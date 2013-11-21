Nov 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE476A16KN4 CANARA BK 25-Nov-13 99.9063 8.5581 1 10 99.9063 8.5581 INE160A16JH8 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 25-Nov-13 99.9273 8.8516 1 5 99.9273 8.8516 INE476A16KO2 CANARA BK 26-Nov-13 99.9031 8.8507 1 5 99.9031 8.8507 INE428A16KY2 ALLAHABAD BK 26-Nov-13 99.9080 8.4027 1 5 99.9080 8.4027 INE160A16JI6 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 27-Nov-13 99.8557 8.7909 1 25 99.8557 8.7909 INE483A16DX4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Dec-13 99.7628 8.6784 1 50 99.7628 8.6784 INE141A16LR3 OBC 2-Dec-13 99.7391 8.6798 1 25 99.7391 8.6798 INE705A16HV5 VIJAYA BK 2-Dec-13 99.7608 8.7517 1 25 99.7608 8.7517 INE095A16JO2 INDUSIND BK 4-Dec-13 99.6893 8.7507 1 75 99.6893 8.7507 INE112A16DA7 CORPORATION BK 5-Dec-13 99.6682 8.6793 1 25 99.6682 8.6793 INE036D16EH5 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 6-Dec-13 99.6750 8.5008 1 5 99.6750 8.5008 INE095A16JU9 INDUSIND BK 9-Dec-13 99.5703 8.7510 1 25 99.5703 8.7510 INE168A16ET7 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK17-Dec-13 99.3771 8.7994 1 10 99.3771 8.7994 INE483A16EC6 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 27-Dec-13 99.1518 8.6734 1 2.8 99.1518 8.6734 INE476A16KR5 CANARA BK 2-Jan-14 98.9882 9.0996 1 25 98.9882 9.0996 INE651A16FK8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 3-Jan-14 98.9671 9.0701 1 25 98.9671 9.0701 INE476A16KP9 CANARA BK 3-Jan-14 98.9637 9.1002 1 25 98.9637 9.1002 INE008A16NE8 IDBI BK 14-Jan-14 98.6656 9.1415 1 15 98.6656 9.1415 INE565A16855 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 20-Jan-14 98.5317 9.0653 22 975 98.5317 9.0653 INE434A16EO4 ANDHRA BK 20-Jan-14 98.5306 9.0720 7 600 98.5317 9.0653 INE562A16EG8 INDIAN BK 20-Jan-14 98.5270 9.0947 8 500 98.5270 9.0947 INE095A16KR3 INDUSIND BK 20-Jan-14 98.5078 9.2151 1 475 98.5078 9.2151 INE428A16LI3 ALLAHABAD BK 20-Jan-14 98.5174 9.1549 7 400 98.5174 9.1549 INE528G16VV9 YES BK 20-Jan-14 98.5134 9.1800 2 250 98.5134 9.1800 INE168A16HH5 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK20-Jan-14 98.5198 9.1398 1 15 98.5198 9.1398 INE168A16HK9 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK21-Jan-14 98.4809 9.2299 2 50 98.4809 9.2299 INE168A16FD8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK22-Jan-14 98.4704 9.1448 2 50 98.4704 9.1448 INE434A16DH0 ANDHRA BK 27-Jan-14 98.3640 9.0608 1 5 98.3640 9.0608 INE667A16CW6 SYNDICATE BK 31-Jan-14 98.2541 9.1349 4 400 98.2541 9.1349 INE562A16CY5 INDIAN BK 18-Feb-14 97.8347 9.1798 1 5 97.8347 9.1798 INE141A16JY3 OBC 26-Feb-14 97.6134 9.2001 1 25 97.6134 9.2001 INE141A16JZ0 OBC 28-Feb-14 97.5654 9.2000 1 25 97.5654 9.2000 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 97.2726 9.2199 1 25 97.2726 9.2199 INE705A16GF0 VIJAYA BK 25-Mar-14 96.9661 9.2098 1 25 96.9661 9.2098 INE434A16DN8 ANDHRA BK 26-Mar-14 96.9423 9.2101 1 25 96.9423 9.2101 INE562A16DU1 INDIAN BK 4-Sep-14 93.0719 9.5000 1 125 93.0719 9.5000 INE112A16EA5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-14 93.0732 9.4650 1 25 93.0732 9.4650 INE562A16DU1 INDIAN BK 4-Sep-14 93.0732 9.4650 1 25 93.0732 9.4650 INE667A16CE4 SYNDICATE BK 9-Sep-14 92.9593 9.5000 1 50 92.9593 9.5000 INE565A16822 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 18-Sep-14 92.7349 9.5000 1 25 92.7349 9.5000 INE141A16MR1 OBC 22-Sep-14 92.6455 9.5000 1 25 92.6455 9.5000 INE649A16EK5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 22-Sep-14 92.7173 9.3999 1 15 92.7173 9.3999 INE565A16830 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 24-Sep-14 92.6008 9.5000 1 25 92.6008 9.5000 INE514E16947 EXIM 26-Sep-14 92.4837 9.6000 1 30 92.4837 9.6000 INE168A16HM5 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK18-Nov-14 91.6032 9.2425 1 10 91.6032 9.2425 INE237A16XB8 KOTAK MAH BK 18-Nov-14 91.5969 9.2500 1 10 91.5969 9.2500 INE168A16HN3 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK20-Nov-14 91.5607 9.2425 1 10 91.5607 9.2425 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com