Jul 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16NJ4 INDUSIND BK 18-Jul-14 99.9220 9.4974 1 5 99.9220 9.4974 INE428A16MZ5 ALLAHABAD BK 18-Jul-14 99.9324 8.2302 1 2.5 99.9324 8.2302 INE652A16JH4 STATE BK OF PATIALA 21-Jul-14 99.8441 9.4987 1 195 99.8441 9.4987 INE095A16NQ9 INDUSIND BK 21-Jul-14 99.8605 8.4981 1 95 99.8605 8.4981 INE428A16NA6 ALLAHABAD BK 21-Jul-14 99.8605 8.4981 1 50 99.8605 8.4981 INE434A16FX2 ANDHRA BK 21-Jul-14 99.8646 8.2480 2 50 99.8646 8.2480 INE476A16NN8 CANARA BK 22-Jul-14 99.8392 8.3981 3 275 99.8392 8.3981 INE691A16IF8 UCO BK 22-Jul-14 99.8353 8.6021 2 100 99.8353 8.6021 INE667A16DQ6 SYNDICATE BK 25-Jul-14 99.7704 8.3997 1 25 99.7704 8.3997 INE008A16QL6 IDBI BK 28-Jul-14 99.6946 8.6010 1 25 99.6946 8.6010 INE562A16GO7 INDIAN BK 1-Aug-14 99.6327 8.4099 1 25 99.6327 8.4099 INE084A16BA2 BK OF INDIA 1-Aug-14 99.6340 8.3800 1 25 99.6340 8.3800 INE683A16DM2 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 4-Aug-14 99.5255 8.7009 2 235 99.5255 8.7009 INE683A16DX9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 8-Aug-14 99.4377 8.6000 2 195 99.4377 8.6000 INE434A16HL3 ANDHRA BK 8-Aug-14 99.4527 8.3693 1 15 99.4527 8.3693 INE667A16DT0 SYNDICATE BK 14-Aug-14 99.2900 8.7001 1 195 99.2900 8.7001 INE503A16CP7 DCB BK 19-Aug-14 99.1714 8.7133 1 3 99.1714 8.7133 INE434A16HY6 ANDHRA BK 22-Aug-14 99.1331 8.3996 1 5 99.1331 8.3996 INE434A16IE6 ANDHRA BK 25-Aug-14 99.0480 8.5566 1 100 99.0480 8.5566 INE428A16NQ2 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Sep-14 98.8390 8.7499 1 95 98.8390 8.7499 INE649A16EE8 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 9-Sep-14 98.7202 8.4497 1 50 98.7202 8.4497 INE095A16JW5 INDUSIND BK 9-Sep-14 98.7280 8.5502 1 25 98.7280 8.5502 INE141A16MK6 OBC 12-Sep-14 98.6689 8.4898 1 25 98.6689 8.4898 INE084A16AO5 BK OF INDIA 15-Sep-14 98.5679 8.5534 1 95 98.5679 8.5534 INE651A16FC5 STATE BK OF MYSORE 15-Sep-14 98.5750 8.6499 1 5 98.5750 8.6499 INE651A16FD3 STATE BK OF MYSORE 17-Sep-14 98.5281 8.5198 2 50 98.5281 8.5198 INE434A16EH8 ANDHRA BK 17-Sep-14 98.5094 8.6297 1 25 98.5094 8.6297 INE483A16IT1 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 17-Sep-14 98.5179 8.5798 1 15 98.5179 8.5798 INE528G16VI6 YES BK 17-Sep-14 98.5008 8.6803 1 0.06 98.5008 8.6803 INE651A16FE1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 19-Sep-14 98.4863 8.4999 1 25 98.4863 8.4999 INE695A16IV6 UNITED BK OF INDIA 22-Sep-14 98.1857 9.7747 1 0.14 98.1857 9.7747 INE166A16KB6 ING VYSYA BK 29-Sep-14 98.2247 8.6802 1 1.25 98.2247 8.6802 INE476A16OC9 CANARA BK 1-Oct-14 98.1946 8.6039 4 200 98.1881 8.6352 INE095A16OJ2 INDUSIND BK 1-Oct-14 98.1233 8.9500 1 125 98.1233 8.9500 INE095A16OJ2 INDUSIND BK 1-Oct-14 98.1469 8.9500 1 125 98.1469 8.9500 INE562A16GT6 INDIAN BK 10-Dec-14 96.5642 8.7749 1 25 96.5642 8.7749 INE028A16912 BK OF BARODA 6-Feb-15 95.1884 9.0000 1 25 95.1884 9.0000 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 94.7115 8.8999 1 25 94.7115 8.8999 INE141A16OQ9 OBC 3-Mar-15 94.6479 8.9350 1 18 94.6479 8.9350 INE084A16AQ0 BK OF INDIA 3-Mar-15 94.6309 8.9650 1 5 94.6309 8.9650 INE476A16MY7 CANARA BK 5-Mar-15 94.6055 8.9325 1 6 94.6055 8.9325 INE476A16MX9 CANARA BK 12-Mar-15 94.4932 8.9001 2 150 94.4932 8.9001 INE084A16AR8 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-15 94.4715 8.9000 1 75 94.4715 8.9000 INE112A16FO3 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-15 94.4715 8.9000 1 50 94.4715 8.9000 INE160A16JX5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 17-Mar-15 94.3239 8.9651 1 1 94.3239 8.9651 INE112A16FZ9 CORPORATION BK 11-May-15 93.0839 9.0700 1 25 93.0839 9.0700 INE084A16AZ1 BK OF INDIA 2-Jun-15 92.6277 9.0500 1 50 92.6277 9.0500 INE084A16BB0 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-15 92.4347 9.0800 2 50 92.4347 9.0800 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com