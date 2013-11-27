Nov 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE649A16DY8 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 2-Dec-13 99.8819 8.6315 2 50 99.8819 8.6315 INE483A16DX4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 2-Dec-13 99.8812 8.6827 1 50 99.8812 8.6827 INE651A16EY2 STATE BK OF MYSORE 3-Dec-13 99.8569 8.7177 1 10 99.8569 8.7177 INE654A16DH3 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 4-Dec-13 99.8580 8.6506 1 25 99.8580 8.6506 INE028A16466 BK OF BARODA 6-Dec-13 99.8108 8.6486 1 25 99.8108 8.6486 INE483A16DY2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Dec-13 99.7872 8.6486 1 25 99.7872 8.6486 INE695A16IR4 UNITED BK OF INDIA 12-Dec-13 99.6655 8.7502 2 100 99.6655 8.7502 INE238A16TZ3 AXIS BK 16-Dec-13 99.5517 8.6509 1 25 99.5517 8.6509 INE238A16TW0 AXIS BK 19-Dec-13 99.4801 8.6707 2 50 99.4801 8.6707 INE434A16CT7 ANDHRA BK 20-Dec-13 99.4579 8.6498 1 25 99.4579 8.6498 INE028A16490 BK OF BARODA 20-Dec-13 99.4591 8.6305 1 20 99.4591 8.6305 INE238A16UE6 AXIS BK 23-Dec-13 99.3862 8.6700 1 50 99.3862 8.6700 INE008A16QB7 IDBI BK 2-Jan-14 99.1349 9.1005 2 10 99.1349 9.1005 INE476A16KR5 CANARA BK 2-Jan-14 99.1208 9.2501 1 5 99.1208 9.2501 INE683A16CB7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 13-Jan-14 98.8161 9.3043 1 25 98.8161 9.3043 INE565A16855 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 20-Jan-14 98.6747 9.2497 1 5 98.6747 9.2497 INE562A16EI4 INDIAN BK 23-Jan-14 98.5981 9.1047 3 150 98.5981 9.1047 INE476A16KZ8 CANARA BK 24-Jan-14 98.5707 9.1252 8 650 98.5707 9.1252 INE428A16LD4 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Jan-14 98.4930 9.1553 2 500 98.4930 9.1553 INE036D16ES2 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 27-Jan-14 98.4801 9.2348 7 325 98.4801 9.2348 INE562A16ED5 INDIAN BK 27-Jan-14 98.5011 9.1053 1 250 98.5011 9.1053 INE434A16DH0 ANDHRA BK 27-Jan-14 98.4963 9.1349 1 150 98.4963 9.1349 INE654A16EE8 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 29-Jan-14 98.4494 9.1251 1 45 98.4494 9.1251 INE476A16KY1 CANARA BK 31-Jan-14 98.4010 9.1249 2 250 98.4010 9.1249 INE428A16LM5 ALLAHABAD BK 31-Jan-14 98.3993 9.1348 2 125 98.3993 9.1348 INE112A16DN0 CORPORATION BK 17-Feb-14 97.9513 9.3099 1 25 97.9513 9.3099 INE008A16OH9 IDBI BK 21-Feb-14 97.8490 9.3299 1 23 97.8490 9.3299 INE667A16CZ9 SYNDICATE BK 24-Feb-14 97.8205 9.1376 3 300 97.8205 9.1376 INE608A16FK8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 24-Feb-14 97.8205 9.1376 2 100 97.8205 9.1376 INE562A16EJ2 INDIAN BK 25-Feb-14 97.8019 9.1149 2 300 97.8019 9.1149 INE141A16JY3 OBC 26-Feb-14 97.7696 9.1502 2 14 97.7696 9.1502 INE141A16KD5 OBC 4-Mar-14 97.6438 9.0801 1 25 97.6438 9.0801 INE160A16JB1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 10-Mar-14 97.5017 9.0800 1 25 97.5017 9.0800 INE084A16AA4 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-14 97.4308 9.0801 1 25 97.4308 9.0801 INE528G16TT7 YES BK 13-Mar-14 97.4115 9.1501 1 25 97.4115 9.1501 INE691A16GY3 UCO BK 14-Mar-14 97.3766 9.1901 1 125 97.3766 9.1901 INE171A16EZ8 THE FEDERAL BK 25-Mar-14 97.1269 9.1500 1 25 97.1269 9.1500 INE483A16EW4 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 25-Mar-14 97.1414 9.1025 1 10 97.1414 9.1025 INE692A16CD4 UNION BK OF INDIA 13-Jun-14 95.2219 9.2501 1 25 95.2219 9.2501 INE528G16VY3 YES BK 4-Aug-14 93.8907 9.5000 1 100 93.8907 9.5000 INE652A16HA3 STATE BK OF PATIALA 12-Aug-14 93.8038 9.3450 2 25 93.8038 9.3450 INE168A16GT2 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 1-Sep-14 93.2093 9.5999 1 10 93.2093 9.5999 INE652A16HP1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 8-Sep-14 93.2028 9.3400 1 15 93.2028 9.3400 INE667A16CE4 SYNDICATE BK 9-Sep-14 93.0870 9.4777 1 0.5 93.0870 9.4777 INE141A16MK6 OBC 12-Sep-14 93.1294 9.3499 1 25 93.1294 9.3499 INE141A16ML4 OBC 15-Sep-14 93.0697 9.3399 1 25 93.0697 9.3399 INE141A16MR1 OBC 22-Sep-14 92.9148 9.3399 1 25 92.9148 9.3399 INE695A16IV6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Sep-14 92.8432 9.4100 1 2 92.8432 9.4100 INE141A16MS9 OBC 24-Sep-14 92.8414 9.3500 1 25 92.8414 9.3500 INE652A16IF0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 25-Nov-14 91.5798 9.2450 3 100 91.5798 9.2450 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com