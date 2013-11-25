Nov 25 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE008A16MU6 IDBI BK 26-Nov-13 99.9760 8.7621 1 19 99.9760 8.7621 INE695A16JA8 UNITED BK OF INDIA 27-Nov-13 99.9521 8.7459 1 25 99.9521 8.7459 INE160A16JI6 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 27-Nov-13 99.9760 8.7621 1 25 99.9760 8.7621 INE008A16RJ8 IDBI BK 28-Nov-13 99.9521 8.7459 1 100 99.9521 8.7459 INE483A16DX4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Dec-13 99.8334 8.7015 1 100 99.8334 8.7015 INE237A16RY2 KOTAK MAH BK 5-Dec-13 99.7622 8.7004 1 75 99.7622 8.7004 INE667A16CG9 SYNDICATE BK 5-Dec-13 99.7835 8.7993 1 5 99.7835 8.7993 INE090A16XF2 ICICI BK 13-Dec-13 99.5647 8.8655 1 0.05 99.5647 8.8655 INE160A16IQ1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 16-Dec-13 99.5255 8.7009 1 50 99.5255 8.7009 INE683A16BW5 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 17-Dec-13 99.4741 8.7711 2 70 99.4748 8.7596 INE648A16FX7 SBBJ 20-Dec-13 99.4043 8.7493 1 50 99.4043 8.7493 INE651A16FH4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 20-Dec-13 99.4131 8.6193 1 25 99.4131 8.6193 INE651A16FL6 STATE BK OF MYSORE 2-Jan-14 99.0909 9.0504 1 50 99.0909 9.0504 INE476A16KP9 CANARA BK 3-Jan-14 99.0388 9.0834 3 250 99.0389 9.0822 INE651A16FK8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 3-Jan-14 99.0661 9.0551 2 30 99.0666 9.0500 INE112A16DE9 CORPORATION BK 7-Jan-14 98.9592 9.1402 1 25 98.9592 9.1402 INE483A16EH5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 16-Jan-14 98.7222 9.0853 3 150 98.7222 9.0853 INE565A16855 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 20-Jan-14 98.6444 9.1199 1 5 98.6444 9.1199 INE434A16DF4 ANDHRA BK 23-Jan-14 98.5543 9.0749 6 300 98.5543 9.0749 INE476A16KQ7 CANARA BK 23-Jan-14 98.5487 9.1108 4 175 98.5527 9.0851 INE428A16LL7 ALLAHABAD BK 24-Jan-14 98.5286 9.0847 4 600 98.5286 9.0847 INE562A16EH6 INDIAN BK 24-Jan-14 98.5225 9.1230 10 425 98.5246 9.1098 INE483A16GM0 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 24-Jan-14 98.5286 9.0847 4 400 98.5286 9.0847 INE652A16IA1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 24-Jan-14 98.5286 9.0847 7 325 98.5286 9.0847 INE095A16KV5 INDUSIND BK 24-Jan-14 98.5079 9.2146 3 125 98.5078 9.2151 INE428A16LD4 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Jan-14 98.4532 9.1026 4 200 98.4444 9.1550 INE649A16CZ7 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 27-Jan-14 98.4712 9.1399 1 150 98.4712 9.1399 INE428A16LK9 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Jan-14 98.4201 9.1550 2 100 98.4201 9.1550 INE008A16SN8 IDBI BK 3-Feb-14 98.2125 9.4902 1 1 98.2125 9.4902 INE476A16KW5 CANARA BK 7-Feb-14 98.1904 9.0902 2 300 98.1904 9.0902 INE168A16HF9 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK13-Feb-14 98.0350 9.1450 1 25 98.0350 9.1450 INE168A16HP8 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK17-Feb-14 97.9388 9.1449 1 20 97.9388 9.1449 INE528G16SY9 YES BK 17-Feb-14 97.9156 9.2500 1 20 97.9156 9.2500 INE112A16DL4 CORPORATION BK 18-Feb-14 97.9311 9.1798 1 50 97.9311 9.1798 INE528G16SZ6 YES BK 19-Feb-14 97.8670 9.2502 1 15 97.8670 9.2502 INE651A16EN5 STATE BK OF MYSORE 21-Feb-14 97.8587 9.1802 1 200 97.8587 9.1802 INE095A16KW3 INDUSIND BK 24-Feb-14 97.7488 9.2375 2 50 97.7488 9.2375 INE565A16715 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 25-Feb-14 97.7312 9.2102 1 25 97.7312 9.2102 INE692A16BW6 UNION BK OF INDIA 27-Feb-14 97.7052 9.1199 1 100 97.7052 9.1199 INE434A16DI8 ANDHRA BK 28-Feb-14 97.6904 9.1802 1 75 97.6904 9.1802 INE028A16581 BK OF BARODA 5-Mar-14 97.5732 9.1698 1 50 97.5732 9.1698 INE476A16JM8 CANARA BK 5-Mar-14 97.5732 9.1698 1 50 97.5732 9.1698 INE476A16JB1 CANARA BK 6-Mar-14 97.5492 9.1702 1 50 97.5492 9.1702 INE112A16DT7 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-14 97.3696 9.1299 1 25 97.3696 9.1299 INE691A16GY3 UCO BK 14-Mar-14 97.3176 9.2300 3 250 97.3204 9.2200 INE434A16DL2 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-14 97.3120 9.2499 2 125 97.3204 9.2200 INE667A16CN5 SYNDICATE BK 14-Mar-14 97.3499 9.2002 1 50 97.3499 9.2002 INE614B16578 THE KARNATAKA BK 19-Mar-14 97.1294 9.4626 1 0.35 97.1294 9.4626 INE476A16JZ0 CANARA BK 4-Jun-14 95.3117 9.4000 2 50 95.3117 9.4000 INE652A16HM8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 4-Sep-14 93.2293 9.3999 1 50 93.2293 9.3999 INE649A16DZ5 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 4-Sep-14 93.2001 9.4101 1 25 93.2001 9.4101 INE652A16HP1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 8-Sep-14 93.1398 9.4000 1 25 93.1398 9.4000 INE141A16MJ8 OBC 11-Sep-14 93.0196 9.4450 1 25 93.0196 9.4450 INE434A16EK2 ANDHRA BK 18-Sep-14 92.8631 9.4450 1 3 92.8631 9.4450 INE651A16FE1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 19-Sep-14 92.8947 9.4000 1 25 92.8947 9.4000 INE514E16947 EXIM 26-Sep-14 92.5694 9.6061 4 75 92.5738 9.6000 INE036D16EQ6 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 21-Nov-14 91.5332 9.3525 1 40 91.5332 9.3525 INE168A16HO1 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK21-Nov-14 91.5829 9.2925 1 40 91.5829 9.2925 INE237A16XC6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Nov-14 91.5544 9.2500 1 15 91.5544 9.2500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores