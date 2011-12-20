Dec 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE492E14362 NAT. ENGG INDUS 30D 21-Dec-11 99.9740 9.4925 1 5 99.9740 9.4925 INE912E14BH6 GLOBAL TRADE FIN 66D 23-Dec-11 99.9129 10.6064 1 100 99.9129 10.6064 INE580B14691 GRUH FIN 163D 23-Dec-11 99.9199 9.7533 1 25 99.9199 9.7533 INE860H14EP7 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 81D 23-Dec-11 99.9212 9.5949 1 25 99.9212 9.5949 INE043D14CY5 IDFC LTD 28D 23-Dec-11 99.9199 9.7533 2 90 99.9199 9.7533 INE179J14224 BIRLA TMT HOLDINGS 91D 26-Dec-11 99.8365 9.9625 1 15 99.8365 9.9625 INE193E14069 BAJAJ ELEC. 82D 28-Dec-11 99.7930 9.4640 1 25 99.7930 9.4640 INE261F14228 NABARD 357D 29-Dec-11 99.7565 9.8994 1 50 99.7565 9.8994 INE094A14638 HPCL 85D 29-Dec-11 99.7743 9.1741 1 50 99.7743 9.1741 INE774D14BR1 MAH & MAH FIN SERV 89D 9-Jan-12 99.4659 9.7997 1 25 99.4659 9.7997 INE001A14FE4 HDFC LTD 113D 10-Jan-12 99.4393 9.8005 2 50 99.4393 9.8005 INE001A14FF1 HDFC LTD 91D 13-Jan-12 99.4236 9.2002 1 15 99.4236 9.2002 INE001A14FG9 HDFC LTD 124D 20-Feb-12 98.4139 9.4880 1 500 98.4139 9.4880 INE976I14FW2 TATA CAP 91D 7-Mar-12 97.9781 9.6567 1 4 97.9781 9.6567 INE261F14251 NABARD 364D 7-Mar-12 98.0411 9.3498 1 30 98.0411 9.3498 INE013A14HD7 RELIANCE CAP 182D 13-Mar-12 97.5836 10.7598 1 100 97.5836 10.7598 INE191K14037 UTV GLOBAL 90D 15-Mar-12 97.2761 11.8845 1 1.5 97.2761 11.8845 INE514E14DB9 EXPORT IMPORT BK OF 183D 1-Jun-12 95.9807 9.3200 6 500 95.9807 9.3200 INE001A14FO3 HDFC LTD 182D 18-Jun-12 95.3565 9.8200 1 50 95.3565 9.8200 =============================================================================================== Note:- *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com