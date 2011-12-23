Dec 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE523E14FE9 L & T FIN 147D 26-Dec-11 99.9240 9.2537 1 100 99.9240 9.2537 INE242A14AN6 IOC 91D 26-Dec-11 99.9237 9.2902 2 175 99.9171 10.0945 INE557F14AD7 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 90D 26-Dec-11 99.9179 9.9970 3 65 99.9179 9.9970 INE557F14AE5 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 83D 27-Dec-11 99.8894 10.1034 1 20 99.8894 10.1034 INE514E14CS5 EXIM 91D 27-Dec-11 99.8988 9.2439 1 25 99.8988 9.2439 INE242A14AP1 IOC 91D 27-Dec-11 99.8909 9.9619 3 160 99.8993 9.1981 INE763G14551 ICICI SECURITIES 74D 27-Dec-11 99.8991 9.2164 1 55 99.8991 9.2164 INE975F14512 KOTAK MAH IN. 149D 28-Dec-11 99.8680 9.6487 1 25 99.8680 9.6487 INE242A14AZ0 IOC 27D 29-Dec-11 99.8477 9.2811 2 75 99.8515 9.0472 INE261F14228 NABARD 357D 29-Dec-11 99.8515 9.0472 1 50 99.8515 9.0472 INE029A14352 BPCL 85D 29-Dec-11 99.8498 9.1509 1 100 99.8498 9.1509 INE094A14638 HPCL 85D 29-Dec-11 99.8482 9.2485 1 9 99.8482 9.2485 INE804I14BB9 ECL FIN 49D 30-Dec-11 99.8206 9.3713 3 330 99.8134 9.7480 INE531F14638 EDELWEISS SEC. 46D 30-Dec-11 99.8212 9.3424 2 541 99.8134 9.7480 INE532F14FH0 EDELWEISS CAP 46D 30-Dec-11 99.8232 9.2346 2 226 99.8134 9.7480 INE043D14CL2 IDFC LTD 119D 6-Jan-12 99.5703 11.2512 2 50 99.5703 11.2512 INE001A14FM7 HDFC LTD 91D 1-Mar-12 98.2319 9.6624 2 75 98.2728 9.7198 INE532F14FO6 EDELWEISS CAP 91D 13-Mar-12 97.6766 10.7187 1 22 97.6766 10.7187 INE564G14702 BHW HOME FIN 91D 14-Mar-12 97.6778 10.5824 1 15 97.6778 10.5824 INE597H14544 TGS INVESTMENT & 91D 19-Mar-12 97.7284 10.1001 1 25 97.7284 10.1001 INE756I14098 HDB FIN SERV 267D 20-Mar-12 97.5548 10.3962 1 100 97.5548 10.3962 INE036A14233 BSES 350D 30-Oct-12 91.4733 10.9050 1 35 91.4733 10.9050 INE114A14352 SAIL 365D 21-Dec-12 91.4893 9.3279 4 480 91.4959 9.3200 =============================================================================================== Note:- *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com