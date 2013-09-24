Sep 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16RA0 AXIS BK 27-Sep-13 99.9469 9.6959 1 5 99.9469 9.6959 INE651A16DL1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 18-Oct-13 99.3831 9.8507 1 5 99.3831 9.8507 INE095A16JB9 INDUSIND BK 25-Oct-13 99.1195 10.4593 1 5 99.1195 10.4593 INE166A16JR4 ING VYSYA BK 5-Nov-13 98.8534 10.0801 1 1 98.8534 10.0801 INE476A16KG8 CANARA BK 8-Nov-13 98.7971 10.1001 1 25 98.7971 10.1001 INE476A16KG8 CANARA BK 8-Nov-13 98.8182 9.7003 1 25 98.8182 9.7003 INE095A16IO4 INDUSIND BK 11-Nov-13 98.6380 10.4999 1 8 98.6380 10.4999 INE168A16GP0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK20-Nov-13 98.4764 9.9073 1 50 98.4764 9.9073 INE008A16QU7 IDBI BK 20-Nov-13 98.4881 9.8301 1 30 98.4881 9.8301 INE434A16EJ4 ANDHRA BK 20-Nov-13 98.4889 10.0002 1 5 98.4889 10.0002 INE695A16IT0 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Nov-13 98.4408 9.7986 9 350 98.4469 9.7597 INE141A16MQ3 OBC 22-Nov-13 98.4361 9.8290 3 125 98.4359 9.8300 INE667A16CL9 SYNDICATE BK 22-Nov-13 98.4379 9.8172 3 100 98.4379 9.8172 INE652A16HS5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 22-Nov-13 98.4504 9.7374 2 50 98.4504 9.7374 INE667A16CM7 SYNDICATE BK 25-Nov-13 98.3590 9.8220 5 500 98.3577 9.8298 INE237A16RO3 KOTAK MAH BK 26-Nov-13 98.3283 9.8499 1 100 98.3283 9.8499 INE652A16HK2 STATE BK OF PATIALA 28-Nov-13 98.2737 9.8642 2 60 98.2955 9.7374 INE695A16IR4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 12-Dec-13 97.9162 9.8326 2 100 97.9167 9.8302 INE654A16CS2 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 13-Dec-13 97.7713 10.4002 1 21 97.7713 10.4002 INE651A16FH4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 20-Dec-13 97.7208 9.7852 2 50 97.7208 9.7852 INE028A16516 BK OF BARODA 27-Dec-13 97.5396 9.9000 1 25 97.5396 9.9000 INE565A16715 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 25-Feb-14 95.9905 9.9000 1 50 95.9905 9.9000 INE160A16IV1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 5-Mar-14 95.8344 9.7933 4 75 95.8521 9.7500 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 95.8521 9.7500 1 25 95.8521 9.7500 INE565A16731 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 6-Mar-14 95.7476 9.9452 1 11 95.7476 9.9452 INE090A16YK0 ICICI BK 7-Mar-14 95.7412 9.9001 1 10.8 95.7412 9.9001 INE077A16AC4 DENA BK 13-Mar-14 95.5739 9.9433 3 75 95.5753 9.9399 INE667A16CN5 SYNDICATE BK 14-Mar-14 95.5683 9.8982 6 375 95.5707 9.8925 INE434A16DL2 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-14 95.5761 9.8799 1 100 95.5761 9.8799 INE160A16JD7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 20-Mar-14 95.4633 9.7999 2 10 95.4633 9.7999 INE237A16WE4 KOTAK MAH BK 1-Sep-14 91.7157 9.6400 1 1 91.7157 9.6400 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 91.5843 9.7500 1 100 91.5843 9.7500 INE652A16HM8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Sep-14 91.1477 10.2751 2 50 91.1477 10.2751 INE652A16HP1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 8-Sep-14 91.0662 10.2600 2 75 91.0721 10.2525 INE141A16ML4 OBC 15-Sep-14 91.3406 9.7200 1 4.5 91.3406 9.7200 INE238A16TV2 AXIS BK 17-Sep-14 90.7759 10.3601 1 35 90.7759 10.3601 INE648A16GI6 SBBJ 18-Sep-14 91.2658 9.7300 1 50 91.2658 9.7300 INE434A16EK2 ANDHRA BK 18-Sep-14 91.2167 9.7900 1 50 91.2167 9.7900 INE434A16EK2 ANDHRA BK 18-Sep-14 91.2390 9.7900 1 5 91.2390 9.7900 INE654A16DY8 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 19-Sep-14 91.2929 9.6700 1 25 91.2929 9.6700 INE141A16MR1 OBC 22-Sep-14 91.1260 9.7918 5 150 91.1605 9.7501 INE654A16DZ5 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Sep-14 91.2847 9.6000 2 75 91.2847 9.6000 INE608A16FG6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 22-Sep-14 91.2102 9.6900 6 75 91.2019 9.7000 INE695A16IV6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Sep-14 91.2333 9.6620 3 63 91.2329 9.6625 INE652A16HR7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 22-Sep-14 91.2184 9.6800 1 25 91.2184 9.6800 INE562A16EA1 INDIAN BK 22-Sep-14 91.2847 9.6000 1 12 91.2847 9.6000 INE695A16IW4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 23-Sep-14 90.7753 10.1900 1 10 90.7753 10.1900 INE565A16830 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 24-Sep-14 91.2450 9.5950 3 500 91.2450 9.5950 INE141A16MS9 OBC 24-Sep-14 91.2450 9.5950 3 400 91.2450 9.5950 INE651A16FG6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 24-Sep-14 91.1868 9.6650 4 300 91.1868 9.6650 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com