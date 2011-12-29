Dec 29 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE870D14155 NATIONAL FERT. 81D 30-Dec-11 99.9753 9.0177 1 50 99.9753 9.0177 INE532F14FH0 EDELWEISS CAP 46D 30-Dec-11 99.9753 9.0177 1 200 99.9753 9.0177 INE001A14EP3 HDFC LTD 364D 5-Jan-12 99.8195 11.0003 1 150 99.8195 11.0003 INE001A14FE4 HDFC LTD 113D 10-Jan-12 99.6462 10.7996 2 250 99.6462 10.7996 INE043D14CE7 IDFC LTD 183D 12-Jan-12 99.5799 10.9988 1 50 99.5799 10.9988 INE001A14EW9 HDFC LTD 180D 16-Jan-12 99.4605 10.9992 1 25 99.4605 10.9992 INE461C14106 GREENPLY INDS 91D 24-Jan-12 99.2779 10.2109 1 2.55 99.2779 10.2109 INE001A14FM7 HDFC LTD 91D 1-Mar-12 98.3508 9.7151 1 10 98.3508 9.7151 INE029A14410 BPCL 90D 7-Mar-12 98.2524 9.4090 1 40 98.2524 9.4090 INE242A14BE3 IOC 91D 12-Mar-12 98.1205 9.4481 1 38 98.1205 9.4481 INE532F14FP3 EDELWEISS CAP 91D 15-Mar-12 97.7914 10.7058 1 25 97.7914 10.7058 INE532F14FS7 EDELWEISS CAP 91D 22-Mar-12 97.5638 10.8502 1 25 97.5638 10.8502 INE872A14DO2 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE 91D 28-Mar-12 97.4061 10.7998 1 25 97.4061 10.7998 INE535H14AV1 FULLERTON INDIA 363D 4-Jun-12 95.4854 10.9224 1 50 95.4854 10.9224 =============================================================================================== Note:- *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com