450 INE648A16GG0 SBBJ 9-Sep-14 91.5303 9.6500 1 50 91.5303 9.6500 INE141A16ML4 OBC 15-Sep-14 91.4164 9.6000 1 25 91.4164 9.6000 INE608A16FE1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 16-Sep-14 91.2513 9.7749 1 3.5 91.2513 9.7749 INE695A16IO1 UNITED BK OF INDIA 17-Sep-14 91.2146 9.7925 2 33 91.2146 9.7925 INE654A16DY8 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 19-Sep-14 91.2818 9.6567 2 75 91.2708 9.6700 INE651A16FE1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 19-Sep-14 91.1680 9.7950 2 28 91.1680 9.7950 INE654A16DY8 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 19-Sep-14 91.2436 9.7300 1 25 91.2436 9.7300 INE565A16814 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 20-Sep-14 91.2653 9.6500 1 25 91.2653 9.6500 INE141A16MR1 OBC 22-Sep-14 91.1018 9.7941 10 480 91.1032 9.7925 INE608A16FG6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 22-Sep-14 90.7183 10.2595 8 430 90.6891 10.2950 INE695A16IV6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Sep-14 91.0377 9.8717 10 200 91.1446 9.7425 INE649A16EK5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 22-Sep-14 91.1844 9.6944 4 200 91.1839 9.6950 INE652A16HR7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 22-Sep-14 90.7712 10.1950 4 200 90.7712 10.1950 INE654A16DZ5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Sep-14 91.1839 9.6950 5 150 91.1839 9.6950 INE434A16EL0 ANDHRA BK 22-Sep-14 91.1446 9.7425 2 75 91.1446 9.7425 INE651A16FF8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 22-Sep-14 90.8000 10.1600 2 50 90.8000 10.1600 INE562A16EA1 INDIAN BK 22-Sep-14 91.1860 9.6925 1 25 91.1860 9.6925 INE141A16MR1 OBC 22-Sep-14 91.2019 9.7000 1 5 91.2019 9.7000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com