Sep 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE457A16CT8 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 3-Oct-13 99.9174 10.0544 8 435 99.9179 9.9970 INE457A16DJ7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 4-Oct-13 99.8851 10.4967 1 50 99.8851 10.4967 INE651A16ET2 STATE BK OF MYSORE 15-Oct-13 99.6111 9.5002 1 25 99.6111 9.5002 INE168A16GQ8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK25-Oct-13 99.3332 9.8006 1 25 99.3332 9.8006 INE008A16RF6 IDBI BK 25-Oct-13 99.3332 9.7999 2 10 99.3468 9.5994 INE008A16RF6 IDBI BK 25-Oct-13 99.3533 9.8992 1 5 99.3533 9.8992 INE008A16NP4 IDBI BK 29-Oct-13 99.2313 9.7500 1 25 99.2313 9.7500 INE095A16JN4 INDUSIND BK 1-Nov-13 99.1611 9.6497 2 25 99.1611 9.6497 INE476A16KG8 CANARA BK 8-Nov-13 98.9306 10.1167 1 25 98.9306 10.1167 INE692A16CG7 UNION BK OF INDIA 12-Nov-13 98.8966 9.4706 2 50 98.8966 9.4706 INE141A16MN0 OBC 15-Nov-13 98.8120 9.5399 4 100 98.8120 9.5399 INE705A16HT9 VIJAYA BK 15-Nov-13 98.8108 9.5496 1 100 98.8108 9.5496 INE457A16DK5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 15-Nov-13 98.8267 9.6298 1 25 98.8267 9.6298 INE476A16KK0 CANARA BK 18-Nov-13 98.7340 9.7503 1 5 98.7340 9.7503 INE237A16WN5 KOTAK MAH BK 20-Nov-13 98.6696 9.6499 2 75 98.6696 9.6499 INE476A16KM6 CANARA BK 21-Nov-13 98.6526 9.5867 3 150 98.6508 9.5999 INE654A16CO1 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 22-Nov-13 98.5970 9.7997 3 200 98.5970 9.7997 INE168A16HA0 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK22-Nov-13 98.5687 10.0002 2 110 98.5687 10.0002 INE695A16IT0 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Nov-13 98.5950 9.8138 1 5 98.5950 9.8138 INE483A16GG2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Nov-13 98.5187 9.8001 3 275 98.5187 9.8001 INE667A16CM7 SYNDICATE BK 25-Nov-13 98.5530 9.5700 3 150 98.5589 9.5302 INE695A16JB6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 26-Nov-13 98.4980 9.7647 1 85 98.4980 9.7647 INE652A16HU1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 26-Nov-13 98.5101 9.6849 2 33.5 98.5101 9.6849 INE667A16CO3 SYNDICATE BK 26-Nov-13 98.5485 9.6000 1 25 98.5485 9.6000 INE683A16BP9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 28-Nov-13 98.4527 9.7227 1 1 98.4527 9.7227 INE565A16848 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 29-Nov-13 98.4504 9.5751 1 250 98.4504 9.5751 INE649A16DY8 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 2-Dec-13 98.3709 9.5947 3 175 98.3709 9.5947 INE705A16HV5 VIJAYA BK 2-Dec-13 98.3249 9.8703 1 10 98.3249 9.8703 INE562A16DP1 INDIAN BK 3-Dec-13 98.3191 9.7503 1 10 98.3191 9.7503 INE667A16CG9 SYNDICATE BK 5-Dec-13 98.2605 9.7903 2 100 98.2605 9.7903 INE691A16HE3 UCO BK 23-Dec-13 97.8307 9.6351 2 17.5 97.8307 9.6351 INE160A16IR9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 23-Dec-13 97.8251 9.6606 1 4 97.8251 9.6606 INE651A16EX4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 24-Dec-13 97.6187 10.4750 1 50 97.6187 10.4750 INE528G16VK2 YES BK 26-Dec-13 97.7630 9.5999 2 20 97.7630 9.5999 INE090A16YB9 ICICI BK 21-Feb-14 96.3069 9.7200 1 25 96.3069 9.7200 INE090A16YC7 ICICI BK 24-Feb-14 96.2328 9.7201 1 25 96.2328 9.7201 INE008A16OD8 IDBI BK 24-Feb-14 96.2403 9.7000 1 25 96.2403 9.7000 INE608A16EL9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Mar-14 96.0438 9.7000 1 25 96.0438 9.7000 INE428A16JF3 ALLAHABAD BK 4-Mar-14 96.0438 9.7000 1 25 96.0438 9.7000 INE084A16915 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-14 95.8786 10.1224 1 25 95.8786 10.1224 INE649A16DP6 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Mar-14 95.9870 9.8450 1 25 95.9870 9.8450 INE691A16GV9 UCO BK 10-Mar-14 95.9233 9.6350 1 0.2 95.9233 9.6350 INE457A16CM3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 11-Mar-14 95.8929 9.6500 1 25 95.8929 9.6500 INE652A16GI8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 21-Mar-14 95.6960 9.6001 1 25 95.6960 9.6001 INE238A16SN1 AXIS BK 7-Aug-14 92.5937 9.3876 1 1.5 92.5937 9.3876 INE166A16JT0 ING VYSYA BK 11-Aug-14 92.2203 9.7750 1 1.1 92.2203 9.7750 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 91.8294 9.5800 1 50 91.8294 9.5800 INE648A16GK2 SBBJ 26-Sep-14 91.3450 9.5800 2 100 91.3533 9.5700 INE695A16IZ7 UNITED BK OF INDIA 26-Sep-14 91.2585 9.6850 2 7 91.2585 9.6850 INE695A16JD2 UNITED BK OF INDIA 29-Sep-14 91.2592 9.6043 5 70 91.2794 9.5800 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com