Jun 10 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE691A16HM6 UCO BK 12-Jun-14 99.9550 8.2173 7 400 99.9551 8.1979 INE160A16JV9 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 12-Jun-14 99.9534 8.5085 1 25 99.9534 8.5085 INE141A16LY9 OBC 13-Jun-14 99.9294 8.5957 1 25 99.9294 8.5957 INE112A16EQ1 CORPORATION BK 13-Jun-14 99.9298 8.5470 1 25 99.9298 8.5470 INE434A16FK9 ANDHRA BK 13-Jun-14 99.9294 8.5957 1 25 99.9294 8.5957 INE095A16MQ1 INDUSIND BK 17-Jun-14 99.8382 8.4504 4 500 99.8382 8.4504 INE008A16VP7 IDBI BK 18-Jun-14 99.8151 8.4517 1 50 99.8151 8.4517 INE428A16MX0 ALLAHABAD BK 23-Jun-14 99.6999 8.4512 1 150 99.6999 8.4512 INE562A16FN1 INDIAN BK 25-Jun-14 99.6693 8.6504 1 25 99.6693 8.6504 INE705A16HI2 VIJAYA BK 26-Jun-14 99.6458 8.6495 1 25 99.6458 8.6495 INE476A16NF4 CANARA BK 2-Jul-14 99.4903 8.4997 1 30 99.4903 8.4997 INE476A16NF4 CANARA BK 2-Jul-14 99.5133 8.5007 1 25 99.5133 8.5007 INE008A16VY9 IDBI BK 25-Jul-14 98.9657 8.6697 1 5 98.9657 8.6697 INE095A16IF2 INDUSIND BK 4-Aug-14 98.7207 8.5999 1 20 98.7207 8.5999 INE683A16DM2 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 4-Aug-14 98.7220 8.7502 1 5 98.7220 8.7502 INE692A16DF7 UNION BK OF INDIA 5-Aug-14 98.7052 8.5500 2 300 98.7052 8.5500 INE692A16DF7 UNION BK OF INDIA 5-Aug-14 98.7280 8.5502 2 125 98.7280 8.5502 INE141A16QC4 OBC 5-Aug-14 98.7339 8.5100 1 100 98.7339 8.5100 INE608A16GG4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 5-Aug-14 98.7104 8.6701 1 5 98.7104 8.6701 INE434A16HL3 ANDHRA BK 8-Aug-14 98.6439 8.5050 7 600 98.6423 8.5149 INE667A16DV6 SYNDICATE BK 8-Aug-14 98.6486 8.4749 9 400 98.6533 8.4450 INE683A16DX9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 8-Aug-14 98.6234 8.6351 3 300 98.6234 8.6351 INE077A16BX8 DENA BK 8-Aug-14 98.6533 8.4450 2 225 98.6533 8.4450 INE141A16QA8 OBC 8-Aug-14 98.6658 8.5098 2 100 98.6658 8.5098 INE141A16QA8 OBC 8-Aug-14 98.6289 8.6001 2 100 98.6289 8.6001 INE112A16GD4 CORPORATION BK 8-Aug-14 98.6309 8.5876 2 100 98.6289 8.6001 INE434A16HQ2 ANDHRA BK 11-Aug-14 98.5792 8.4849 4 500 98.5792 8.4849 INE476A16NK4 CANARA BK 28-Aug-14 98.1893 8.5202 2 175 98.1893 8.5202 INE654A16DW2 STATE BK OF TRAVANCORE 4-Sep-14 98.0264 8.5450 1 5 98.0264 8.5450 INE476A16NI8 CANARA BK 5-Sep-14 97.9890 8.6101 1 50 97.9890 8.6101 INE483A16HE5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 10-Sep-14 97.8783 8.6001 1 25 97.8783 8.6001 INE160A16JZ0 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 11-Sep-14 97.8533 8.6101 2 50 97.8533 8.6101 INE483A16HF2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 15-Sep-14 97.7656 8.6000 1 25 97.7656 8.6000 INE562A16EA1 INDIAN BK 22-Sep-14 97.6137 8.5797 1 5 97.6137 8.5797 INE483A16GV1 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 8-Dec-14 95.7959 8.8499 1 25 95.7959 8.8499 INE528G16WL8 YES BK 2-Feb-15 94.5368 8.9000 1 7 94.5368 8.9000 INE476A16MF6 CANARA BK 12-Feb-15 94.3796 8.8000 5 111 94.3796 8.8000 INE141A16OJ4 OBC 13-Feb-15 94.3279 8.8500 1 5.5 94.3279 8.8500 INE141A16OL0 OBC 20-Feb-15 94.2295 8.8001 1 10 94.2295 8.8001 INE476A16MY7 CANARA BK 5-Mar-15 93.9632 8.7500 2 5.98 93.9632 8.7500 INE434A16FO1 ANDHRA BK 6-Mar-15 93.8984 8.8500 1 10 93.8984 8.8500 INE077A16BK5 DENA BK 9-Mar-15 93.8458 8.8000 1 5 93.8458 8.8000 INE112A16FO3 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-15 93.7942 8.7500 2 10 93.7942 8.7500 INE160A16KC7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 24-Mar-15 93.5628 8.7499 1 25 93.5628 8.7499 INE705A16KN6 VIJAYA BK 6-Apr-15 93.1871 8.8950 1 25 93.1871 8.8950 INE705A16KM8 VIJAYA BK 7-Apr-15 93.1517 8.9149 1 25 93.1517 8.9149 INE166A16LG3 ING VYSYA BK 13-Apr-15 92.9520 9.0149 1 0.05 92.9520 9.0149 INE168A16JN9 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 8-May-15 92.5031 8.9101 1 5 92.5031 8.9101 INE112A16GF9 CORPORATION BK 20-May-15 92.2291 8.9400 1 25 92.2291 8.9400 INE112A16GI3 CORPORATION BK 1-Jun-15 92.0293 8.8800 1 25 92.0293 8.8800 INE090A16Q22 ICICI BK 1-Jun-15 91.9716 8.9499 1 0.05 91.9716 8.9499 INE160A16KQ7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Jun-15 91.9551 8.8949 1 50 91.9551 8.8949 INE095A16OC7 INDUSIND BK 5-Jun-15 91.9157 8.9175 1 4 91.9157 8.9175 INE090A16Q63 ICICI BK 5-Jun-15 91.8887 8.9499 1 0.1 91.8887 8.9499 INE095A16OB9 INDUSIND BK 8-Jun-15 91.8517 8.9200 1 13 91.8517 8.9200 INE084A16BB0 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-15 91.8594 8.8864 7 175 91.8648 8.8800 INE095A16OA1 INDUSIND BK 9-Jun-15 91.8311 8.9200 1 7 91.8311 8.9200 INE238A16WR4 AXIS BK 9-Jun-15 91.7975 8.9600 1 0.75 91.7975 8.9600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com